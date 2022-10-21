UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Betting Preview

The most anticipated card of the year arrives this Saturday in Abu Dhabi, with Charles Oliviera taking on Khabib’s heir apparent, Islam Mackachev, for the lightweight belt. Here is a breakdown of the main fights.

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev – Fight to go the Distance at 11/4 with 888 Sport

  • Charles Oliveira has a record 19 finishes in the UFC
  • Islam Makhachev is riding a 10 fight win streak in the lightweight division

Charles Oliveira has had one of the most electric runs in UFC history over the last few years, and a win over the Dagestani wrestler would add to his legend. He has faced much higher quality opposition compared to Makhachev, besting Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje in his last three fights. He faced adversity in all of those fights, getting clipped and dropped, but rallied back to win by knockout or submission. His striking has improved drastically since moving to Chute Boxe Academy in 2018, and was the deciding factor in all those wins. 

Makhachev, on the other hand, has dispatched opponents with ease, evidenced by the fact that he’s absorbed the least significant strikes per minute in the UFC. Dagestani wrestling has been a tough nut to crack for any competitor in the UFC, and Makhachev is currently the best at it in MMA. However, it won’t be easy for Makhachev to secure a quick victory like he has done in his past 2 fights against replacement Bobby Green and the declining Dan Hooker. Along with his Muay Thai and boxing, Oliviera is incredibly durable and lethal off his back. Don’t forget that he’ll be extra motivated to get the belt he ‘lost’ back. Although both fighters have had short fights recently, I can see this one going the 5 rounds due to the clash of high-level grappling styles cancelling each other out. 

Aljamain Sterling vs T.J. Dillashaw – Sterling to Win by Decision at 7/5 with Unibet 

TJ Dillashaw has not fought in 15 months since his razor-thin victory over Cory Sandhagen. It’s a long time to go between fighting top ranked opposition, but he has had longer layoffs than that… Anyways, this is a close one to call. Dillashaw does have the advantage in the striking department, but Sterling displayed outstanding wrestling to neutralise the equally dangerous Petr Yan, and although he might not be able to get Dillashaw down due to his impressive takedown defence, I can see a lot of time being taken up on the fence. This is another really close fight to call, with Sterling just edging it due to his wrestling offence and activity. 

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley – Yan to Win by Decision at 10/11 with 10bet

An intriguing and surprising bout takes place further down the card. Many thought Sean O’Malley would be taking a couple of more fights before stepping up to fight the top ranked fighters in the division like Petr Yan. O’Malley does have a 5 inch reach and 4 inch height advantage, but Yan handled Cory Sandhagen, another long fighter, expertly in the pocket, winning a close decision. Furthermore, Yan doesn’t have to worry about the takedown like he did in his last fight against Sterling. Expect a stand-up battle between two striking elites, with Yan proving too much for O’Malley.   

 

