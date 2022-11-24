NFL Thanksgiving Betting Preview: Bills at Lions, Giants at Cowboys and Patriots at Vikings

Bills at Lions Picks

Ford Field, Detroit, MI – 5:30PM – 24th November

Moneyline: Bills – 1/4 with BoyleSports
Spread: Lions +9.5 – Evens with SkyBet
Over/Under: Under 54.5 – 19/20 with QuinnBet

The Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills in their annual Thanksgiving game and kick off a day of football and overeating. Detriot come into this one off the back of an impressive with at the Giants, which saw them stifle Saquon Barkley and finally stop their porous run defence. Due to poor weather in Buffalo over the weekend, this is the Bills’ second game in under a week at Ford Field, who stepped in to host the Bills against the Browns.

Both teams will be feeling confident coming into this one, but it’s hard to overlook Josh Allen and the talent on this Bills roster. The Lions will make a game of it and I struggle to see them losing by double digits at home on Thanksgiving. The points total is also fairly high – I can see where Vegas are coming from given the Lions’ poor defence showing this season and the Bills high powered offence, but 55 points is still a lot for an NFL game and the Lions’ defence has started to put it together the last three weeks, allowing 19 points per game.

Bills at Lions Player Props

Jamaal Williams 2+ Touchdowns – 13/2 with bet365

Josh Allen Over 0.5 Interceptions – 4/5 with 888Sport

Gabriel Davis Over 61.5 Receiving Yards – 22/25 with Unibet

 

Boyle Sports
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Bet365
Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Quinnbet
Free Bet Up To £25 + 50 Spins
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
888 Sport
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Unibet
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet

Giants at Cowboys Picks

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX – 9:30PM – 24th November

Moneyline: Cowboys – 2/9 with Coral
Spread: Giants +10 – 10/11 with BetUK
Over/Under: Under 45.5 – 37/40 with Parimatch

The second game of the Thanksgiving slate is an all-NFC East affair, as the Cowboys host the Giants in their annual Thanksgiving game. The Cowboys crushed the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday, the 40-3 beatdown their largest-ever away win. It was a great way for the Cowboys to respond to their disappointing loss against the struggling Aaron Rodgers and Packers, as the defence held Kirk Cousins to just 105 passing yards and Tony Pollard went off for 189 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. 

The Giants slipped to 7-3 after their home loss to the Lions on Sunday. Despite the exceptional job Brian Daboll has done this season, defying all expectations, they fell behind the Cowboys to third in the division. Even with a loss tonight, the Giants will still be in a good position to make the playoffs and need to drop at least two more games to fall out of the sixth and seventh seeds. But the Detriot loss is a worry, with Saquon Barkley held to just 22 yards on 15 carries behind a banged-up offensive line. The Cowboys’ dynamic duo of Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliot will be licking their chops coming into this one as the Giants gave up 160 yards on the ground on Sunday. The Giants will put up more of a fight against their arch-rivals than we saw against the Lions, prompting them to cover, but the Cowboys still take this one by a touchdown.

Giants at Cowboys Player Props

Tony Pollard 2+ Touchdowns – 9/2 with bet365

Daniel Jones Over 0.5 Interceptions – 3/4 with Unibet

Micah Parsons Over 0.5 Sacks – 4/5 with 888Sport

Patriots at Vikings Picks

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN – 1:20AM – 25th November

Moneyline: Vikings – 4/6 with PaddyPower
Spread: Vikings -2.5 – 20/23 with SpreadEx
Over/Under: Under 42.5 – 10/11 with BetUK

It was a brutal reality check for the Vikings on Sunday, who rode into the game with the Cowboys as the 2 seed at 8-1. Nothing went right for them, so much so there was a Nick Mullins sighting in garbage time as they pulled their starters. Whilst they’re still very well placed to make the playoffs with a healthy 8-2 record and a poor NFC North for competition, Kevin O’Connell will want to get his team back on track and for Sunday not to be a slide into poor form as they head into the playoffs. 

Meanwhile, despite the dominance of their defence, the Patriots needed a last-second punt return touchdown to overcome the Jets. Whilst Matthew Judon and co have managed to get Zach Wilson benched for the Jets next game, the Patriots’ offence only put up three points themselves. Mac Jones actually had a pretty good outing and they moved the ball well in between the twenties, but badly timed sacks (more on the offensive line than Mac) and poor weather conditions for kicking meant the points totals remained low. Judon is having a monster season with 13 sacks already and deserves more acclaim than he’s received, whilst smart draft picks like Jack Jones has this unit looking more reminiscent of the Belichick defences we’ve become accustomed to. 

The Patriots will make life tough for the Vikes on offence, but I’m expecting a bounce-back performance and Cousins, Jefferson and Thielen to somewhat right the track. Points will be at a premium in this one, but the Patriots still lack game-changing talent on offence, whilst the Vikings have two of the best in their respective positions in Jefferson and Cook to fall back on when things get tough. 

Patriots at Vikings Player Props

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 58.5 Rushing Yards – 5/6 with 888Sport

Kirk Cousins Under 247.5 Passing Yards – 10/11 with bet365

Dalvin Cook Anytime Touchdown – 23/25 with BetUK

10bet
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
BetUK
Bet £19, Get £66 Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Bet Storm
Bet £10, Get £30 with Code 'Bet30'
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Luckster Sport
Bet £10 Get £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Tebwin
Bet £10 Get £30 with Code 'SB30'
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
888 Sport
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
32Red
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Unibet
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet

Best Betting Sites

See all
STS Bet
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

18+. New depositing customers within 30 days from registration. Valid from 01/08/2022 until further notice. Bonus code SBWB10 req during the 1st deposit. 1st deposit min. £10. Bet min. £10 on any sports, single or accumulator, pre-match or in-play, min. odds of 1/2. Free bet of £10, credited within 48 hours, valid for 30 days, for any sport. 8x wag req on the free bet winnings, min odds 1/2 per selection. Deposit method restrictions. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Luckster Sport
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
Claim Bonus
Bet

The people behind this page

Compare.bet's online gambling content experts helped write, edit and check the content on this page:

Sam Buckingham sam@compare.bet
Sam is the SEO Manager for Compare.bet and joined us in 2020. He has an MSC in International Marketing & spent time abroad at Louisiana State University. He also works on our interview series for Compare.bet news, speaking to Robert Huth, Glen Johnson and Louis Saha among others. Sam enjoys following Leicester City, the LSU Tigers and the NFL in his spare time.
Matt Banks matt@sevenstardigital.com
Matt is an SEO Executive and joined us in April 2022. He studied in America for university and then trained as a sports journalist before joining. Matt loves all sports, particularly football, cricket and NFL. In his spare time, he can usually be found cooking or grazing on a village cricket outfield.

Recommended For You

17th November 2022

NFL Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers Betting Preview

Read more
14th November 2022

NFL Monday Night Football: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Preview

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close