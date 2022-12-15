​​Lumen Field, Seattle, WA – 1:15 AM – Friday 16th December

49ers at Seahawks Betting Odds

49ers to win outright: 4/7 with 888Sport

Seahawks to win outright: 29/20 with Coral

Spread: 49ers -3.5 / Seahawks +3.5 – 17/20 with Unibet

Points Total: 43.5 (Over: 10/11 | Under – 10/11)

The game of musical chairs at the quarterback position for the 49ers may continue Thursday night, as Brock Purdy is listed as questionable with an oblique/rib injury and his status is up in the air. If Purdy is unavailable, it’ll be veteran back-up Josh Johnson under centre for the Niners. Despite being the last pick of the 2022 draft, Purdy has been Mr Relevant the past two weeks, coming in as relief for the injured and very handsome Jimmy Garoppolo against the Dolphins, and then starting in the 49ers blowout of the Bucs on Sunday. If Purdy is able to play, then the Niners are favourites, but if they’re forced to go with Johnson, a fourth-string QB may be too much to overcome for even Kyle Shanahan.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have hit a little blip recently after their impressive start. The running game has been non-existent the past three weeks, with the line’s run blocking regressing and an injury to stud rookie Kenneth Walker. This has forced the Seahawks to move the ball exclusively through the air, with teams able to play two high safeties, daring Geno to challenge them. Geno’s interception rate has increased as a result of this, and whilst a couple have been forced balls, the ‘Interception’ against the Rams was not on him, and absolutely not an interception, despite the replay booths’ attempts to try and make LA relevant this season. With Walker back tonight and Johnson potentially taking the reigns for the Niners, though I expect it to be close, I’m leaning towards the Seahawks. If Purdy plays, take the Niners.

49ers at Seahawks Picks

Moneyline – 49ers

Spread – Seahawks to Cover

Points Total – Under 43.5

I’ve played both sides a bit here, and I wouldn’t be betting the moneyline either way, so my main bet is for the Seahawks to cover the spread. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a 20-17 type game where DeMeco Ryans’ elite defence wins the 49ers the game, and the Brock Purdy train keeps on rolling (assuming he plays) but Seattle just covering. Even though Seattle has lost three of their last four matchups, they have covered in five of their past six, and are keeping it close even when they do lose. My main issue with this Seattle team is they are one of the worst in the league when it comes to run defence, and they come up against a coach in Kyle Shanahan who is known as the best play-caller of running plays in the NFL, and Christian McCaffrey, who is a truly elite running back coming off a performance against a much better Buccanneers run D where he totalled 14 rushes for 119 yards and a score.