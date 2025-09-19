Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Preview

Arsenal and Manchester City lock horns in this weekend’s headline fixture on Sunday evening with the visitors hoping to end a miserable run of form at the Emirates. Both sides are looking to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool, who will have faced Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season beforehand in Saturday’s lunchtime fixture. Live coverage of Sunday’s keenly anticipated clash is provided by Sky Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm.

Can the Gunners keep firing? Tip 1: Arsenal to win @ 19/20 with Betfred Having made a positive start to the new campaign, Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his troops to maintain their current momentum. Arsenal’s form at the Emirates has been particularly impressive, having registered thumping triumphs over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest. The head-to-head record between these two Premier League heavyweights also makes favourable reading for Sunday’s hosts, who haven’t lost to Manchester City for over two years. Furthermore, the Gunners recorded a 5-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s men in February, following on from a 2-2 draw in Manchester in the reverse fixture. Although they smashed four past hapless Wolves at Molineux on the opening weekend, City lost their last Premier League away fixture to Fabian Hürzeler’s Brighton.

Goals, Goals, Goals! Tip 2: Over 3.5 Goals @ 19/10 with William Hill Whatever the outcome on Sunday, one thing seems inevitable: we’ll see plenty of action in both boxes. Arsenal have recorded nine goals already this term, eight of which have been scored in front of the Emirates’ faithful. After failing to show a clinical edge in the final third on multiple occasions last season, the 14-time FA Cup winners have revitalised their attacking proposition. Swedish sharpshooter Viktor Gyökeres has already struck three goals following his summer move from Sporting Lisbon, while fellow new arrivals Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze have added plenty of creativity and dynamism to Arteta’s forward line. Only three teams have scored more goals than Manchester City this term – early pace-setters Liverpool, reigning Club World Cup champions Chelsea, and, of course, Arsenal. Five of City’s eight goals so far have come on the road.

Haaland to continue goalscoring purple patch Tip 3: Erling Haaland to score 2 or more goals @ 11/1 with Ladbrokes Having racked up five goals in his opening four league outings, Erling Haaland is on course for another blockbuster season. The Norwegian powerhouse also notched his 50th Champions League strike in midweek, becoming the quickest player in history to reach this milestone after making just 49 appearances in that competition. Haaland has taken more shots than any other attacker in the division, managing to hit the target with almost half of his 19 attempts. The 25-year-old superstar also has a phenomenal record in the capital, having averaged a goal every 93 minutes when plying his trade at a London-based stadium in the Premier League. City’s talisman has already bagged braces against Wolves and Manchester United this term – can he net his third double of the season at the Emirates on Sunday? With Ladbrokes offering odds of 11/1 on the answer being yes, this one’s surely worth a punt….