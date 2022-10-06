Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO – 1:15 AM – Friday 7th October

In a battle of two of the more disappointing offences so far this season, Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts travel to Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. After their surprising win over the Chiefs, the Colts came back to reality on Sunday with a 24-17 loss at home against the Titans and head into Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. Meanwhile, the Broncos’ frustrating start to life under new Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett continued with a 32-23 loss to their divisional rival Raiders, and they now stand at 2-2.

Colts at Broncos Picks

Moneyline: Broncos – 4/7 with Betfred

Spread: Broncos -3.5 – 21/20 with Parimatch

Over/Under: Under 42.5 – 20/23 with BoyleSports

(Odds correct as of 11am 06/10)

Both quarterbacks had a fresh start in the offseason, with Matt Ryan parting ways with the Falcons after their questionable pursuit of Deshaun Watson, and Russell Wilson leaving the Seahawks in a blockbuster trade with Denver. It’s fair to say for both men, the season has not begun as expected.

Matt Ryan arrived in Indianapolis looking to add to a franchise with a young star at running back, a strong offensive line and talent on the defensive side of the ball. And yet, Matt Ryan has been running for his life behind the line, the Colts’ rushing offence is ranked 27th in the league with Jonathan Taylor confirmed as out for tonight, and All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard has played in only one game so far and will also miss tonight with a concussion.

RB Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for #INDvsDEN. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 5, 2022

The Russell Wilson offence in Denver has got off to a difficult start. They rank 21st in total offence and Wilson has averaged just one passing touchdown a game so far. On paper, the idea of Wilson teaming up with wideouts Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and Cortland Sutton whilst having a two-headed rushing monster of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon had Broncos fans salivating. Nathaniel Hackett arrived as the new Head Coach having overseen back-to-back MVP campaigns for Aaron Rodgers as his offensive coordinator, and everything seemed primed for a deep playoff run this season. But Russ’ cooking has been rather average so far, Tim Patrick tore his ACL in preseason, Javonte Williams tore his ACL on Sunday and Nathaniel Hackett has looked like a lost child on the sidelines.

Whilst it hasn’t been the cleanest start for the Broncos, based on the form of the Colts and the litany of injuries they carry into Thursday, I’m backing the Broncos to cover. As for points, I struggle to see this Colts offence putting together more than 14 points. Even with their offensive struggles the Broncos are good for three touchdown drives tonight.