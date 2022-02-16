2022 PGA Betting Preview: Top Ten Players in World Set To Participate in Genesis Open

A star-studded lineup heads to Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Open, as all of the world’s top 10 will be in attendance. 

It is the first time that the best 10 players in the world will line up for a regular PGA Tour event since 2007 at Quail Hollow, giving this field a real major feel, at a course that is every bit a major venue. 

The 10th is perhaps the most famous hole on the course. A drivable Par-4 that can be reached with a 3-wood for many, but is still a tough par. It is a hole that really can make or break a player’s chances of winning as we start the back nine on Sunday. 

Dustin Johnson is a hard man to look past at this event. He comfortably leads the scoring averages over the recent tournaments and has just two finishes outside the top 10 since 2012. It has only been converted to one win in that time but that may be a good indication of just how hard it is to win around here. His form since the Ryder Cup is a worry though.

He has played a fairly light schedule but there have not been many signs of his best in that time. 2021 was one of his worst seasons for some time and he has not managed to turn things around just yet. 16/1 does still offer some value, but you would be banking on him rediscovering something on the drive into the country club. There may be better options at more generous prices. 

A player that catches the eye at 22/1, though, is Rory McIlroy. He has had a strong start to the year, including a third last time out, and while he missed the cut last year, has a decent record here. Prior to that missed cut, he had finished fourth and fifth and it is a course that should really suit him, particularly if he can get that putter going. If everyone is playing at their absolute best, it would be hard to back against McIlroy.

He perhaps hasn’t had it come together as often as he would like throughout his career, but when he is on, there are very few players that can keep pace with him. There are signs there that he is not far away and we so often see him come up big in these sorts of fields. At the price, he could be incredible value.

If we are looking for a course specialist then it doesn’t get much better than Bubba Watson. Despite some down years where he has missed cuts, he has three wins here. He seems to either challenge or miss the cut but the form is there to start the year.

He has really started 2022 in excellent form and has looked as close as he has been to his best for a number of years. He appears to be in a really good frame of mind right now and he can really make this good form count at a place he has had so much success at.

This tournament has been dominated by the big names so finding some value at a really big prices can be tough. Talor Gooch has a solid record here but 55/1 is not the sort of price you would be looking to back him at, despite a really solid scoring averages and strokes gained record at Riviera.

Seamus Power had been in superb form before a missed cut last week and 80/1 is probably more appealing. He only has one appearance at the event and the 64th place finish does not fill anybody with confidence. But he is a much better player than he was in 2019. 80/1 feels like the right sort of level if you are looking for a longshot, but it may be a week to look towards the favourites. 

This tournament has provided so much entertainment over the years. Max Homa won last year in a great finish and we have all the ingredients for another excellent event. McIlroy is the player that has every chance of walking away with yet another PGA Tour title, but in such a strong field, there is a chance for so many players. There is a chance of a new world number one with both Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay having the chance to leapfrog Jon Rahm with a win.

Try our top-rated PGA sportsbook
10bet
10bet
Our score: 87%
50% up to £50
Get Bonus
New Customers Offer Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org

Best Betting Sites

See all
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mansionbet
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10 at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. Multiple bets with cumulative odds of Evens (2.0) count, each leg must have odds of 1/5 (1.2) to be eligible. Each way bets are eligible to qualify for this promotion as a £10 each way (total bet £20) at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. No wagering requirements.

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Bet Neptune
Added:
Bet £10, Get a £10 Free Bet
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 10X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits.

Claim Bonus
Bet

Recommended For You

09th February 2022

2022 PGA Betting Preview: Jon Rahm Favored, Rickie Fowler a Worthy Underdog Pick at Waste Management Open

Read more
02nd February 2022

2022 PGA Betting Preview: Jordan Spieth an Appealing Play at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 34-37 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 7PP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close