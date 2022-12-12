​​State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ – 1:15 AM – Tuesday 13th December

Patriots at Cardinals Betting Odds

Patriots to win outright: 4/5 with Betfair

Cardinals to win outright: 21/20 with BetUK

Spread: Patriots -1.5 – 17/20 with 888 Bet | Cardinals +1.5 – 19/20 with 888 Sport

Points Total: 43.5 (Over: 10/11 | Under – 10/11)

Let’s be honest, the majority of people who are massively invested in this matchup are people worried about if they can make it into the fantasy playoffs with some big performances. It’s been rough going for fans of both of these franchises for large swathes of this season, and both are in their own slumps coming into this one. The Patriots have lost their last two and are in desperate need of a win if they are to stay in the playoff hunt at 6-6, while the Cardinals are 4-8, with losses in four of their last five games. Cardinals GM Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury are clinging on for dear life, and if this season ends badly, they will almost certainly be looking for new jobs in 2023. The Cardinals are coming off a bye week and finally have DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, James Conner and Kyler Murray all on the field at the same time, which should be a huge plus for them, while the Pats have some injuries, notably Jakobi Meyers officially out and Damien Harris doubtful.

Patriots at Cardinals Picks

Moneyline – Patriots

Spread – Patriots -1.5

Points Total – Under 43.5



Despite the injuries, I’ve gone with the Patriots to win tonight. They’re just a better-coached team from top to bottom and crucially they still have something to play for. This Cardinals team may as well pack it in because they’re essentially playing for draft position at this point. The New England Patriots offence against the Cardinals defence is the most ‘stoppable force vs movable object’ game we’ve seen in a while, and I’m expecting Rhamondre Stevenson to get through a lot of work tonight as he runs through this weak Arizona run defence. Arizona will benefit from having a fully healthy set of skill position players, but the play calling has been so dreadful at times this season that I don’t think it will make a huge amount of difference against a very solid and well-coached Patriots D.