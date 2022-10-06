2022 LIV Golf Preview: Bangkok Tournament Will Suit Big Hitters Like Bryson DeChambeau

LIV Golf heads to Asia for the first time with Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok hosting the sixth leg of the tour.

There is some big news this week from the event though as a strategic alliance with the MENA Tour – a tour for professionals and amateurs based in the Middle East and Africa. But what that tour does have is that they are recognised by the Official World Golf Rankings.

This event in Bangkok will be co-sanctioned, meaning that for the first time LIV players will be able to earn world ranking points in these events. It was one of the big hurdles that the rebel tour had to overcome and they seem to have found a loophole to do so, even if some in the world of golf will not recognise them through traditional ways.

A lot of these players were in danger of falling out of the top 50 and beyond, putting their places in majors in jeopardy. There are still rumours that the Masters – an invitational event – may not allow those who have moved to LIV Golf into the event. That would include past champions such as Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson. But this is a big step forward for them in truly being recognised as a real rival to the PGA Tour.

But this event still has a lot on the line – as they all do with the huge prize money – and it is at a brute of a course. Three of the par fives stretch to over 600 yards and there are some of the par fours that are around 500. So this is one for the big hitters.

There is no bigger hitter out on tour as Bryson DeChambeau who finished as runner up in the World Long Drive Championships last week. He has yet to really find his form this year but he looks closer and closer with every week. He finished in a tie for eighth last time out and at a course that should really suit him, he could go even better here. He is a 20/1 shot and while he can almost certainly overpower the course, his prowess on the greens could be what makes that price look big. The putter has not been as hot as it was when he went on a great run that saw him become a major champion, but if he can find something there, then he could run away from the field on this course that could give up a lot of birdies.

Dustin Johnson has been the star of the tour so far. He has been in contention at almost every event and leads the order of merit. He has also carried his team, the 4 Aces, to victory in the past four events. On a course that is clearly going to favour the big boys, it is hard to look past him, even at 9/2. He is one of the best drivers of the ball on the planet and we have seen him win at birdie fests – something many are expecting here – plenty of times before. He is a short price, but it is entirely justified with his form this season.

It is hard to find real longshots in a 48 person field, but Lee Westwood looks one that will have plenty of backing at 35/1. He has won so many times in this region and has sneakily been playing some really good golf. Many of those in the field will not have much experience of golf in Asia, but not only has he played a lot, seven of his career victories have come here. That could be valuable this weekend.

The addition of ranking points to this event gives it a whole new edge and players like Jason Kokrak and Marc Leishman are among those in real danger of missing out on next season’s majors. They may be ones to keep an eye on at 33/1 and 55/1 respectively.

This event marks a real step forward for LIV Golf. Not only for the rankings, but that they are putting a lot of money into golf in this part of the world. Something the other tours have done a little, but perhaps not enough over the years. It is set to be a great event where we should see some excellent scoring.