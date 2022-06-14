Queen’s could be perfect preparation for resurgent defending champion Matteo Berrettini

Everyone that plays the Queen’s Club Championships has one eye on Wimbledon just around the corner. It is the unofficial warm-up tournament for the most prestigious Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, but Queen’s comes with its own prestige. As an ATP 500 event, it also comes with some valuable points. Those points are even more valuable than usual this year with countless players set to lose sizeable hauls from 2021’s Wimbledon due to ATP sanctions on the SW19 tournament. The winner of the 2022 Queen’s Club Championships could reap the rewards later in the season through higher seedings and automatic entries.

Matteo Berrettini is one such player who faces a tumble down the rankings. The Italian made last year’s Wimbledon final after winning Queen’s and so he must repeat the latter achievement to stay in the top 20. The good news for Berrettini is he is playing at a high level after returning from injury, winning last week’s Stuttgart Open.

Berrettini (3/1 to win Queen’s) is typecast as a player with little more than a booming serve and a powerful forehand, but grass courts bring out other qualities of his game. Indeed, the 26-year-old has a softer touch than many give him credit for which allows him to mix things up when he has to rally from the back of the court. Five-times Queen’s champion Andy Murray would have been one of the favourites to go all the way at the West Kensington venue once more had the former world number one not suffered an abdominal injury in last week’s Stuttgart Open final. Murray had beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios on his way to a meeting with Berrettini in Germany and was level at 1-1 in the final when he strained something in his stomach. Murray still hopes to be fit enough to play at Wimbledon, but his grass court ambitions for this year have taken a hit and with Cam Norrie and Dan Evans dumped out in the first round Jack Draper is the only homegrown contender to win Queen’s this year following an extremely impressive dismantling of Taylor Fritz. Draper has enjoyed an excellent 2022 so far, winning a series of Challenger events and breaking into the ATP top 100 for the first time. He has backed this up with good showings at Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome and has his sights set on a deep run at Queen’s as he grows accustomed to a new surface. Grigor Dimitrov will be a force to be reckoned with at Queen’s. The Bulgarian saw off British number one Cameron Norrie in the first round and has already won the tournament back in 2014. Grass suits Dimitrov’s game and there’s a sense he could enjoy a strong summer with Wimbledon (where he is a former semi-finalist) on the horizon.

