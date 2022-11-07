I’m taking the Ravens here. Despite the fact the Saints were so excellent last week, I don’t think they’re good enough to beat a talented Ravens team on a two-game winning streak. Lamar seems to be getting help from his run game as always, and there’s enough talented depth to cover for their injury losses. Andy Dalton’s 6-19 record in night games in his career is startling, showing he struggles in the big games. I think the Ravens’ run defence has enough about it to stop Hill and Kamara and force Dalton to throw it, which should lead to some short drives and punts.

Week 9 comes to a close with a fascinating matchup between Lamar Jackson and the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens and Andy Dalton’s 3-5 New Orleans Saints. Both the Ravens and the Saints are coming off great week 8 victories and will be feeling confident going into this prime-time game. The Saints shut out the Raiders 24-0 in what was surely Dalton’s best game as a Saint, while the Ravens beat Tom Brady’s Buccanneers in prime-time 27-22. The Ravens are slight favourites here, despite having a whole host of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, with Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards all watching from the sideline this evening. A huge talking point heading into this one is how much of Roquan Smith we see playing for Baltimore. The newly-acquired linebacker from the Bears is a game wrecker, and seeing him and Patrick Queen line up against Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill will fascinating to watch all night.

Ravens at Saints Player Prop Bets

Lamar Jackson Over 60.5 Rushing Yards – 10/11 with bet365

With a lot of his main weapons in the passing game banged up Lamar is going to have to do a lot himself tonight, but he’s still one of, if not the most electric rushing quarterback in the league.

Alvin Kamara Over 62.5 Rushing Yards – 4/5 with 888Sport

Alvin Kamara is still an absolute weapon, be it on the ground or through the air. The Ravens have given up the third-fewest yards on the ground, but the two premiere backs they’ve faced (Saqoun Barkley and Nick Chubb) both rushed for 80+ against them.

Chris Olave Over 63.5 Receiving Yards – 22/25 with Unibet

The Saints’ decision to give up a lot of draft capital to move up in the first round with no guarantees as to who would be on the board was a questionable one, but the Ohio State rookie has lived up to the hype of the 11th overall pick. With no Michael Thomas, Olave is emerging as the Saints’ go-to option in the passing game.

Isaiah Likely Over 40.5 Receiving Yards – 5/6 with PaddyPower

Jackson’s favourite target Mark Andrews has been ruled out, so look out for Likely & Duvernay in the passing attack. The 4th round rookie went for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win last week on TNF.

Devin Duvernay Over 3.5 Receptions – 8/11 with SkyBet

WR Rashod Bateman has also been ruled out for the Ravens, so expect Duvernay to receive targets in his absence.

Justin Houston Anytime Sack – 7/4 with bet365

Justin Houston’s rolled the clock back to 2014 and his monster twenty-two sack season, with six sacks in only five games so far this year.