2022 PGA Betting Preview: Jon Rahm Favored, Rickie Fowler a Worthy Underdog Pick at Waste Management Open

The rowdiest tournament of the year takes place in its usual spot on Super Bowl weekend at the Waste Management Open and it is sure to be another special one. 

The infamous par three 16th has seen some incredible scenes over the years and there is sure to be plenty more this year. Brooks Koepka will be hoping to defend his title but there is a very strong field heading to Arizona for this one.

If I said to you that you could back a two-time winner of this tournament, who since 2014 ranks first in strokes gained total per round, strokes gained approach and strokes gained ball striking, who just happens to be a major winner and he was available +1600 at BetMGM, you would probably jump at the chance. 

Well, this week that is Hideki Matsuyama. His form here over the past four years have not been as good as his first four starts where he had a fourth and a second to go with those pair of wins, but he is playing some of his best golf now after a couple of years where he looked a little out of sorts. He has already won a tournament this year at the Sony Open and he can make it two here. 

World number one Jon Rahm heads the market and while he has a good record here he is yet to finish outside the top 16 he has just one finish inside the top five and that was on his debut in 2015. He has started the year strongly but probably has not quite reached his best just yet. But he is a player that will love this sort of environment that can perhaps only be matched by the Ryder Cup. 

Rahm can contend at any event he turns up at he is the best player in the world but this tournament does feel like one he is made to do well at. 15/2 may be on the short side in such a classy field, but he is very much a contender here and will be the pick for many coming in this week. 

Rickie Fowler is a tough player to back these days, but at 90/1 he could be incredible value. He simply loves this place. He had three top 10s between 2016 and 2019, including a win and what should have been a second if it was not for a disastrous 71st hole. His dip in form over the past couple of years has been well documented but there have been some signs of life such as the third place finish at the CJ Cup at the back end of last year. It is a risk to back a player that just has not looked like the player that was destined to win a major and perhaps multiple majors not long ago, but at 90/1 he could be great value for the win, but the place markets as well. 

Another player that has not exactly been at his best lately, but has a chance to do well at a place he loves is Bubba Watson. A second place in Saudi Arabia was a reminder of what the two time Masters champion can do. His form at the tournament reads about as good as possible without a win with five top five finishes. Like with Fowler, you are banking on form being temporary and class being permanent, but at a big price he could be worth a punt to follow up last week’s great finish. 

This tournament always seems to produce exciting and dramatic finishes. Fowler both lost a tournament and then went on to win the tournament thanks to the water by the side of the drivable 17th. We often see some low scoring that really gets the crowds going but all eyes will be on that incredible 16th hole all week. We have seen plenty of holes in one over the years with pin placements often opening up the possibility. It is 4/6 that we see another if you fancy backing that.

Try our top-rated golf bookie.
10bet
10bet
Our score: 87%
50% up to £50
Get Bonus
New Customers Offer Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org

Best Betting Sites

See all
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mansionbet
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10 at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. Multiple bets with cumulative odds of Evens (2.0) count, each leg must have odds of 1/5 (1.2) to be eligible. Each way bets are eligible to qualify for this promotion as a £10 each way (total bet £20) at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. No wagering requirements.

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Bet Neptune
Added:
Bet £10, Get a £10 Free Bet
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 10X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits.

Claim Bonus
Bet

Recommended For You

02nd February 2022

2022 PGA Betting Preview: Jordan Spieth an Appealing Play at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Read more
26th January 2022

2022 DP World Tour Betting Preview: Side With the Spaniards at the Dubai Desert Classic

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 34-37 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 7PP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close