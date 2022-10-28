Premier League Preview and Betting Tips: Week 14

New Customer Offer Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org

Leicester v Man City

Saturday, 12.30pm. Our prediction: 2-4

Suggested bet: Over 4.5 goals in the match

One defeat in their last five has finally dragged Leicester out of the bottom three, but they’re not the type of side designed to keep City out for 90 minutes. The Foxes have the second worst defence in the league; Erling Haaland has scored more goals this season than 13 Premier League teams.

Catch our No.9 if you can! 💨 This month @ErlingHaaland became the fastest player to score 3 premier league hat tricks! ⚽️⚽️⚽️@etisalatAnd | #HighSpeedMoments pic.twitter.com/I4MqTFyAQ2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 27, 2022

Bournemouth v Tottenham

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 0-1

Suggested bet: Under 1.5 goals in the match

Spurs’ performances have been stodgy recently amidst criticism that they only have one mode of playing. Bournemouth will try and do to Spurs what they do to other teams: sit in, close the spaces, and try to hit them on the break.

Brentford v Wolves

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-0

Suggested bet: Under 1.5 goals in the match

11 of Brentford’s 14 points this season have come at home, while Wolves have picked up just one point on the road. The decision to sack Bruno Lage without a replacement lined up is proving costly.

Brighton v Chelsea

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: Over 11.5 corners in the match

Brighton haven’t won since Graham Potter left for the bright lights of Chelsea, but there’s no greater incentive to get a result than the return of a former manager. These two teams rank highly on the corners table, which is where our tip lies.

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 2-0

Suggested bet: Zaha to score

Palace are working their way through another peculiar season, where they look capable of beating every team they come up against without picking up enough points in the process. Only one point separates them from the Saints but we think they’ll be too strong for them here.

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 2-1

Suggested bet: Both teams to score

High-flying Newcastle continue to lay down their credentials for a top-four finish after their win at Spurs last time out. Villa’s players were reborn in the first-half dismantling of Brentford, but this will be a tougher test.

Fulham v Everton

Saturday, 5.30pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: Over 5.5 cards in the match

With 22 goals for and against, Fulham are this season’s team to watch. Everton don’t concede many though, and we think there’ll be more cards than goals in this one: Everton are joint top by that stat, with Fulham in fourth.

Liverpool v Leeds

Saturday, 7.45pm. Our prediction: 2-1

Suggested bet: Firmino to score

One step forward and two back for Liverpool this season, beating City and then losing to Forest in quick succession. Does the Reds’ convincing midweek win in Amsterdam spell danger for Klopp’s men? We think no – but only just.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 3-1

Suggested bet: Gibbs-White to score first

Disappointing results at Southampton and then at Eindhoven in the week has wiped some of the gloss off of Arsenal’s formidable start. Buoyed by their victory against Liverpool last week we expect Forest to come flying out the traps before the Gunners turn things around.

Man United v West Ham

Sunday, 4.15pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: 3-fold acca on Antony to score, Scamacca to score, and a yellow card for Aaron Cresswell

West Ham’s season is now gathering some momentum, and a win here would see them move to within three points of United. A sharing of the points is our tip for Super Sunday.

☄️ @B_Fernandes8 scored our last goal at Old Trafford… Who do you predict will score our next one? 📲#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2022

Last Week’s Predictions