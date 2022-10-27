Exclusive: Spurs Legend Waddle Tips Marcus Edwards for PL Return and World Cup Squad

Former Spurs midfielder Chris Waddle has tipped Marcus Edwards to return to the Premier League, highlighting Newcastle as a potential landing spot.

Last night, the 23-year-old Spurs academy product scored against his former club to help Sporting Lisbon earn a point away from home, and Waddle believes Edwards would be a hit at St. James’ Park.

“The fans would love him. They like Saint-Maximin and he’s very hit-and-miss… Whether Eddie Howe would think ‘I don’t need another player like that’ time will tell.”

Edwards now has 10 goal involvements in 16 appearances for Sporting this season and Waddle thinks his form will have caught the eye of many other Premier League clubs.

“Edwards is an entertainer. He beats people as if they’re not there… if he keeps playing well, there will be a lot of English clubs looking at him. I definitely think there will be a Premier League club interested in him in the next 18 months if he keeps playing well.”

Waddle also questioned why Edwards’ scintillating form has gone unnoticed by England manager Gareth Southgate.

“Why is someone like Marcus Edwards not brought into the [England] squad?… Surely you can bring someone like Edwards in, where you think ‘I can stick this kid on and he could change the game, unbelievably’.”