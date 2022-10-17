SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA – 1:15 AM – Tuesday 18th October

Chargers to win outright: 4/9 with Unibet

Broncos to win outright: 9/5 with 888Sport

Spread: Chargers -4.5 – 20/21 with Parimatch

Points Total: 45.5 (Over: 10/11 | Under – 10/11) – Boylesports

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers welcome a struggling Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos who travel to Los Angeles for their second Primetime game in a row. The Chargers are 3-2 heading into this divisional matchup and are looking for their third consecutive win, whilst the Broncos are in desperate need of a win or will fall two games behind the Chargers and the Chiefs in the AFC West. The Russell Wilson-led Broncos offence disappointed again in their loss on Thursday Night Football to the Colts and scored a measly nine points as they fell to 2-3, whereas The Chargers are rolling again after their blip in Week 3 against the Jags and moved to 3-2 after the win in Cleveland. Justin Herbert’s health is improving every week and Austin Ekeler is now putting up the numbers we expected for the season.

Spread – Chargers -4.5

Points Total: Under 45.5

The Broncos arrive in LA looking for a season reset. What was billed as one of the best offences entering the season has become the most underwhelming – they enter tonight’s match-up with the lowest points scored and lowest points per game in the league. Russell Wilson has struggled since leaving Seattle, who seemingly don’t miss their old franchise quarterback as they have the seventh best offence in the NFL under Geno Smith and Pete Carroll.

On the other hand, the defence ranks third in the NFL in yards allowed per game and points per game and has given up the fewest points in the league so far at 80 total. This combination has lead to some pretty uninspiring television considering the number of Primetime games given to the Broncos off the back of the offseason hype. The Broncos have lost five straight divisional games in a row dating back to last season and if they want any hope of the playoffs, this already feels must-win.

After a 1-2 start to the season which saw a close loss to the Chiefs, a blowout by the Jags and an injury to Justin Herbert, there were one or two questions surrounding this Chargers roster. But the ship has been steadied the past two weeks, with the offence scoring 30+ in both games and Austin Ekeler starting to justify his high-value Fantasy Football status. Keenan Allen is still struggling with a hamstring from Week 1 and will miss tonight, but Justin Herbert has been getting healthier and healthier following the rib injury suffered in the loss at the Chiefs. Ekeler has 309 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in the previous two games whilst Mike Williams has gone over 100 yards in both too.

The Chargers traded for star rusher Khalil Mack in the offseason to pair up with Joey Bosa, but the defence has still struggled. Bosa is currently on IR with a groin issue and whilst Mack has still caused opposing lines problems, the defence has given up the second most points per game in the NFL. It seems if there ever was a defence to help the Broncos’ offence kickstart their season, this would be it. But, if the Broncos fail to perform against even this defence then it’s a sign that they’re in real trouble. Unfortunately for them and Russ, I think the woes are set to continue as the Chargers cover.