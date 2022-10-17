NFL Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at LA Chargers Betting Preview

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA – 1:15 AM – Tuesday 18th October

Broncos at Chargers Betting Odds

Chargers to win outright: 4/9 with Unibet
Broncos to win outright: 9/5 with 888Sport
Spread: Chargers -4.5 – 20/21 with Parimatch
Points Total: 45.5 (Over: 10/11 | Under – 10/11) – Boylesports

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers welcome a struggling Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos who travel to Los Angeles for their second Primetime game in a row. The Chargers are 3-2 heading into this divisional matchup and are looking for their third consecutive win, whilst the Broncos are in desperate need of a win or will fall two games behind the Chargers and the Chiefs in the AFC West. The Russell Wilson-led Broncos offence disappointed again in their loss on Thursday Night Football to the Colts and scored a measly nine points as they fell to 2-3, whereas The Chargers are rolling again after their blip in Week 3 against the Jags and moved to 3-2 after the win in Cleveland. Justin Herbert’s health is improving every week and Austin Ekeler is now putting up the numbers we expected for the season.  

Broncos at Chargers Picks

Moneyline – LA Chargers
Spread – Chargers -4.5
Points Total: Under 45.5

The Broncos arrive in LA looking for a season reset. What was billed as one of the best offences entering the season has become the most underwhelming – they enter tonight’s match-up with the lowest points scored and lowest points per game in the league. Russell Wilson has struggled since leaving Seattle, who seemingly don’t miss their old franchise quarterback as they have the seventh best offence in the NFL under Geno Smith and Pete Carroll. 

On the other hand, the defence ranks third in the NFL in yards allowed per game and points per game and has given up the fewest points in the league so far at 80 total. This combination has lead to some pretty uninspiring television considering the number of Primetime games given to the Broncos off the back of the offseason hype. The Broncos have lost five straight divisional games in a row dating back to last season and if they want any hope of the playoffs, this already feels must-win.

After a 1-2 start to the season which saw a close loss to the Chiefs, a blowout by the Jags and an injury to Justin Herbert, there were one or two questions surrounding this Chargers roster. But the ship has been steadied the past two weeks, with the offence scoring 30+ in both games and Austin Ekeler starting to justify his high-value Fantasy Football status. Keenan Allen is still struggling with a hamstring from Week 1 and will miss tonight, but Justin Herbert has been getting healthier and healthier following the rib injury suffered in the loss at the Chiefs. Ekeler has 309 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in the previous two games whilst Mike Williams has gone over 100 yards in both too. 

The Chargers traded for star rusher Khalil Mack in the offseason to pair up with Joey Bosa, but the defence has still struggled. Bosa is currently on IR with a groin issue and whilst Mack has still caused opposing lines problems, the defence has given up the second most points per game in the NFL. It seems if there ever was a defence to help the Broncos’ offence kickstart their season, this would be it. But, if the Broncos fail to perform against even this defence then it’s a sign that they’re in real trouble. Unfortunately for them and Russ, I think the woes are set to continue as the Chargers cover.

Broncos at Chargers Prop Bets

Austin Ekeler Anytime Touchdown Scorer – 20/21 with Betway

Ekeler has five touchdowns in his last two days and is a weapon on the ground and through the air. With Keenan Allen still out and Mike Williams patrolled by Pat Surtain, expect Ekeler to see a lot of work tonight. 

Denver Broncos Total Points – Under 19.5 – Evens with bet365

The Broncos have only scored 20+ points once this season, earning 17, 16, 11 and 9 in their other showings. 

Mike Williams Over 5.5 Receptions – 10/11 with 888Sport

Williams has 28 catches so far this season and went over 100 yards in his last two appearances. Pat Surtain will be tracking him closely tonight, but I still think he’ll make catches even if his yardage total is limited.

Cortland Sutton Over 4.5 Receptions – 8/11 with SkyBet

Russell Wilson’s favourite target has 29 catches in his first five games and currently averages 83 receiving yards per game.

Russell Wilson Over 19.5 Completions – 4/5 with Unibet

Despite the struggles, Wilson will keep on throwing the ball – passing attempts and even yards haven’t been particularly low this year, converting in the RedZone has been the issue. 

Justin Herbert Under 264.5 passing yards – 5/6 with PaddyPower

This Chargers team is still suffering from injuries at wideout and on the offensive line, and Herbert himself has not fully recovered from his rib injury in Week 2. The Broncos’ defence is the one unit that can hold their heads high this season. 

