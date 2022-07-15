Euro 2022 – England vs Northern Ireland Betting Preview

Well, that was unexpected. England produced one of their greatest tournament performances to demolish the eleventh best side in the world 8-0, blowing my prediction of a tight encounter out of the water. The Norwegians looked shell shocked, and their defence had no answer to the English attack from the off. Even Norway’s fearsome attack was completely neutralised. England now face Northern Ireland, who on paper should be the easiest test of the group stage. The Green and White army have displayed decent enough performances against Norway and Austria, but this will be a big step up in class.

England are already assured of a first-place finish, so could bring in a host of new players, with Sarina Wiegman expected to rest some of her starting eleven for the knockout stages. 

England and Over 4.5 goals at 5/6 with Bet365

England have shown they have the attacking ability to go all the way in this tournament, and will want to keep the momentum going. Players who have not featured much so far will be looking to prove they belong in the starting XI for the knockout stages. The performance might not reach the giddy heights of the last game, but there should still be plenty of chances for England to net.

Northern Ireland have not fared well against England of late, shipping 15 goals in their last 3 meetings without scoring, and a repeat could be on the cards here.

First Goalscorer – Beth Mead at 18/5 with Unibet

Mead is the leading goalscorer so far this tournament, and a player at the peak of her powers. Expect Mead to have a few more chances this evening to add to that tally. She looks likely to nab an early goal before being taken off with future games in mind.

STS Bet
STS Bet
Our score: 78%
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Get Bonus
New Customer Offer 18+. New depositing customers within 30 days from registration. Promotion valid from 4/04/2022 until further notice. Bonus code SBWB30 required during the first deposit. First deposit min. £10. Bet min. £10 on any sports-related markets, single or accumulator bets, pre-match or in-play, with min. odds of 1/2. 3 separate free bets of £10 each, credited within 48 hours, valid for 30 days, for any sport. No wagering requirements on the free bet winnings. Free bet stakes not included in any subsequent winnings. Deposit method restrictions apply. BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
32Red
32Red
Our score: 80%
100% Profit Boost
Get Bonus
New Customer Offer Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Unibet
Unibet
Our score: 85%
Deposit £10, get £40
Get Bonus
New Customer Offer Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
10bet
10bet
Our score: 87%
50% up to £50
Get Bonus
New Customers Offer Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org

Odds Updated as of 15/07/2022

Best Betting Sites

See all
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mansionbet
Added:
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Bet Neptune
Added:
Bet £10, Get a £10 Free Bet
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 10X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits.

Claim Bonus
Bet

Recommended For You

11th July 2022

Euro 2022 – England vs Norway Betting Preview

Read more
06th July 2022

Euro 2022 – England vs Austria Betting Preview

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close