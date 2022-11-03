NRG Stadium, Houston, TX – 12:15AM – 4th November

We’re officially into the backend of the NFL season after an exciting trade deadline, and it all kicks off with the Eagles traveling to Houston to face the Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles are flying at 7-0, while the Texans are heading towards a top-5 pick in the NFL draft at 1-5-1, meaning that the Eagles are overwhelming favourites for this matchup. Philly looked immense last week in their win over the Steelers as Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns, three of which went to superstar wideout A.J. Brown. The Texans on the other hand are coming off a 17-10 loss to the Titans and their backup QB Malik Willis, in which they gave up over 300 yards on the ground, which is…not good.

Eagles at Texans Picks

Moneyline: Eagles – 1/8 with Unibet

Spread: Eagles -13.5 – 10/11 with Parimatch

Over/Under: Under 45.5 – 10/11 with 888Sport

(Odds correct as of 4 pm 4/11)

Can I shock you? I think the Eagles are going to win this game. The more interesting betting angles for this game are definitely the points spread and the total. This is a very boring take, but I’m avoiding the spread altogether. I would lean toward the Eagles, but a two-touchdown spread is huge, and the Texans have managed to keep a lot of games close this season. It’s just so hard to lay the points for a Thursday Night road game, no matter how good the Eagles are. On the other side of the spread, I just don’t believe I can actively put money on the Texans to do anything. The bet I like most for this game is the Under. I can see the Eagles going up early and running all over the Texans, and I don’t think Houston’s offence has enough about it to do its part.