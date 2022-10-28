Premier League Preview and Betting Tips: Week 14

Leicester v Man City

Saturday, 12.30pm. Our prediction: 2-4

Suggested bet: Over 4.5 goals in the match

One defeat in their last five has finally dragged Leicester out of the bottom three, but they’re not the type of side designed to keep City out for 90 minutes. The Foxes have the second worst defence in the league; Erling Haaland has scored more goals this season than 13 Premier League teams.

Bournemouth v Tottenham

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 0-1

Suggested bet: Under 1.5 goals in the match

Spurs’ performances have been stodgy recently amidst criticism that they only have one mode of playing. Bournemouth will try and do to Spurs what they do to other teams: sit in, close the spaces, and try to hit them on the break. 

Brentford v Wolves

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-0

Suggested bet: Under 1.5 goals in the match

11 of Brentford’s 14 points this season have come at home, while Wolves have picked up just one point on the road. The decision to sack Bruno Lage without a replacement lined up is proving costly. 

Brighton v Chelsea

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: Over 11.5 corners in the match 

Brighton haven’t won since Graham Potter left for the bright lights of Chelsea, but there’s no greater incentive to get a result than the return of a former manager. These two teams rank highly on the corners table, which is where our tip lies.

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 2-0

Suggested bet: Zaha to score 

Palace are working their way through another peculiar season, where they look capable of beating every team they come up against without picking up enough points in the process. Only one point separates them from the Saints but we think they’ll be too strong for them here. 

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 2-1

Suggested bet: Both teams to score

High-flying Newcastle continue to lay down their credentials for a top-four finish after their win at Spurs last time out. Villa’s players were reborn in the first-half dismantling of Brentford, but this will be a tougher test.

Fulham v Everton

Saturday, 5.30pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: Over 5.5 cards in the match

With 22 goals for and against, Fulham are this season’s team to watch. Everton don’t concede many though, and we think there’ll be more cards than goals in this one: Everton are joint top by that stat, with Fulham in fourth. 

Liverpool v Leeds

Saturday, 7.45pm. Our prediction: 2-1

Suggested bet: Firmino to score

One step forward and two back for Liverpool this season, beating City and then losing to Forest in quick succession. Does the Reds’ convincing midweek win in Amsterdam spell danger for Klopp’s men? We think no – but only just. 

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 3-1

Suggested bet: Gibbs-White to score first

Disappointing results at Southampton and then at Eindhoven in the week has wiped some of the gloss off of Arsenal’s formidable start. Buoyed by their victory against Liverpool last week we expect Forest to come flying out the traps before the Gunners turn things around. 

Man United v West Ham

Sunday, 4.15pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: 3-fold acca on Antony to score, Scamacca to score, and a yellow card for Aaron Cresswell

West Ham’s season is now gathering some momentum, and a win here would see them move to within three points of United. A sharing of the points is our tip for Super Sunday.

Last Week’s Predictions

Fixture Prediction Result Suggested bet Correct?
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool 0-3 1-0 Alexander-Arnold to score No
Everton v Crystal Palace 1-2 3-0 Over five yellow cards in the match Yes
Man City v Brighton 2-0 3-1 Ederson clean sheet No
Chelsea v Man United 0-0 1-1 Under 1.5 goals in the match No
Aston Villa v Brentford 1-2 4-0 Toney to have 3+ shots on target No
Leeds v Fulham 1-1 2-3 Both teams to score Yes
Southampton v Arsenal 0-1 1-1 Ramsdale clean sheet No
Wolves v Leicester 0-1 0-4 Maddison to score first No
Tottenham v Newcastle 2-2 1-2 Over 12 corners in the match Yes
West Ham v Bournemouth 2-1 2-0 3-fold acca on a Bowen goal, a Billing goal, and a yellow card for Cook No

 

The people behind this page

Compare.bet's online gambling content experts helped write, edit and check the content on this page:

Guy Evans
Guy is a writer, editor, and news contributor at Compare.bet. Along with producing expert commentary on the betting industry, Guy presents our weekly Premier League predictions and betting tips on Compare.bet News. Outside work Guy is a Spurs fan, football player, cricketer, and chess obsessive.

