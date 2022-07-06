Euro 2022 – England vs Austria Betting Preview

England host Austria in the opening game of the Women’s Euros Championship on Wednesday, and are much fancied by the bookies to take the three points in front of their home fans at a sold-out Old Trafford. 

Under 2.5 Goals at 7/5 with Bet365

England’s goal scoring prowess in recent weeks, with the thrashings of the Netherlands and Switzerland in their last two friendlies, showcase a team in fine form and cohesion, with hopes high for a first-ever major tournament win. Although England are touted to score a fair amount of goals this tournament, the first game could be a tight encounter, with nerves sure to be high against the Austrians. Both teams are familiar with the other’s games, having played each other in a World Cup qualifier last November, with England edging the game 1-0. Austria displayed a solid defence that day, providing England with a tougher test than most in recent times. Austria’s first ever major tournament appearance resulted in a shock semi-final run in Euro 2017, so they will be no pushovers. The under line is more value than the over line in this instance.  

First Goalscorer – Beth Mead at 9/2 with Bet365

Beth Mead can carry her recent goalscoring form from the friendlies against the Netherlands and Switzerland into the opener here. She is coming off a stronger domestic season than her striking counterpart Ellen White, and has just broken Jimmy Greaves’ England record for most goals in a season. It could be her time to shine and take over as the dominant striker in England colours.

Anytime Goalscorer – Lauren Hemp at 11/10 with Bet365

Lauren Hemp is one of the players to watch at this tournament and she could get off to a flyer. She rises to the big occasion, as evidenced by her great goal against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. She is worth a punt at slightly higher odds than her strike partners, and her solo brilliance could help break down a solid Austrian defence. 

George Edwards

Compare.bet's online gambling content experts helped write, edit and check the content on this page:

George Edwards
George is an account executive for Compare.bet. He has a BA in American History. In his spare time, he obsesses over golf, MMA, baseball and cricket.

