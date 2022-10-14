Premier League Preview and Betting Tips: Week 10

Unibet
Unibet
Our score: 85%
Deposit £10, get £40
Get Bonus
New Customer Offer Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org

Brentford v Brighton

Friday, 8pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: Bryan Mbeumo to score first

Brentford’s season is stuttering a bit, with one scored and eight conceded in their last three matches. We see them coming out the blocks fast, but Brighton pegging them back later on. Enock Mwepu, who retired at the age of 24 this week due to a heart problem, is a huge loss to the Seagulls.

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 12.30pm. Our prediction: 2-1

Suggested bet: Harvey Barnes to score

Just when you think Leicester’s season is up and running, the Foxes throw away a lead at Bournemouth that condemns them to seven defeats out of nine. We think they’ll get back to winning ways here though. 

Fulham v Bournemouth

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-2

Suggested bet: Both teams to score     

Bournemouth continue to upset our predictions; we’ve paid attention, and back them to get three huge points. If they do, they could find themselves in a European place by the end of the weekend. Fulham are still without talisman Mitrovic.

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-0

Suggested bet: Under 1.5 goals in the match

Defeat for either side will really start to increase the pressure at the bottom of the table. Two tense teams desperate not to lose means this will likely be a game of few goals. 

Tottenham v Everton

Saturday, 5.30pm. Our prediction: 2-0

Suggested bet: Hugo Lloris to keep a clean sheet

Kane and Son were back to their blistering best in the Champions League midweek; if they continue that form into this one, they’ll have too much for the Toffees. 

Southampton v West Ham

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 1-2

Suggested bet: Scamacca to score

Southampton have lost four in a row since the impressive win over Chelsea, and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl cut a despondent figure in his post-match interview at City. The Hammers have a new fan favourite in Scamacca – can he make it three in a row here?

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 0-1

Suggested bet: Over five yellow cards in the match

Although Villa Park has been growing in discontent recently, Gerrard’s side are unbeaten in four and have only conceded one more goal than Chelsea this season. We expect the Blues to find a goal from somewhere, but not without a few heated moments on the pitch.

Leeds v Arsenal

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 0-2

Suggested bet: Three-fold acca on an Arsenal clean sheet, a Martinelli goal, and a booking for Cooper

Arsenal – and in particular Martinelli – tore Leeds to shreds in this fixture last year, and with the Gunners in scintillating form, it’s hard to see Jesse Marsch’s side causing an upset here. We’ll be looking for decent odds on a Ramsdale clean sheet, a Martinelli goal, and a yellow card for Liam Cooper.

Man United v Newcastle

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 1-2

Suggested bet: Both teams to score 

Tough one to call, but Newcastle are the more cohesive of the two sides at the moment. The game probably comes too soon for Isak, but Saint-Maximin and Joelinton are both in contention to start following injuries. Newcastle have had eight days to prepare; United played in Europe on Thursday evening.

Liverpool v Man City

Sunday, 4.30 pm. Our prediction: 1-3

Suggested bet: Foden and Haaland to score

They don’t call it Super Sunday for no reason! This has been the biggest fixture in English football for a number of years now, with Guardiola’s City and Klopp’s Liverpool epitomising the ferocious nature of the Premier League. The Reds were rampant at Rangers in midweek, but City will have too much for them here. Phil Foden was outstanding in this fixture last year – we’re backing him and the machine to get on the scoresheet.

Last Week’s Predictions

Fixture Prediction Result Suggested bet Correct?
Bournemouth v Leicester 1-2 2-1 Vardy to score No
Chelsea v Wolves 2-0 3-0 Kepa clean sheet Yes
Man City v Southampton 4-1 4-0 Haaland to score Yes
Newcastle v Brentford 1-1 5-1 Over 11 corners in the match Yes
Brighton v Tottenham 2-1 0-1 Both teams to score No
Crystal Palace v Leeds 1-1 2-1 Over five yellow cards in the match Yes
West Ham v Fulham 2-0 3-1 Scamacca to score Yes
Arsenal v Liverpool 2-1 3-2 Jesus to score No
Everton v Man United 1-0 1-2 Onana to score first No
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa 2-1 1-1 Three-leg acca on Forest to score first, Johnson to score, Ings to score No

 

Best Betting Sites

See all
STS Bet
Added:
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

18+. New depositing customers within 30 days from registration. Promotion valid from 4/04/2022 until further notice. Bonus code SBWB30 required during the first deposit. First deposit min. £10. Bet min. £10 on any sports-related markets, single or accumulator bets, pre-match or in-play, with min. odds of 1/2. 3 separate free bets of £10 each, credited within 48 hours, valid for 30 days, for any sport. No wagering requirements on the free bet winnings. Free bet stakes not included in any subsequent winnings. Deposit method restrictions apply. BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Luckster Sport
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
Claim Bonus
Bet

The people behind this page

Compare.bet's online gambling content experts helped write, edit and check the content on this page:

Guy Evans
Guy is a writer, editor, and news contributor at Compare.bet. Along with producing expert commentary on the betting industry, Guy presents our weekly Premier League predictions and betting tips on Compare.bet News. Outside work Guy is a Spurs fan, football player, cricketer, and chess obsessive.

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close