Another international break is looming, but there is the small matter of the Premier League’s seventh Game Week to enjoy first, with some intriguing fixtures to enjoy this weekend.

Current leaders Liverpool will get the chance to extend their lead at Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early kick-off, with Arsenal and Manchester City in action against Southampton and Fulham at 3pm.

All eyes will be on Villa Park on Sunday as the clash of the weekend sees Aston Villa welcome Manchester United, whose manager Erik ten Hag is hanging onto his job by an extremely thin thread.

Tip 1 – Liverpool double result @ 13/10 with bet365

Eight wins from nine games mean Arne Slot has made a sensational start to life at Liverpool – a monumental feat given the pressure of replacing legendary manager Jurgen Klopp – and his rampant Reds should continue their fine form on Saturday.

A trip to Selhurst Park would scare plenty of sides, but not Liverpool. The Reds have won 11 of their last 14 meetings with Crystal Palace, netting 12 goals across their last four trips to Selhurst Park, and should prove far too strong for the Eagles once again.

Despite a strong end to the last campaign, Oliver Glasner’s side have endured a disappointing start to the season, taking just three points from the first 18 available, and the Reds could dominate from start to finish in the capital.

Liverpool have led at half-time in six of their nine matches this term and should keep up that trend against a struggling Eagles side.

Tip 2 – Liam Delap anytime goalscorer @ 13/5 with bet365

Ten Hag is certainly not the only manager under pressure this weekend, as Julen Lopetegui needs some positive results given West Ham’s poor start and a rumoured dressing-room scuffle last weekend.

The Hammers will be confident they can beat Ipswich at home but there is a chance they may get complacent and the Tractor Boys, who have tied four matches on the spin in a run which includes draws with Aston Villa and Brighton, have the players to hurt their hosts.

Liam Delap was the hero against Villa as his excellent brace earned a point for his side against Champions League opposition and he will be on cloud nine ahead of Saturday’s trip to the capital.

Scorer of three of Ipswich’s five league goals this term, Delap has bags of pace, plenty of strength and an excellent strike. West Ham struggled with Nicolas Jackson’s runs in behind when being routed 3-0 by Chelsea in their last home game and Delap could get plenty of joy in behind a defence which has shipped 13 goals in five matches.

Tip 3 – Brighton vs Tottenham: Tottenham to win, both teams to score and Brennan Johnson to score @ 13/2 with bet365

Even before Bruno Fernandes’ controversial red card, Tottenham dominated at Old Trafford last Sunday and a repeat of that performance would surely see them beat Brighton, who looked easy to carve open when losing 4-2 at Chelsea.

Keeping the Seagulls at bay may prove beyond Spurs, though, given they have kept just one away clean sheet this term, a run which has seen them concede to Coventry, Leicester and Ferencvaros.

Brighton have netted at least two goals in each of their last three matches, suggesting this could turn into a shootout. Luckily for Tottenham, Brennan Johnson has hit a real vein of form, netting in five consecutive games, and the Welshman could help the Lilywhites outscore their hosts at the AmEx.