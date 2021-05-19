The EmpireOfSoccer.com URL now forwards to Compare.bet‘s sports betting and gambling news section.

We are hosting a handful of the most popular and widely shared articles from Empire Of Soccer here on Compare.bet news so that soccer fans are still able to find and read this content.

History of EmpireOfSoccer.com

Empire of Soccer was launched in 2011 and covered professional soccer in the United States, predominantly focusing on clubs based in New York, including New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls. The site featured match previews, post-match reports, analysis, news and features, covering Major League Soccer, the National Women’s Soccer League and the North American Soccer League.