NFL Thursday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Betting Preview

​​Lumen Field, Seattle, WA – 1:15 AM – Friday 16th December

49ers at Seahawks Betting Odds

49ers to win outright: 4/7 with 888Sport
Seahawks to win outright: 29/20 with Coral
Spread: 49ers -3.5 / Seahawks +3.5 – 17/20 with Unibet
Points Total: 43.5 (Over: 10/11 | Under – 10/11)

The game of musical chairs at the quarterback position for the 49ers may continue Thursday night, as Brock Purdy is listed as questionable with an oblique/rib injury and his status is up in the air. If Purdy is unavailable, it’ll be veteran back-up Josh Johnson under centre for the Niners. Despite being the last pick of the 2022 draft, Purdy has been Mr Relevant the past two weeks, coming in as relief for the injured and very handsome Jimmy Garoppolo against the Dolphins, and then starting in the 49ers blowout of the Bucs on Sunday. If Purdy is able to play, then the Niners are favourites, but if they’re forced to go with Johnson, a fourth-string QB may be too much to overcome for even Kyle Shanahan.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have hit a little blip recently after their impressive start. The running game has been non-existent the past three weeks, with the line’s run blocking regressing and an injury to stud rookie Kenneth Walker. This has forced the Seahawks to move the ball exclusively through the air, with teams able to play two high safeties, daring Geno to challenge them. Geno’s interception rate has increased as a result of this, and whilst a couple have been forced balls, the ‘Interception’ against the Rams was not on him, and absolutely not an interception, despite the replay booths’ attempts to try and make LA relevant this season. With Walker back tonight and Johnson potentially taking the reigns for the Niners, though I expect it to be close, I’m leaning towards the Seahawks. If Purdy plays, take the Niners.

49ers at Seahawks Picks

Moneyline – 49ers
Spread – Seahawks to Cover
Points Total – Under 43.5

I’ve played both sides a bit here, and I wouldn’t be betting the moneyline either way, so my main bet is for the Seahawks to cover the spread. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a 20-17 type game where DeMeco Ryans’ elite defence wins the 49ers the game, and the Brock Purdy train keeps on rolling (assuming he plays) but Seattle just covering. Even though Seattle has lost three of their last four matchups, they have covered in five of their past six, and are keeping it close even when they do lose. My main issue with this Seattle team is they are one of the worst in the league when it comes to run defence, and they come up against a coach in Kyle Shanahan who is known as the best play-caller of running plays in the NFL, and Christian McCaffrey, who is a truly elite running back coming off a performance against a much better Buccanneers run D where he totalled 14 rushes for 119 yards and a score.

49ers at Seahawks Prop Bets

Geno Smith Over 20.5 Passing Completions – 3/4 with Bet UK

Whilst the return of Kenneth Walker is a big boost for the Seahawks, the passing attack has been their bread and butter this season. Geno averages 23.5 completions a game in 2022, and went 24-30 in the loss to the 49ers in the early season.

Christian McCaffrey Over 119.5 Rushing & Receiving Yards – 4/5 with 888Sport

This is my lock for the week, so watch the Seahawks inexplicably shut down the run for the first time this season. The Seahawks have been gashed by far worse running backs than McCaffery this season, so expect him to have a big one.

Tyler Lockett Over 62.5 Receiving Yards – 20/23 with Betway

Lockett is on track for another 1000+ yard and 10+ touchdown season. Even in the Niners’ 27-7 blowout of the Seahawks at the start of the season, Lockett went off for 107 yards on 9 receptions.

George Kittle Over 3.5 Receptions – 3/4 with BetVictor

Whilst this season hasn’t quite lived up to his others, he’s still George Kittle and one of the premier tight ends in the NFL. Even when his yardage totals aren’t high, Kittle still averages 3.8 receptions a game and will be a safety valve for either Purdy or Johnson.

Tariq Woolen to Record an Interception – 7/2 with PaddyPower

The true defensive rookie of the year, the Shadow has more picks on fewer targets than PI merchant and media darling Sauce Gardner. 

Uchenna Nwosu Over 0.5 Sacks – 23/20 with bet365

The one pass rusher on the Seahawks who can hold his head high, Nwosu has 9 sacks this year and is in desperate need of more support on the defensive line, outside of Shelby Harris. Seahawks fans will be begging for one Jalen Carter or Will Anderson in the draft, thanks to them owning the lowly Broncos’ top-five pick.

The people behind this page

Compare.bet's online gambling content experts helped write, edit and check the content on this page:

Sam Buckingham sam@compare.bet
Sam is the SEO Manager for Compare.bet and joined us in 2020. He has an MSC in International Marketing & spent time abroad at Louisiana State University. He also works on our interview series for Compare.bet news, speaking to Robert Huth, Glen Johnson and Louis Saha among others. Sam enjoys following Leicester City, the LSU Tigers and the NFL in his spare time.
Matt Banks matt@sevenstardigital.com
Matt is an SEO Executive and joined us in April 2022. He studied in America for university and then trained as a sports journalist before joining. Matt loves all sports, particularly football, cricket and NFL. In his spare time, he can usually be found cooking or grazing on a village cricket outfield.

