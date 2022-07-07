Ferrari and Mercedes resurgence could make Austrian GP as enthralling as Silverstone

This weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix has a tough act to follow after the enthralling race that unfolded at Silverstone. Indeed, the British Grand Prix was arguably the greatest spectacle of the 2022 F1 season to date with Carlos Sainz earning a much-needed victory for Ferrari as Max Verstappen suffered.
Sainz’s first race win in the sport was one to remember and Ferrari will take encouragement from how they seemingly had the pace to challenge, and beat, Red Bull. The racing between Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Verstappen and Sergio Perez was captivating and there’s a good chance the action will be just as eye-catching in Austria.
After a stretch which saw Red Bull six races in succession, there is a sense now that the competition will be tighter at the front of the pack over the remainder of the summer. Ferrari recovered from reliability issues at the Spanish, Monaco and Azerbaijan Grand Prix to chart good results at Montreal and Silverstone and have rediscovered their groove as championship contenders.
Good morning, Austria. 👋 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/RCo2LQIGGb
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 7, 2022
Verstappen (11/8 favourite win in Austria) still holds a healthy 34-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship standings with Leclerc unable to fully capitalise on the Dutch driver’s underwhelming showing at the British Grand Prix. At this point, it would still take a dramatic turnaround in fortune for Verstappen to be knocked from top spot any time soon.
Nonetheless, there’s no room for complacency when others around Red Bull are improving. It’s not just Ferrari that Verstappen and Perez should be concerned about, but Mercedes too. The Silver Arrows have struggled badly in 2022, but the recent upgrades they have made have certainly made their troublesome W13 car more competitive.
“We have just started, for the first time, to flirt a bit with the car,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said after Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium for the second race in-a-row at the British Grand Prix. “We just want to win races on our own. That would be great, to be there and fight with them, that would be a target, so we have a car we can develop for next year also.”
The Red Bull Ring has previously needed DRS to keep cars close to each other, but that might not be the case this year. If the racing at Silverstone is anything to go by, cars will be able to battle harder through the middle and final sectors. The new regulations introduced by F1 for 2022 are having an impact.
Austria will also host a Sprint race this weekend, adding a different dimension to the weekend. This will see qualifying held on Friday with the final classification decided by a shorter race on Saturday. This offers points down to eighth place and decides the grid for Sunday’s race. Drivers have more to think about, and more points to win.
Feels good to be back home this weekend#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/ELsdXRoHjY
— Red Bull Motorsports (@redbullmotors) July 6, 2022