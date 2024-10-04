Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA España España

Premier League Gameweek 7: Three tips for this weekend’s games

Another international break is looming, but there is the small matter of the Premier League’s seventh Game Week to enjoy first, with some intriguing fixtures to enjoy this weekend.

All eyes will be on Villa Park on Sunday as the clash of the weekend sees Aston Villa welcome Manchester United, whose manager Erik ten Hag is hanging onto his job by an extremely thin thread. 

Current leaders Liverpool will get the chance to extend their lead at Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early kick-off, with Arsenal and Manchester City in action against Southampton and Fulham at 3pm. 

We have picked out three top tips for Game Week 7.

Bet365
Bet365
Our score: 92%
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets
Get Bonus
New Customer Offer New customers only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org

Tip 1 – Liverpool double result @ 13/10 with bet365

Eight wins from nine games mean Arne Slot has made a sensational start to life at Liverpool – a monumental feat given the pressure of replacing legendary manager Jurgen Klopp – and his rampant Reds should continue their fine form on Saturday. 

A trip to Selhurst Park would scare plenty of sides, but not Liverpool. The Reds have won 11 of their last 14 meetings with Crystal Palace, netting 12 goals across their last four trips to Selhurst Park, and should prove far too strong for the Eagles once again. 

Despite a strong end to the last campaign, Oliver Glasner’s side have endured a disappointing start to the season, taking just three points from the first 18 available, and the Reds could dominate from start to finish in the capital. 

Liverpool have led at half-time in six of their nine matches this term and should keep up that trend against a struggling Eagles side. 

 

Tip 2 – Liam Delap anytime goalscorer @ 13/5 with bet365

Ten Hag is certainly not the only manager under pressure this weekend, as Julen Lopetegui needs some positive results given West Ham’s poor start and a rumoured dressing-room scuffle last weekend. 

The Hammers will be confident they can beat Ipswich at home but there is a chance they may get complacent and the Tractor Boys, who have tied four matches on the spin in a run which includes draws with Aston Villa and Brighton, have the players to hurt their hosts. 

Liam Delap was the hero against Villa as his excellent brace earned a point for his side against Champions League opposition and he will be on cloud nine ahead of Saturday’s trip to the capital.  

Scorer of three of Ipswich’s five league goals this term, Delap has bags of pace, plenty of strength and an excellent strike. West Ham struggled with Nicolas Jackson’s runs in behind when being routed 3-0 by Chelsea in their last home game and Delap could get plenty of joy in behind a defence which has shipped 13 goals in five matches. 

 

Tip 3 – Brighton vs Tottenham: Tottenham to win, both teams to score and Brennan Johnson to score @ 13/2 with bet365

Even before Bruno Fernandes’ controversial red card, Tottenham dominated at Old Trafford last Sunday and a repeat of that performance would surely see them beat Brighton, who looked easy to carve open when losing 4-2 at Chelsea. 

Keeping the Seagulls at bay may prove beyond Spurs, though, given they have kept just one away clean sheet this term, a run which has seen them concede to Coventry, Leicester and Ferencvaros. 

Brighton have netted at least two goals in each of their last three matches, suggesting this could turn into a shootout. Luckily for Tottenham, Brennan Johnson has hit a real vein of form, netting in five consecutive games, and the Welshman could help the Lilywhites outscore their hosts at the AmEx.

Top Bookies

All Betting Sites
10bet
Added:
100% Up To £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

New bettors; Code SPORT; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Claim Bonus
Bet
Parimatch
Added:
Bet £10 Bet £50 In Bonuses
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 4x£5 Free Bets for set markets, which expire in 7 days. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly 

Claim Bonus
Bet
BetMGM
Added:
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

#AD 18+ New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: x1 £10 Football, x1 £10 Acca, x 1 £10 BetBuilder, x1 £10 Horse Racing. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

Claim Bonus
Bet
Betano
Added:
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
T&Cs Apply
Welcome Offer

AD 18+ New Customers Only, opt in and bet £10 on any EPL market (odds 1/1+) within 3 days of sign up. No cash-out. Get 5x£5 Free Bets for set markets (odds 1/1+) and a £5 Slots Bonus on Age of the Gods: God Of Storms, 30x wagering, max redeemable £125. Bonuses expire in 14 days. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly.

Claim Bonus
Bet
Sky Bet
Added:
Bet 5p Get £30 in Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY. 5P MINIMUM STAKE. ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. 3 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY. 18+. BEGAMBLEAWARE.ORG

Claim Bonus
Bet
Paddy Power Sport
Added:
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Builder Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

#AD 18+ New Customer Offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifiying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualifiy. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Claim Bonus
Bet

Recommended For You

01st October 2024
Champions League Preview: Two bets for Matchday Two
Read more
30th September 2024
Arsenal vs PSG Preview: Three bets for a huge Champions League clash
Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA España España

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 131 Finsbury Pavement, London EC2A 1NT with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2024
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close