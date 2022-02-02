2022 PGA Betting Preview: Jordan Spieth an Appealing Play at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour stays in California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where the best from the world of golf are joined by some of the biggest names from just about every walk of life that isn’t golf

Last year no amateurs took part in the event due to COVID but they are back and we can expect the usual big names such as Bill Murray and Aaron Rodgers among many, many others. 

Pebble Beach is an iconic course that has been the scene for many incredible moments such as Tiger Woods’ 15-shot victory in the US Open, but the tournament is also played over two other courses in Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula. The latter of those is probably the easiest but with the amateurs in the field, it is rarely set up too difficultly. Weather is probably the biggest defence with the courses situated right on the Pacific Ocean. 

Dustin Johnson is something of a Pebble Beach specialist but has decided to head to Saudi Arabia for the DP World Tour and skip this event. It leaves Patrick Cantlay as the 7/1 favourite, but that does not feel like great value. He was a third-place finisher last year, but his record here is solid, but unspectacular outside of that. Writing off the world number four is never the best idea, but at the price there is better value out there. 

Jordan Spieth at 22/1 is much more appealing. He tied with Cantlay a year ago in third, but his tournament form backs that finish up much more than his compatriot. Not only does he play at this tournament year in, year out, he is a previous winner and has put up good finishes almost every time he has headed here. Last year was a huge turnaround for Spieth and this tournament was a big part of that. He obviously feels at home here and despite an indifferent start to the year, he can really get things going and get a win at what feels like a generous price. 

Course form is huge around here and Kevin Streelman is a man that loves playing the links courses in this part of the world. Over the past six seasons he has finished no worse than 17th place and was runner up in 2020. The only man to post a better scoring average over that period is Jason Day. 55/1 is a big price for anyone with those sort of numbers, but it is the 21/10 for a top 20 finish that really appeals here. Like Spieth, his start to the season leaves plenty of room for improvement, but this is a place where you can often write that off, or at least take it into account less than at other venues. 

If you want to take a chance on somebody then Day at 22/1 could be the man to back. As mentioned already, he has the best scoring average at this tournament since 2016, but he really bounced back to form last week with a third place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. He has always done well at this style of course as can be seen in his major results, but Pebble Beach in particular is a place he has always excelled. It is perhaps a surprise he has never won here when you look at his finishes.

A missed cut in 2014 looks rather odd as it is the only time he has finished lower than 11th since 2013, and even that doesn’t compare well. Five of those eight finishes were top 5, making him a hard person to back against when we head to this part of the world. He may not be the force he once was, but he is still a great golfer and certainly knows how to win.

This tournament is often one that rewards experience, so when you’re making your selections take that into account. Of course, never write off a player’s form entirely, but we have seen so many players come alive at this tournament. Whether that is the courses or the more laidback nature of the tournament due to the Pro-Am it is unclear, but plenty have seemingly come from nowhere to take this title in the past so even two-time winner Brandt Snedeker is an option here, despite a tumble down the rankings over the past couple of seasons.

Try one our top-rated golf bookies.
888 Sport
888 Sport
Our score: 84%
100% up to £100
Get Bonus
New Customer Offer 100% up to £100. £10 minimum deposit. New customers only – £10 min deposit - The bonus will be applied once the full deposit amount has been wagered at least once with cumulative odds of 1.5 or greater. Wagering must be cleared within 90 days. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org

Best Betting Sites

See all
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mansionbet
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10 at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. Multiple bets with cumulative odds of Evens (2.0) count, each leg must have odds of 1/5 (1.2) to be eligible. Each way bets are eligible to qualify for this promotion as a £10 each way (total bet £20) at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. No wagering requirements.

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Bet Neptune
Added:
Bet £10, Get a £10 Free Bet
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 10X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits.

Claim Bonus
Bet

Recommended For You

26th January 2022

2022 DP World Tour Betting Preview: Side With the Spaniards at the Dubai Desert Classic

Read more
26th January 2022

2022 PGA Betting Preview: Jon Rahm Heavy Favorite, but Ryan Palmer an Intriguing Longshot at Farmers Insurance Open

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 34-37 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 7PP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close