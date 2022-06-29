2022 LIV Golf Preview: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Set To Debut in Portland

LIV Golf returns with its second event in Portland, Oregon this week, while the PGA sees a weakened field heading to Texas for the John Deere Classic. 

The Saudi backed tournaments remains golf’s hottest topic and with the second event comes a group of big name players joining the breakaway. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed will be among the players making their debut at Witch Hollow.

Dustin Johnson starts the event as favourite but like in the first event, it may be worth looking for somebody with a bit more to prove. 

The course has tight fairways and some long rough so expect a real test here. Accuracy is going to be much more important than length and that should play right into the hands of debutant Abraham Ancer. We have seen him win at a course very similar to this before. He is a classy player that has looked like he has been ready for the next level for some time. The field here may not be that but with some top players in the event, he has what it takes to come out on top. 

Last time we looked at Sam Horsfield who came very close to a big win. Players that have won regularly on the DP World Tour that still have something to show among the biggest names seems like a good place to start in these events. So Bernd Wiesberger, available at 33/1, really appeals. He has won some big events at that level and will not be intimidated by the big money on offer. 

We saw some big longshots do well in the London event and Shaun Norris can do the same here. He is the best putter on the DP World Tour and that could go a long way at this tricky course where turning those fives into fours will be huge. At 66/1 he is a bit of a punt but he is a player that has won a lot around the world. It may be in weaker fields but knowing how to get the job done under pressure is something that you learn from doing it, no matter what the level. 

Over on the PGA Tour the field is not looking too strong. With a number of players already heading to Europe to prepare for the Open Championship in two weeks, we see Webb Simpson come in as favourite. 

What it does do is open up an opportunity for somebody lesser known to get on the board with their first win. 

Nick Hardy is a player that seems to be finding some form. He lost in a playoff on the Korn Ferry Tour, and then followed that up with three good finishes including 14th in the US Open and 8th a week ago at the Travelers. He can continue that upward trend here with a big finish in his home state and 33/1 is a very appealing price. 

This course is one of the easiest on tour and we should see another shootout. And with all of those type events, it often comes down to who gets hottest with the putter. Adam Hadwin has been playing really well of late and if he can just get a few more putts to drop he has every chance here. 

He had a good finish last time out at the US Open and lead after round one at that major. He has won on the PGA Tour before and in this event with very few big names, his experience could pay off. 20/1 actually makes him second favourite but it is still a big price for the player that is perhaps playing the best in the field of late.

Last time the two tours went up against each other we got Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas battling it out in a great event on the PGA Tour. It will be interesting to see if they can keep eyes on them this time with the LIV Tour certainly having a vast amount of star power in comparison.

