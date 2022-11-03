NFL Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans Betting Preview
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX – 12:15AM – 4th November
We’re officially into the backend of the NFL season after an exciting trade deadline, and it all kicks off with the Eagles traveling to Houston to face the Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles are flying at 7-0, while the Texans are heading towards a top-5 pick in the NFL draft at 1-5-1, meaning that the Eagles are overwhelming favourites for this matchup. Philly looked immense last week in their win over the Steelers as Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns, three of which went to superstar wideout A.J. Brown. The Texans on the other hand are coming off a 17-10 loss to the Titans and their backup QB Malik Willis, in which they gave up over 300 yards on the ground, which is…not good.
Eagles at Texans Picks
Moneyline: Eagles – 1/8 with Unibet
Spread: Eagles -13.5 – 10/11 with Parimatch
Over/Under: Under 45.5 – 10/11 with 888Sport
(Odds correct as of 4 pm 4/11)
Can I shock you? I think the Eagles are going to win this game. The more interesting betting angles for this game are definitely the points spread and the total. This is a very boring take, but I’m avoiding the spread altogether. I would lean toward the Eagles, but a two-touchdown spread is huge, and the Texans have managed to keep a lot of games close this season. It’s just so hard to lay the points for a Thursday Night road game, no matter how good the Eagles are. On the other side of the spread, I just don’t believe I can actively put money on the Texans to do anything. The bet I like most for this game is the Under. I can see the Eagles going up early and running all over the Texans, and I don’t think Houston’s offence has enough about it to do its part.
Philadelphia and Houston are playing each other in football this week 🏆
PHIvsHOU — Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWAizI pic.twitter.com/xtkCvSoA5d
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2022
Eagles at Texans Player Prop Bets
Davis Mills 2+ Interceptions – 5/2 with bet365
Brandin Cooks is disgruntled and disinterested as he was desperate to be traded and wasn’t, so is now unavailable to play, while Nico Collins is still an injury doubt. This means it’s number one wideout Phillip Dorsett, which is far from ideal. Davis Mills has been straight-up bad this year, and he’s playing a mean defence. It could be a really tough day for Mills.
A.J. Brown Over 69.5 Receiving Yards – 5/6 with 888 Sport
A.J. Brown’s stat line last week: six catches, 158 yards, three touchdowns. That was against a Steelers’ defence that is much better than this Texans unit. Enough said.
Dameon Pierce Over 2.5 Receptions – 4/6 with 888 Sport
Dameon Pierce has gone over this line in each of his last four games, and I’m expecting Mills to have to use his check-down option against a tough defence. If Mills is having a tough game as we expect him to, the Texans could look to get him going with some screens and swing passes to his running back to get him moving a bit, all of which points to Pierce getting over this line.
Jalen Hurts Over 39.5 Rushing Yards
Miles Sanders Over 80.5 Rushing Yards
I’ve bunched these two together because honestly, just bet any rushing over you see against the Texans. As I said earlier, the Titans went for over 300 yards on the ground last week against this Houston team, which is literally one of the worst rush defences in history – giving up a monumental 186 rushing yards per game this year. They are absolutely awful against the run, and the Eagles are pretty good at running the ball.