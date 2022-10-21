Premier League Preview and Betting Tips: Week 13

New Customer Offer Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Saturday, 12.30pm. Our prediction: 0-3

Suggested bet: Trent Alexander-Arnold to score on the banks of the Trent

Forest picked up a handy point at Brighton in the week but they were second best throughout. Consecutive 1-0 wins against City and West Ham might just have sparked Liverpool into action.

Everton v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-2

Suggested bet: Over five yellow cards in the match

Palace’s forward players are just irresistible at times, with Zaha, Olise and Eze causing real havoc. They turned things around against Wolves on Tuesday and we think they’ll do the same again here in a feisty contest.

Man City v Brighton

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 2-0

Suggested bet: Ederson to keep a clean sheet

City’s game at Arsenal was postponed midweek which means they’ve had a week to prepare for this one. Only Leandro Trossard has scored for Brighton since De Zerbi took over four games ago.

Chelsea v Man United

Saturday, 5.30pm. Our prediction: 0-0

Suggested bet: Under 1.5 goals in the game

These big games often fail to live up to the billing, particularly after both sides have played only a few days earlier. Just a point separates these two in the table and we think they’ll cancel each other out on the day.

Aston Villa v Brentford

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 1-2

Suggested bet: Ivan Toney to have 3+ shots on target

Is this the perfect time to play Villa or the worst? Gerrard was relieved of his duties after a dreadful result at Fulham on Thursday, but the end of a managerial reign often brings a resurgent mood for both players and fans. Still, Brentford are a wily, difficult team to face, and we’re backing them to heap further gloom on Villa Park.

Leeds v Fulham

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: Both teams to score

Leeds haven’t won in the league since they tore Chelsea to shreds on August 21. They’ve picked up just two draws in that time too – at home to Villa and Everton. Fulham are back in the top half after their midweek victory, but Elland Road is never an easy place to win.

Southampton v Arsenal

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 0-1

Suggested bet: Ramsdale to keep a clean sheet

Although goals haven’t been a problem this season, 1-0 to the Arsenal is the song on fans’ lips right now, a throwback to the George Graham years. The Gunners have won their last three matches by that scoreline, although two of those have been in Europe. We think they’ll make it four in a row here.

For the third game in a row… 🎶 1-0 to The Arsenal 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mz6CwFcxh7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 20, 2022

Wolves v Leicester

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 0-1

Suggested bet: James Maddison to score first

A huge game at the bottom of the table which will likely be decided by one bit of magic – perhaps from the boot of James Maddison, who will be desperate to impress Gareth Southgate before he announces his World Cup squad.

Tottenham v Newcastle

Sunday, 4.30pm. Our prediction: 2-2

Suggested bet: Over 12 corners in the match

Spurs were dreadful at Old Trafford in midweek while Newcastle continued their impressive form. The Magpies have only lost once all season and are presenting a real threat to the European places. We’re expecting a high-tempo, high scoring game with the points shared.

We go again this weekend. pic.twitter.com/naiUAfVS88 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 20, 2022

West Ham v Bournemouth

Monday, 8pm. Our prediction: 2-1

Suggested bet: Three-fold acca on a Bowen goal, a Billing goal, and a yellow card for Steve Cook

Former Hammer Gary O’Neil had seen his side go six matches unbeaten before the defeat to Southampton on Wednesday. The Hammers themselves will feel they deserved a point at Anfield and we back them to leapfrog the Cherries here.

