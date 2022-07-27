2022 Golf Betting: LIV Golf, PGA Tour Will Go Head-to-Head This Week

Another week and another LIV Golf controversy. 

With the third event taking place at Bedminster, now former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson will be making his debut after being removed from his position. 

It was deemed that he could not fulfill his responsibilities if he took part in the breakaway golf tour, and Stenson decided that this would be better for him and his family. 

But with each tournament the fields are getting stronger and today it was announced that for 2023 the newly named LIV Golf League will be expanding, with even more prize money up for grabs and more tournaments across the world. 

But this tournament looks set to be a competitive one. Dustin Johnson once again heads the market after a good performance in the last event, but like that event, we are going to be looking for players down the list that have something a bit more to prove. 

One of those is Bryson DeChambeau. He is getting healthier and healthier with every week and if the crowd gets a little rowdy in New York, he could well thrive as we saw at the Players Championship a few years ago. He has faced a lot of criticism throughout his career, but he believes in his methods. 

He also has a great record at Tom Fazio designed courses. He has the ability to overpower any course, and this one is no different. If he can be a little better on and around the greens something that will come with more and more golf this could be the week that he really arrives back in the golf world. 10/1 is on the short side, but it is a small field and while it is getting stronger, there are still 10-15 players that have close to no chance here. 

If he is a bit on the short side for you though, Peter Uihlein at 60/1 may be more like it. He was one of the best amateur players in the world before turning pro, and while he has maybe not won as much as he should have in that time, he is a classy player. He has a good all round game and has the tools to compete here. He has won at the DP World Tour and Korn Ferry level, and can win here. 

Over on the PGA Tour it is the Rocket Mortgage Classic as we continue to close in on the FedEx Cup playoffs. 

Patrick Cantlay, reigning FedEx Cup champion, is favourite and it is very easy to make the case for him. He has finished no worse than 14th in his past five starts and like last year, he seems to be peaking at the end of the season. He has never played here before but that is not too much of a concern with only three previous editions of the event. 11/1 is certainly short, but as we saw from Tony Finau last week, that should not scare us away. 

With so little course form to go on, there are not too many players that jump out in that sense, but Kevin Kisner has maybe the best. Eighth and third on his past two visits here, he certainly seems to like the course. He has been playing better in recent weeks and this could be the week he really gets back to his best. There is perhaps no player on tour that is more solid than Kisner at his best. He is great tee to green and when it is good, his putting is up there with the best of them. 40/1 is a generous price and he is very backable. 

LIV is finally going up against the PGA Tour on a Sunday and it will be fascinating to see how it plays out. The field in Bedminster is almost definitely stronger than on the PGA Tour but people are still loyal to the tour they know and love. There are some good bets out there, and some good value even in the favourites. We should just be thankful for more golf on our screens. 

Bet on LIV and PGA Golf!
10bet
10bet
Our score: 87%
50% up to £50
Get Bonus
New Customers Offer Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org

Best Betting Sites

See all
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mansionbet
Added:
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Bet Neptune
Added:
Bet £10, Get a £10 Free Bet
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 10X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits.

Claim Bonus
Bet

Recommended For You

20th July 2022

2022 PGA Betting Preview: Rickie Fowler Finding Form Heading Into 3M Open

Read more
13th July 2022

2022 PGA Betting Preview: Tiger Woods Returns, but Xander Schauffele the One To Watch at Open Championship

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close