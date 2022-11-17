NFL Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers Betting Preview

​​​​Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI – 1:15 AM – Friday 18th November

Titans at Packers Betting Odds

Packers to win outright: 11/20 with Unibet
Titans to win outright: 29/20 with BetUK
Spread: Packers -3 / Titans +3 – 4/5 with 10Bet
Points Total: 41 (Over: 10/11 | Under – 10/11)

In one of the more enticing games on the Thursday Night Football schedule this year, the Tennessee Titans (6-3) travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (4-6). Despite their struggles this season and being two games under .500, the Packers enter this one as three-point favourites after their impressive overtime win against the Cowboys. After a slow 0-2 start to the season, the Titans have gone 6-1 over the last seven weeks, with the only loss being a three-point defeat in overtime to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Despite the surprising win over Dallas, this is still a must win for the Packers if they wish to keep playoff hopes alive and grab a wildcard spot, as they’re four games behind the Vikings in the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Titans will be keen to extend their lead at the top of the AFC South as they seek a third-straight divisional title.

Titans at Packers Picks

Moneyline – Titans
Spread – Titans +3
Points Total – Over 41

Despite the Packers appearing to get back on track after Sunday’s win, I’m still backing the Titans to win on the road at Lambeau tonight. Whilst it was a big win against the Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers and the Lambeau crowd were highly motivated coming into the game, as former Packers and current Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy returned to Green Bay.

The Packers have been an enigma this season. The offense has looked disjointed and Aaron Rodgers unsettled, but statistically across the NFL, they have the sixth best total offence, eleventh for passing and seventh for rushing. Combined with a sixteenth ranked defence, one would assume these stats would have them at least .500. Yet the eye test would make it clear this is still a Packers franchise that’s struggling at the moment. Sunday was the first time this season Aaron Rodgers has looked like the reigning back-to-back MVP, and he’s made several uncharacteristic mistakes and errant throws throughout the season.

The inverse can be said about the Titans. Their total offence ranks dead last in the NFL – althought Derrick Henry has carried them to the twelfth best rushing offence, their passing attack (though not aided by injuries to Ryan Tannehill and rookie backup Malik Willis struggling in his place) ranks thirty-first. Total defence is eighteenth, two spots behind the Packers. But on the eye test, they’re a very well organised football team who make you work for every yard on both sides of the ball.

Last time these two met in 2020 the Packers held Henry to “only” 98 yards, but this season their run defence ranks twenty-sixth in the NFL and they’ve given up 150 yards on the ground on six occasions. I’m expecting the Titans defence to frustrate Rodgers in a manner similar to the Lions, whilst Henry pops off for another big day and clears 100 yards on the ground. This is only Ryan Tannehill’s second game back from injury, but he’s an experienced signal caller and game manager, and if Henry does go off as expected, that’s all he’ll need to be for the Titans to leave Lambeau with the win.

Titans at Packers Prop Bets

Allen Lazard Over 46.5 Receiving Yards – 20/23 with Betway

Despite rookie Christian Watson having his breakout game on Sunday, Lazard is still Rodgers’ favourite and most reliable wideout and leads the Packers WRs in receptions and receiving yards.

Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown – 13/25 with Unibet

Expect the Titans to aggressively pound the rock with Henry tonight. Tannehill is still recovering from injury and the Titans are short handed at reciever, so expect them to punch it in on the ground when they reach the goaline.

Aaron Rodgers Over 0.5 Interceptions – 33/20 with bet365

Rodgers has made an unusual amount of bad throws this season, and him throwing picks does not seem to be the rare occurrence it once was.

Ryan Tannehill Under 183.5 Passing Yards – 4/5 with 888 Sport

It’s forecast to be a cold one in Green Bay tonight, weather perfectly suited for a team with a bruising running back to punish the defence aka Derrick Henry. Tannehill has only thrown for over 185 yards three times this season.

