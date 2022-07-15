Euro 2022 – England vs Northern Ireland Betting Preview

Well, that was unexpected. England produced one of their greatest tournament performances to demolish the eleventh best side in the world 8-0, blowing my prediction of a tight encounter out of the water. The Norwegians looked shell shocked, and their defence had no answer to the English attack from the off. Even Norway’s fearsome attack was completely neutralised. England now face Northern Ireland, who on paper should be the easiest test of the group stage. The Green and White army have displayed decent enough performances against Norway and Austria, but this will be a big step up in class. England are already assured of a first-place finish, so could bring in a host of new players, with Sarina Wiegman expected to rest some of her starting eleven for the knockout stages. We go again tonight. Southampton, let's hear you! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6yNuBBDO3U — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 15, 2022

England and Over 4.5 goals at 5/6 with Bet365 England have shown they have the attacking ability to go all the way in this tournament, and will want to keep the momentum going. Players who have not featured much so far will be looking to prove they belong in the starting XI for the knockout stages. The performance might not reach the giddy heights of the last game, but there should still be plenty of chances for England to net. Northern Ireland have not fared well against England of late, shipping 15 goals in their last 3 meetings without scoring, and a repeat could be on the cards here.

First Goalscorer – Beth Mead at 18/5 with Unibet Mead is the leading goalscorer so far this tournament, and a player at the peak of her powers. Expect Mead to have a few more chances this evening to add to that tally. She looks likely to nab an early goal before being taken off with future games in mind. Beth Mead's form since she was left out of the Olympics team. She really took that personally 😳 pic.twitter.com/uHRqmLOQFN — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 12, 2022

STS Bet Our score: 78% Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Get Bonus New Customer Offer 18+. New depositing customers within 30 days from registration. Promotion valid from 4/04/2022 until further notice. Bonus code SBWB30 required during the first deposit. First deposit min. £10. Bet min. £10 on any sports-related markets, single or accumulator bets, pre-match or in-play, with min. odds of 1/2. 3 separate free bets of £10 each, credited within 48 hours, valid for 30 days, for any sport. No wagering requirements on the free bet winnings. Free bet stakes not included in any subsequent winnings. Deposit method restrictions apply. BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org 32Red Our score: 80% 100% Profit Boost Get Bonus New Customer Offer Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org Unibet Our score: 85% Deposit £10, get £40 Get Bonus New Customer Offer Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org 10bet Our score: 87% 50% up to £50 Get Bonus New Customers Offer Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org