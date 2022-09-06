Exclusive | Louis Saha’s Contract Renewal Message to Kane: “This Squad Can Win Trophies”

Harry Kane should stay at Tottenham to fulfil his desire for silverware, according to former Spurs striker Louis Saha. The Spurs captain is under contract until June 2024 and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, most recently scoring in a 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday to take his league tally to five goals in six appearances.

Kane’s start to this season is in stark contrast to this time last year, when he looked off the pace after failing to engineer a move to Manchester City, despite stating his desire to leave the North London club.

The arrival of head coach Antonio Conte and subsequent Champions League qualification seems to have lessened Kane’s desire to leave. Conte, who replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November, spoke of the club’s desire to ink a new deal with the 29-year-old.

“We are talking about a world-class striker and a player who in this moment is the most representative player for Tottenham. For sure I would like him to sign a new contract.

“But in this moment, for me it is very important to see him happy, totally involved with this season, totally involved with this project and in what we are doing. For me, this is the most important.

“Then it’s a decision that the player and the club have to take.”

Conte’s comments come amidst rumours of potential interest from Bayern Munich, who are reportedly eyeing the England captain as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who departed for Barcelona in July. According to Sport Bild correspondent Christian Falk, Kane was considering signing a new contract at Tottenham but the Bundesliga champions ‘told him to wait’.

TRUE✅ The Bosses of @fcbayern hope that Harry Kane doesn‘t extend his contract (now til 2024) at @SpursOfficial so they can make a offer 2023 for a Transfer to Munich pic.twitter.com/363Q45g9dN — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 4, 2022

Kane is still yet to win a major trophy with Tottenham since making his debut in 2011. Despite being linked to Germany’s perennial champion, former Spurs striker Louis Saha believes that Kane should remain in North London to earn silverware.

“I think I would have said that one or two years ago that Kane had to leave Tottenham, because he was on fire and everything at Tottenham was not improving around him. But at the moment, that is not the case.” Saha said, speaking exclusively to Compare.bet. “They are a very exciting side, Conte has managed to get an even stronger squad around Kane now.

“Now is not the moment to think about trophies, it’s so early in the season. But I can tell you now this squad can win trophies. The foundation is built and the manager has experience of winnings things. He’ll get them very close.”

Saha also spoke to Compare.bet about two other players who will hope to contend with Kane for the Premier League Golden Boot – Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrović and Chelsea’s deadline-day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Saha backed the former Arsenal striker to add some much-needed firepower to Chelsea’s stuttering attack, following the departures of strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

“Aubameyang could be a solution to Chelsea’s problems because he is a deadly player, and very quick” he said. “He knows the Premier League and he knows how to score goals. What we are seeing with Chelsea at the moment, they are struggling to create and be unpredictable.

“What we have seen from Tuchel, ever since he joined Chelsea, they have struggled to create chances. They sometimes find a way, but it’s not because their system is built to do that. A player like Aubemeyang can be a solution because he’s very direct and this is what they need. It’s a strange thing that strikers never work out at Chelsea, but it hasn’t stopped them from winning the Champions League in the past, so let’s see.”

Saha also praised Aleksandar Mitrović, who has continued his blistering form from last season’s Championship campaign at the top level, after registering just three goals in his previous Premier League campaign in 2020/21.

“He’s still the same player,” he said. “He’s playing with aggression and the confidence you need as a striker, he’s more experienced and this time he’s got better players playing around him, without disrespecting the old squad.

“This team has great composure in midfield. I really like Palhinha, he’s a really, really good player and they signed some excellent players on deadline day. They have what Mitrovic needs in terms of creating chances for him, especially when they are not playing well, he is so useful to have because he is a big lad and an old-fashioned striker. He won’t dribble past two or three players, but he’s a deadly striker.”