Joe Burrow standing at the line of scrimmage

NFL Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals Betting Preview

Paycor Stadium. 1:15 AM – Friday 30th September

The Cincinnati Bengals will be hoping to dispel any of the ‘Super Bowl hangover’ talk that followed them after starting 0-2 this week when they face the in-form Miami Dolphins at home for Thursday Night Football this week. The Bengals looked like they turned a corner last week when they swatted aside the Jets 27-10 with Joe Burrow throwing three touchdowns and 275 yards. The defence was impressive too, racking up four sacks and two interceptions on Joe Flacco. The Dolphins pose a very different threat to the Jets however, and have arguably been the best team in the NFL through three games, with their victory over Buffalo in week three being the highlight. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are causing NFL defences all sorts of trouble this season, and we could be set for a fascinating matchup between two of the best receiving groups in the league.

Dolphins @ Bengals Picks

Moneyline: Bengals – 13/25 with Unibet
Spread: Bengals -3.5 – 10/11 with BetUK
Over/Under: Under 47.5 Points – 20/21 with Parimatch

(Odds correct as of 11am 29/09)

Given the array of offensive talent for both franchises, it seems maybe Vegas knows something we don’t with the low points line. The Dolphins are 3-0 under new Head Coach Mike McDaniel after pipping the Superbowl favourite Buffalo Bills in a scorching hot Miami on Sunday. The offensive firepower of the Bills and Dolphins was all the talk pre-game, but it was actually the defences who stepped up in a tight 21-19 finish. We also saw the birth of another beautiful moment that will live on through the annals of NFL history, the Butt Punt.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals finally clicked offensively last week in their 27-12 win at the Jets (yes, I know it’s the Jets but it still counts). Despite the 1-2 record, the Bengals defence ranks 9th in the NFL for points allowed, and indications from Dolphins practice are they may not be against a full-strength offence. QB Tua Tagovailoa is struggling with back and ankle injuries, and comments from Tua and McDaniel on his availability for Thursday do not sound convincing. This would leave Teddy Bridgewater to take the offensive reins, who whilst capable, does not bring the same dynamism to this offence as Tua. And it seems Vegas agrees – based on the assumption that Tua does not suit up, or plays but is limited due to injury, I’m backing the Bengals to cover at home.

Unibet
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
BetUK
£30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet

Dolphins @ Bengals Player Props

Joe Burrow Over 266.5 Passing Yards – 5/6 with Betfair

The Dolphins’ defence has conceded 715 passing yards in the past two weeks against Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. It looked as if Cincinnati altered their gameplan somewhat last week and it meant that Burrow was kept clean, which led to him having by far his best performance this season. With the Bengals coming up against a Dolphins secondary that has struggled to keep up, with the offensive weapons they possess, I can see Burrow hitting the over in this one.

Tyreek Hill Anytime Touchdown – 6/4 with Bet365

After Miami’s win over Buffalo last week, Tyreek Hill was interviewed in the locker room and was asked about the prospect of coming up against the Bengals. He said: “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you boy. I owe you.” A pissed-off Cheetah is a scary prospect and I expect him to back up his smack talk.

Joe Mixon Over 65.5 Rushing Yards – 5/6 with Betfair

Joe Mixon has struggled to get going a bit this season, typified by his performance against the Jets last week where he only managed 24 yards on 12 carries. However, he comes up against a Dolphins rush defence that has allowed 116 rushing yards a game so far this season this week and I expect a bounceback performance from the Bengals back.

Ja’marr Chase 2+ Receiving Touchdowns – 9/2 with Bet365

Consider this our outside bet of the week, but Ja’Marr Chase is due a big game after two relatively quiet weeks. Chase is a guy that is best when the lights shine brightest, and he faces the NFL’s 31st-ranked pass defence this week. We’ve got him having Xavien Howard on toast and going off this week.

Unibet
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
888 Sport
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets +£10 Casino Bonus
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
32Red
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Grosvenor
Double the odds
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
BetUK
£30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet

Best Betting Sites

See all
STS Bet
Added:
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

18+. New depositing customers within 30 days from registration. Promotion valid from 4/04/2022 until further notice. Bonus code SBWB30 required during the first deposit. First deposit min. £10. Bet min. £10 on any sports-related markets, single or accumulator bets, pre-match or in-play, with min. odds of 1/2. 3 separate free bets of £10 each, credited within 48 hours, valid for 30 days, for any sport. No wagering requirements on the free bet winnings. Free bet stakes not included in any subsequent winnings. Deposit method restrictions apply. BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Luckster Sport
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
Claim Bonus
Bet

The people behind this page

Compare.bet's online gambling content experts helped write, edit and check the content on this page:

Sam Buckingham sam@compare.bet
Sam is the SEO Manager for Compare.bet and joined us in 2020. He has an MSC in International Marketing & spent time abroad at Louisiana State University. He also works on our interview series for Compare.bet news, speaking to Robert Huth, Glen Johnson and Louis Saha among others. Sam enjoys following Leicester City, the LSU Tigers and the NFL in his spare time.
Matt Banks matt@sevenstardigital.com
Matt is an SEO Executive and joined us in April 2022. He studied in America for university and then trained as a sports journalist before joining. Matt loves all sports, particularly football, cricket and NFL. In his spare time, he can usually be found cooking or grazing on a village cricket outfield.

Recommended For You

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Looks On
24th September 2022

NFL Week 3 Betting Preview – Odds, Tips and Picks for Every Game on Sunday and Monday

Read more
22nd September 2022

NFL Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns Betting Preview

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close