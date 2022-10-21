UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Betting Preview

The most anticipated card of the year arrives this Saturday in Abu Dhabi, with Charles Oliviera taking on Khabib’s heir apparent, Islam Mackachev, for the lightweight belt. Here is a breakdown of the main fights.

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev – Fight to go the Distance at 11/4 with 888 Sport

Charles Oliveira has a record 19 finishes in the UFC

Islam Makhachev is riding a 10 fight win streak in the lightweight division

Charles Oliveira has had one of the most electric runs in UFC history over the last few years, and a win over the Dagestani wrestler would add to his legend. He has faced much higher quality opposition compared to Makhachev, besting Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje in his last three fights. He faced adversity in all of those fights, getting clipped and dropped, but rallied back to win by knockout or submission. His striking has improved drastically since moving to Chute Boxe Academy in 2018, and was the deciding factor in all those wins.

Makhachev, on the other hand, has dispatched opponents with ease, evidenced by the fact that he’s absorbed the least significant strikes per minute in the UFC. Dagestani wrestling has been a tough nut to crack for any competitor in the UFC, and Makhachev is currently the best at it in MMA. However, it won’t be easy for Makhachev to secure a quick victory like he has done in his past 2 fights against replacement Bobby Green and the declining Dan Hooker. Along with his Muay Thai and boxing, Oliviera is incredibly durable and lethal off his back. Don’t forget that he’ll be extra motivated to get the belt he ‘lost’ back. Although both fighters have had short fights recently, I can see this one going the 5 rounds due to the clash of high-level grappling styles cancelling each other out.