Premier League Preview and Betting Tips: Week 10

Brentford v Brighton

Friday, 8pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: Bryan Mbeumo to score first

Brentford’s season is stuttering a bit, with one scored and eight conceded in their last three matches. We see them coming out the blocks fast, but Brighton pegging them back later on. Enock Mwepu, who retired at the age of 24 this week due to a heart problem, is a huge loss to the Seagulls.

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 12.30pm. Our prediction: 2-1

Suggested bet: Harvey Barnes to score

Just when you think Leicester’s season is up and running, the Foxes throw away a lead at Bournemouth that condemns them to seven defeats out of nine. We think they’ll get back to winning ways here though.

Brendan Rodgers looks ahead to #LEICRY in his pre-match press conference in Seagrave 🎥 — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 13, 2022

Fulham v Bournemouth

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-2

Suggested bet: Both teams to score

Bournemouth continue to upset our predictions; we’ve paid attention, and back them to get three huge points. If they do, they could find themselves in a European place by the end of the weekend. Fulham are still without talisman Mitrovic.

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-0

Suggested bet: Under 1.5 goals in the match

Defeat for either side will really start to increase the pressure at the bottom of the table. Two tense teams desperate not to lose means this will likely be a game of few goals.

Tottenham v Everton

Saturday, 5.30pm. Our prediction: 2-0

Suggested bet: Hugo Lloris to keep a clean sheet

Kane and Son were back to their blistering best in the Champions League midweek; if they continue that form into this one, they’ll have too much for the Toffees.

Southampton v West Ham

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 1-2

Suggested bet: Scamacca to score

Southampton have lost four in a row since the impressive win over Chelsea, and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl cut a despondent figure in his post-match interview at City. The Hammers have a new fan favourite in Scamacca – can he make it three in a row here?

Raw emotion 😍🔥 Relive Sunday’s win over Fulham from behind the scenes 👇 — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 11, 2022

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 0-1

Suggested bet: Over five yellow cards in the match

Although Villa Park has been growing in discontent recently, Gerrard’s side are unbeaten in four and have only conceded one more goal than Chelsea this season. We expect the Blues to find a goal from somewhere, but not without a few heated moments on the pitch.

Leeds v Arsenal

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 0-2

Suggested bet: Three-fold acca on an Arsenal clean sheet, a Martinelli goal, and a booking for Cooper

Arsenal – and in particular Martinelli – tore Leeds to shreds in this fixture last year, and with the Gunners in scintillating form, it’s hard to see Jesse Marsch’s side causing an upset here. We’ll be looking for decent odds on a Ramsdale clean sheet, a Martinelli goal, and a yellow card for Liam Cooper.

Man United v Newcastle

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 1-2

Suggested bet: Both teams to score

Tough one to call, but Newcastle are the more cohesive of the two sides at the moment. The game probably comes too soon for Isak, but Saint-Maximin and Joelinton are both in contention to start following injuries. Newcastle have had eight days to prepare; United played in Europe on Thursday evening.

Liverpool v Man City

Sunday, 4.30 pm. Our prediction: 1-3

Suggested bet: Foden and Haaland to score

They don’t call it Super Sunday for no reason! This has been the biggest fixture in English football for a number of years now, with Guardiola’s City and Klopp’s Liverpool epitomising the ferocious nature of the Premier League. The Reds were rampant at Rangers in midweek, but City will have too much for them here. Phil Foden was outstanding in this fixture last year – we’re backing him and the machine to get on the scoresheet.

We need everyone at their best 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 14, 2022

