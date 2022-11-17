Former Newcastle Captain Rob Lee Compares Howe’s Newcastle to Keegan’s Entertainers

Former Newcastle hero Rob Lee admits even the most optimistic Newcastle fan couldn’t have imagined the turnaround in the club’s fortunes in the last year under Eddie Howe.

Howe celebrated one year in charge of Newcastle earlier this month and in that time he has masterminded a remarkable turnaround that sees the club sitting third in the table after being in the relegation zone when Howe took over last season. 

Howe has worked wonders at Newcastle and the feelgood factor is back on Tyneside after a difficult period under the ownership of Mike Ashley, when survival was the only aim.

It would be fair to say the year under the tenure of Howe and the club’s new owners PIF has been the most transformational 12 months in the club’s history.

Newcastle are back competing with the Premier League’s big boys and are doing it with style, calling back to Kevin Keegan’s swash-buckling Entertainers side of the 1990s.

Lee – who was an integral part of the Entertainers side that almost won the Premier League in 1996, and captained the team when they finished second again and reached the FA Cup final the following year under Dalglish – is full of praise for the job done by Howe so far and can see similarities between the current Newcastle side and the team he played for under Keegan.

“It has been amazing really,” Lee tells Compare.bet. “I think no one – not even the most staunch Newcastle fan – could have predicted the transformation of the club in a year.

“I think when he [Howe] came in quite a few people were sceptical, I think because of what happened at Burnley.

“Newcastle are a huge club with huge expectations, but he has been absolutely brilliant and he has got the players playing for him and he has brought players in that have made us a better team.

“It reminds me of when I joined back in the 90s, everyone is pulling in the same direction and the club are moving forward at a rate of knots.”

Lee, who made nearly 400 appearances for Newcastle between 1992 and 2002 and was inducted into the Newcastle United Hall of Fame in 2019, is thrilled to see the team back on the rise and happy for the fans to have a side they can be proud of again.

“I have been to a few games and the ex-players have been welcomed back in which is great,” adds Lee.

“It’s the whole area, when the team is playing well, the team is winning, people are just happy and you can tell that when you’re up in Newcastle.

“It [football] is their life if you like and for so long, for 14 odd years, they have not had the best owner and have had to put up with a lot, but now they have got owners who are putting their money where their mouth is, got players who want to play for the football club and they have got a manager who is pushing the club forward. Not even the best pundit in the world could have seen the transformation in one year.”

Despite winning lots of fans with their style of football, the Newcastle sides Lee played in never managed to win any major silverware and the former England international wants the current crop to end the club’s long wait for a trophy.

“I thought when Eddie first took over the target would be to stave off relegation, get a few players in and try and stay in the top half of the league, but expectations are going to rise,” admitted Lee.

“The Geordie fans will be thinking ‘Can we win the league here’, but I have said many times I would like us to go for a cup – we are still in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

“We are not going to win the league,” Lee acknowledged. “That’s not going to happen.”

“We have done brilliantly well, but I would just like us to go for a cup because over the years we have always saved ourselves to stay in the league, but I think we are past that now so let’s try and win a cup, win some silverware because it’s been a long time since we have.”

Lee, who famously scored a hat-trick in Newcastle’s 5-0 win over Royal Antwerp in 1994 – their first game in Europe for 17 years – and was also part of the Magpies side who qualified for the Champions League in 1997, can see no reason why the Toon Army will not maintain their surprise push for a top four finish and place back in Europe’s elite competition once the Premier League season resumes at the end of December after the World Cup break.

“There are a lot of teams in transition or poor form,” notes Lee. “Manchester United are inconsistent; they win one, then lose one. Chelsea, I think Graham Potter is a fantastic manager, but I think he is finding it a little tough there at the minute too.

“Arsenal are playing brilliantly well but you don’t know how long that is going to last.

“Manchester City are the team I feel are still going to win the league, but apart from that you look around and feel ‘why can’t Newcastle stay around the top four?’

“Spurs are hit and miss, Liverpool are very inconsistent and suffering a backlash from losing Mane and some of their players are not playing so well.

“Newcastle are the team who are consistent, tough to beat, scoring goals and winning games, so it will be very interesting after the World Cup to see if they can maintain it but there is no reason they can’t.

“I feel Newcastle are the in-form team.”

Famous son of Newcastle, Paul Gascoigne, once sang about the ‘Fog on the Tyne’, but under Howe this current Newcastle side have lifted the haze that once hung over Tyneside, and for so long shrouded their loyal supporters.

Best Betting Sites

See all
STS Bet
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

18+. New depositing customers within 30 days from registration. Valid from 01/08/2022 until further notice. Bonus code SBWB10 req during the 1st deposit. 1st deposit min. £10. Bet min. £10 on any sports, single or accumulator, pre-match or in-play, min. odds of 1/2. Free bet of £10, credited within 48 hours, valid for 30 days, for any sport. 8x wag req on the free bet winnings, min odds 1/2 per selection. Deposit method restrictions. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Luckster Sport
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
Claim Bonus
Bet

The people behind this page

Compare.bet's online gambling content experts helped write, edit and check the content on this page:

Pete O’Rourke
Pete is a contributor at Compare.bet with over 20 years' experience as a sports journalist across Sky Sports, the Press Association, and ESPN. Now working freelance, Pete has also featured in Football Insider, HITC, Planet Football, and many more.

Recommended For You

16th November 2022

Exclusive: Louis Saha ‘Baffled’ by Ronaldo Interview

Read more
11th November 2022

Premier League Preview and Betting Tips: Week 16

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close