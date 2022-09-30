Premier League Preview and Betting Tips: Week 9

New Customer Offer Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org

Arsenal v Tottenham

Saturday, 12.30pm. Our prediction: 2-1

Suggested bet: Over five yellow cards

In a weekend of derbies this is the biggest, with both teams looking to lay down their credentials for the season. Are either of these sides genuine title challengers? We’ll know a little more after the final whistle. In a fiery atmosphere we expect this to be a cagey affair, with both sets of players making mistakes and giving chances away – over five yellow cards in the match looks a good bet.

Think you can predict the north London derby? 🔮 Head over to @Sportsbetio, screenshot, and reply with your prediction for #ARSTOT 📲 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 29, 2022

Bournemouth v Brentford

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 0-2

Suggested bet: Toney to score

Bournemouth picked up a handy point at Newcastle last time out but they’re yet to convince us of their Premier League quality. Brentford will be looking to bounce back after the humbling defeat to Arsenal – Ivan Toney to score is our suggested bet.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: Conor Gallagher to score

Palace always seem to raise their level for the big games, and Selhurst Park will be absolutely bouncing for this one. Has Graham Potter had enough time to work his magic on his Chelsea squad? We think the international break will have been more disruptive for the Blues, with this one ending all square. Conor Gallagher to score on his return anyone?

Fulham v Newcastle

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 2-1

Suggested bet: Mitrovic to score

Newcastle’s injury list is already a major concern, with star man Allan Saint-Maximin and record signing Alexander Isak both set to miss out. They desperately need Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes to return to the side with a bang, but we think high-flying Fulham will have too much. Our suggested bet writes itself: Mitrovic to score.

Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 1-1

Suggested bet: Danny Welbeck to score first

It will be fascinating to see how this refreshing Brighton side fare post-Potter, and a big game at Anfield might be exactly the galvanising fixture they need. Liverpool have been sluggish this season – we see this ending in a draw, and like the sound of Danny Welbeck to score first.

Southampton v Everton

Saturday, 3pm. Our prediction: 0-0

Suggested bet: Under 1.5 goals

Both sides will be too scared to lose this fixture, and a lack of attacking impetus might cause a few to fall asleep in the stands. Under 1.5 goals in the match is our tip.

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday, 5.30pm. Our prediction: 0-1

Suggested bet: Wolves clean sheet

Sitting 18th and 17th in the table, these two teams really need a win here, but it’ll be far from a goalfest. Wolves carry more of a threat at the moment, and we see them edging this one, thanks to a clean sheet from Jose Sa.

Man City v Man United

Sunday, 2pm. Our prediction: 3-1

Suggested bet: Three-fold acca on City to win, Rashford to score, and Fernandes to receive a yellow card

United have been one of the few sides to pick up results at City in recent seasons, and although they’ve won four on the trot, we don’t see the trend continuing here. Decent odds on a City win, a Rashford goal, and Bruno Fernandes to go in the book would tempt us.

Ahead of Sunday, we’ve spoken to our Norway and Denmark Official Supporters’ Clubs on what their favourite Manchester derby memories are! 🔵🔴 Read here ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 30, 2022

Leeds v Aston Villa

Sunday, 4.30pm. Our prediction: 2-2

Suggested bet: Both teams to score

We expect this to be a chaotic contest, typical of Jesse Marsch’s tenure at Elland Road. Both teams to score is our suggested bet.

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Monday, 8pm. Our prediction: 3-2

Suggested bet: Over 3.5 goals

Leicester simply have to start picking up wins, and if not now, then when? Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem – they’re joint 8th in the league by that stat – but keeping them out at the other end is a different story. We think over 3.5 goals in the game is a good shout.