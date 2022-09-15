Premier League Preview and Betting Tips: Week 8

Aston Villa v Southampton

Friday, 8pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: both teams to score

It’s been a tricky start to the season for Steven Gerrard’s unpredictable Villa side. He has a far superior squad at his disposal, but Southampton have found a way to pick up crucial points away from home in recent seasons. The season-ending injury to Diego Carlos certainly weakens Villa’s defence, but their attacking players are sure to get some joy during the match – we suggest a both teams to score bet for this one.  

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Friday, 8pm. Our prediction: 3-2

Suggested bet: Over three goals

A huge moment in Forest’s season. Their long-awaited return to the Premier League started brightly, but the 6-0 drubbing at City and the capitulation at home to Bournemouth has seen them slip to 19th/span>. Fulham are flying – their only two defeats have come by the odd goal away at Arsenal and Spurs, and in Aleksandar Mitrovic, they have one of the best number 9s in the league. We think an over on goals would be a decent selection for this one, and that a rowdy Friday night City Ground atmosphere will see Forest over the line.

Wolves v Man City

Saturday, 12.30pm. Our prediction: 0-1

Suggested bet: Haaland to score first

Wolves’ problem this season has been obvious: not enough goals. Bruno Lage’s side are, however, hard to beat, conceding only four in their opening six games. It won’t be easy for City, but we think one of their superstars will nick a goal – probably Erling Haaland, on whom a first goalscorer bet is always in with a chance. 

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 2-0

Suggested bet: Newcastle to keep a clean sheet

Newcastle might feel a little frustrated with their start to the season. A comfortable opening day win has been followed by four draws and a defeat – results that belie their performances. We think they’ll have too much for Bournemouth here though, and suggest backing Nick Pope to pick up a clean sheet. 

Tottenham v Leicester

Saturday, 5.30pm. Our prediction: 4-2

Suggested bet: Son Heung-Min to score

This fixture has brought a glut of goals in recent seasons: the last 11 matches between the two sides have delivered an average of 4.4 goals per game, with Spurs winning 31-17 on aggregate. Recent history very much informs our score prediction here – how about Son Heung-min to get off the mark for the season in this one?

Brentford v Arsenal

Sunday, 12pm. Our prediction: 1-2

Suggested bet: Both teams to score

What a turnaround it’s been for the Gunners since the defeat at Brentford last season, after which some Arsenal fans genuinely feared for their place in the Premier League. We see them just edging this one, but not without Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo causing plenty of problems first. 

Everton v West Ham

Sunday, 2.15pm. Our prediction: 0-2

Suggested bet: Three-way acca on an away win, Bowen to score, and Tarkowski to receive a yellow card

Both sides desperately need all three points to kickstart their season. Everton’s lack of firepower wasn’t addressed in the transfer window, and they’re one of just two sides without a Premier League win. We’re backing the Hammers to pick up three points here – decent odds on an away win, a Bowen goal, and a yellow card for James Tarkowski would tempt us into a three-leg acca.

