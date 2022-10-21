Premier League Preview and Betting Tips: Week 13
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Saturday, 12.30pm. Our prediction: 0-3
Suggested bet: Trent Alexander-Arnold to score on the banks of the Trent
Forest picked up a handy point at Brighton in the week but they were second best throughout. Consecutive 1-0 wins against City and West Ham might just have sparked Liverpool into action.
Everton v Crystal Palace
Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-2
Suggested bet: Over five yellow cards in the match
Palace’s forward players are just irresistible at times, with Zaha, Olise and Eze causing real havoc. They turned things around against Wolves on Tuesday and we think they’ll do the same again here in a feisty contest.
🤔🤔 @EbereEze10#CPFC pic.twitter.com/fxzgXYy94N
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 20, 2022
Man City v Brighton
Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 2-0
Suggested bet: Ederson to keep a clean sheet
City’s game at Arsenal was postponed midweek which means they’ve had a week to prepare for this one. Only Leandro Trossard has scored for Brighton since De Zerbi took over four games ago.
Chelsea v Man United
Saturday, 5.30pm. Our prediction: 0-0
Suggested bet: Under 1.5 goals in the game
These big games often fail to live up to the billing, particularly after both sides have played only a few days earlier. Just a point separates these two in the table and we think they’ll cancel each other out on the day.
Aston Villa v Brentford
Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 1-2
Suggested bet: Ivan Toney to have 3+ shots on target
Is this the perfect time to play Villa or the worst? Gerrard was relieved of his duties after a dreadful result at Fulham on Thursday, but the end of a managerial reign often brings a resurgent mood for both players and fans. Still, Brentford are a wily, difficult team to face, and we’re backing them to heap further gloom on Villa Park.
Leeds v Fulham
Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 1-1
Suggested bet: Both teams to score
Leeds haven’t won in the league since they tore Chelsea to shreds on August 21. They’ve picked up just two draws in that time too – at home to Villa and Everton. Fulham are back in the top half after their midweek victory, but Elland Road is never an easy place to win.
Southampton v Arsenal
Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 0-1
Suggested bet: Ramsdale to keep a clean sheet
Although goals haven’t been a problem this season, 1-0 to the Arsenal is the song on fans’ lips right now, a throwback to the George Graham years. The Gunners have won their last three matches by that scoreline, although two of those have been in Europe. We think they’ll make it four in a row here.
For the third game in a row…
🎶 1-0 to The Arsenal 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mz6CwFcxh7
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 20, 2022
Wolves v Leicester
Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 0-1
Suggested bet: James Maddison to score first
A huge game at the bottom of the table which will likely be decided by one bit of magic – perhaps from the boot of James Maddison, who will be desperate to impress Gareth Southgate before he announces his World Cup squad.
Tottenham v Newcastle
Sunday, 4.30pm. Our prediction: 2-2
Suggested bet: Over 12 corners in the match
Spurs were dreadful at Old Trafford in midweek while Newcastle continued their impressive form. The Magpies have only lost once all season and are presenting a real threat to the European places. We’re expecting a high-tempo, high scoring game with the points shared.
We go again this weekend. pic.twitter.com/naiUAfVS88
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 20, 2022
West Ham v Bournemouth
Monday, 8pm. Our prediction: 2-1
Suggested bet: Three-fold acca on a Bowen goal, a Billing goal, and a yellow card for Steve Cook
Former Hammer Gary O’Neil had seen his side go six matches unbeaten before the defeat to Southampton on Wednesday. The Hammers themselves will feel they deserved a point at Anfield and we back them to leapfrog the Cherries here.
Last Weekend’s Predictions
|Fixture
|Prediction
|Result
|Suggested bet
|Correct?
|Brentford v Brighton
|1-1
|2-0
|Mbeumo to score first
|No
|Leicester v Crystal Palace
|2-1
|0-0
|Barnes to score
|No
|Fulham v Bournemouth
|1-2
|2-2
|Both teams to score
|Yes
|Wolves v Nottingham Forest
|1-0
|1-0
|Under 1.5 goals in the match
|Yes
|Tottenham v Everton
|2-0
|2-0
|Lloris to keep a clean sheet
|Yes
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|0-1
|0-2
|Over five yellow cards in the match
|No
|Leeds v Arsenal
|0-2
|0-1
|3-fold acca on an Arsenal clean sheet, a Martinelli goal, and a booking for Cooper
|No
|Man United v Newcastle
|1-2
|0-0
|Both teams to score
|No
|Southampton v West Ham
|1-2
|1-1
|Scamacca to score
|No
|Liverpool v Man City
|1-3
|1-0
|Foden and Haaland to score
|No