Warren Barton Exclusive: Newcastle ‘Have Hope Again’ After Takeover

Warren Barton is up early to talk about Newcastle United. There is nothing too unusual about that; the former Magpies and England defender lives in San Diego, California, but keeps his finger on the pulse of St James’ Park as much as any fan.

He still gets emotional and still refers to the club as ‘we’, talking about it with the sort of twinkle and passion that has been badly missing for the past 14 years, under the ownership of Mike Ashley. His cold, soulless reign came to an end last week; the club had begun to drift into nothingness, and a city which relies upon it to decide how their working week will go struggled as a result. Fans rejoiced, taking to the streets outside the stadium to bring the curtain down on years of misery.

From a football perspective, an upturn in fortunes almost guarantees improvement in that sense. Money spent on players, ambition and most definitely trophies have all been a rare commodity, and given that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is making up 80% of the new consortium, giving Newcastle a wealth reportedly ten times that of Manchester City and fifty times Paris Saint-Germain, that will be a thing of the past.

But with Saudi involvement comes the acceptance of an awful human rights record, with atrocities including poor treatment of women and homosexuals. There is need to learn and acknowledge that from fans, with links between PIF and the Saudi state, although officially denied, clear to see; there is a mark on the club and it won’t go away. But equally, given the United Kingdom’s political relationship with Saudi Arabia and the mergence of elite football and business, these are issues far beyond supporter control and it is unfair to make them responsible.

Barton, who was signed by Kevin Keegan and helped Newcastle almost win the Premier League in the mid-1990s, while the team was on the crest of a wave and the area was bouncing along with it, wants to see a resurgence in terms of connection before anything happens on the pitch.

“I just want the players to feel the way I did,” he tells Compare.Bet. “I know what this means to the people; I just feel so optimistic. The academy needs looking after, it was great to hear stuff about the community, because that is what Newcastle United is: the community, the city and the people. We’ve got hope again. I’m 5000 miles away and I felt it. 

“The team needs changing and guidance, but at least there will be a sense of togetherness now. The club has been vulnerable and weak, and Newcastle United shouldn’t be like that; for years it has felt it.”

Ashley leaves Newcastle drifting and sinking, second bottom of the Premier League with no wins in seven games this season. Steve Bruce, the manager, seems to understand his fate, but long-term expectations need to be tempered until trouble is fought off. With no new signings possible until January, Newcastle will need to pick up points with the team as it is until then. Barton, though, remembers a similar example from his time at the club, which could yield inspiration.

“When Sir Bobby Robson replaced Ruud Gullit (in September 1999), he didn’t do anything too different, but we went out and beat Sheffield Wednesday 8-0 in his first home game. There was a different feeling in the air when we were warming up, when the whistle went. The momentum carried us through.

“But there is a plan and a vision; they’ve had time to think about it. When you’ve got a young boy with his mum, or a daughter with their dad at their first game, they’ll be hopeful and excited, rather than thinking, ‘I hope we don’t lose today’. That is what it was like when I was there; we didn’t win every game but we gave it a go and people appreciated that. They’d come out of the stadium thinking, ‘that was fun’. This club used to be fun.”

Most recent

15th October 2021

European Football Betting Preview: Top Two Clash in Germany, Heavyweight Battles in Serie A and Barca Look To Bounce Back

Preview 15th October 2021

Opportunity Knocks in Men’s and Women’s Singles at Unique Indian Wells

Preview 15th October 2021

Premier League GW8 Betting Preview: Steve Bruce Still in Charge As Newcastle Host Tottenham

Feature 14th October 2021

After Turbulent Offseason, Arizona State Now Favored To Win Pac-12 Title

Recommended For You

15th October 2021

Premier League GW8 Betting Preview: Steve Bruce Still in Charge As Newcastle Host Tottenham

Read more
14th October 2021

Why Newcastle Post-Takeover Are a Club Looking to the Sky While Sitting in a Hole

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
CANADA CANADA Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 34-37 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 7PP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2021
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close