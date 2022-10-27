Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL – 1:15 AM – Friday 28th October

Week eight of the NFL season kicks off in Tampa with the 4-3 Ravens facing the 3-4 Buccaneers. This one promises to be a fascinating matchup between the most electric athlete at the quarterback position in the entire NFL, and a man who was born before the internet was invented. Brady’s age may finally be catching up with him, as he has struggled to get the offence going at times this year. The Bucs are on a dramatic slide, losing four of their last five games including a shocking loss to a coachless and McCaffrey-less Carolina Panthers, who are seemingly actively trying to lose games in order to get a higher draft pick.



The Ravens bounced back from a disappointing loss at the hands of the New York Giants with a win over division rivals Cleveland Browns last week, and a huge benefit of that was it’s the first time they’ve won a game this season where Lamar Jackson didn’t have to be a superhero. In the early stages of the season, it looked as if the Ravens would have to change the franchise’s name to the Baltimore Fightin’ Lamar Jacksons, but the defence and skill position guys have started to step up in recent weeks.

Ravens at Buccaneers Picks

Moneyline: Ravens – 21/20 with Boyle Sports

Spread: Ravens +1.5 – 10/11 with Unibet

Over/Under: Under 46 Points – 10/11 with 888Sport

(Odds correct as of 4 pm 27/10)

The Buccaneers are on a run of five straight losses against the spread and it’s very hard to trust them as favourites here. The departure of Bruce Arians seems to have had a bigger effect than many had expected, and the offence is really struggling. The safe money, therefore, seems to be with a Baltimore team that has a winning record despite not putting a complete performance on both sides of the ball together yet. The Ravens D has been good against the pass and poor against the run, which benefits them for this game in that they are playing one of the worst rushing teams in the history of the NFL.

Currently the #Buccaneers are literally the worst rushing team in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/cQ2Idit6na — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 26, 2022

As for the points total, Thursday night Football games this season have been mostly very low-scoring (last week notwithstanding) and the Under is 6-1 in Tampa Bay’s last seven games. On top of that, the Ravens haven’t gone past 23 points in their past four games, so I’m confidently betting the Under this week.