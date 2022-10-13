NFL Thursday Night Football: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears Betting Preview

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL – 1:15 AM – Friday 14th October

I highly commend you if you stayed up until 4:00 am watching that last week. Thursday Night Football between the Broncos and Colts was rough, but it literally cannot get any worse this week can it? Now, time to check the schedule and see what the NFL has in store for us this week… oh for God’s sake.

Well here we go, two of the worst offences in the NFL battling it out in prime time – let’s get into the big matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

Commanders at Bears Odds

Bears to win outright: 10/11 with Unibet
Commanders to win outright: 10/11 with Unibet
Spread: Chicago Bears +1.5 – 5/6 with 888Sport
Points Total: 38 (Over: 22/25 | Under – 9/10) – With BetUK

(Odds correct as of 3:00 pm 12/10)

The Commanders are on a grim three-game losing streak, with last week being about as tough as it gets. Washington outgained the Tennessee Titans 385 to 241, and completely nullified Ryan Tannehill, but then Carson Wentz did what Carson Wentz does at the worst possible time. They were at the Tennessee two-yard line, late in the fourth quarter needing a touchdown to win, and Wentz threw a pick. Ron Rivera threw his quarterback under the bus after the game, and it seems as if the wheels are falling off already in Washington. A loss here could make his position untenable. For a second straight week WR Jahan Dotson, TE Logan Thomas and OT Samuel Cosmi are out for Washington, who are undoubtedly big misses. 

The best way I can describe what it’s like watching the Bears this season is the following: Justin Fields is on pace to throw for fewer yards and touchdowns than 1949 Bears quarterback Johnny Lujack, who only played 12 games. No, seriously.

The Bears managed to make it close last week against the Vikings last week after going down 21-3 early in the game, but never really looked like winning it, and while Matt Eberfluss continues to run this prehistoric offence, they will always struggle to overturn deficits. Somehow, if Chicago wins here, they will go to 3-3 on the season, which reflects incredibly badly on the teams they’ve played more than anything else. 

It has to be said, both teams are decent on the defensive side of the ball, and anyone that’s predicting loads of points needs their heads checked. The Commanders have been woeful against the pass this season, but that shouldn’t be a problem against Fields and the Bears, whereas they have been a top-10 unit against the run. The Bears’ pass defence has been mostly good, but got torched by the Vikings last week, while their run D has been one of the worst in the league. In short, these two teams are not good football teams.

Commanders at Bears Best Bets

Moneyline: Chicago Bears
Spread: Chicago Bears +1.5
Over/Under: Under 38 points

I was surprised to see the Commanders favoured for this one. They are on a losing streak, confidence is low, and their quarterback is getting pelters from his own coach. The Bears have shown themselves to be a gritty team this year, playing tough and creating turnovers at opportune moments. I’m going with the Bears to cover the spread in a tight game.

As for the points total, there was no way on god’s green earth I was ever taking anything other than the under. These offences are just both so bad, and this game could be a real slog. Both team’s punter and kicker should expect a fair amount of work.

 

Unibet
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
888 Sport
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets +£10 Casino Bonus
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
BetUK
£30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet

Commanders at Bears Prop Bets

 

Justin Fields Over 41.5 Rushing Yards – 17/20 with BetVictor

This is going to be a run-fest. Both teams will want to pound the rock a lot, and for the Bears, that will start with Justin Fields. While Washington is good against the run, I don’t think they are a particularly well-coached side, and that could mean Fields getting loose on an option play or a scramble. 

 

Brian Robinson Anytime Touchdown – 9/4 with BoyleSports

It was awesome to see Robinson make his debut last week, who just six weeks ago was shot twice in an armed robbery. The third-round pick had an incredibly impressive senior year and Alabama, and seems to have overtaken Antonio Gibson as the RB1 for the commanders. He struggled to get going a bit last week against the Titans, but I can see him hitting paydirt in prime time this week.

 

Carson Wentz Over 0.5 Interceptions – 17/20 with 888Sport

Don’t really think much needs to be said on this one. Carson Wentz throws picks like it’s going out of fashion and the odds are quite nice here considering. 

 

Over 3.5 Total Successful Field Goals – 6/5 with BetUK

As I have said on multiple occasions in this article, these offences are not good. Four field goals in the match being on the right side of evens is very enticing if it’s the low-scoring game that we’re all expecting. 

 

Safety Scored Anytime – 45/4 with Bet365

Consider this our ‘fun’ bet of the game. If you’re going to put yourselves through watching this game until 4:00 am on a weeknight, at least cheer for chaos. The reasoning isn’t totally ridiculous either, as we’ve said, both offences are bad, and both teams have players that can get after the quarterback. 

 

Unibet
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
888 Sport
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets +£10 Casino Bonus
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
32Red
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
Grosvenor
Double the odds
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet
BetUK
£30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
Bet

Best Betting Sites

See all
STS Bet
Added:
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

18+. New depositing customers within 30 days from registration. Promotion valid from 4/04/2022 until further notice. Bonus code SBWB30 required during the first deposit. First deposit min. £10. Bet min. £10 on any sports-related markets, single or accumulator bets, pre-match or in-play, with min. odds of 1/2. 3 separate free bets of £10 each, credited within 48 hours, valid for 30 days, for any sport. No wagering requirements on the free bet winnings. Free bet stakes not included in any subsequent winnings. Deposit method restrictions apply. BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply

Claim Bonus
Bet
10bet
Added:
50% up to £50
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customers Offer

Min. deposit £15; Bonus amount 50% of deposit up to £50; Wager deposit and bonus 8x within 60 days; 4/5 Min. single odds or 2/5 min. acca selection odds; Max. stake contribution equal to the initial bonus; Certain bet types and payment methods excluded

Claim Bonus
Bet
Coral
Added:
Bet £5, get £20 in free bets
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 = 4x £5 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. No cash-out, restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Claim Bonus
Bet
32Red
Added:
100% Profit Boost
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Opt in. Min. Odds Evs, Max. £10 stake, Max. additional profit £100. Skrill and Neteller deposits are not eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Unibet
Added:
Deposit £10, get £40
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Minimum deposit £10. Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1/1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled. Free bets valid for 7 days. £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited. Casino bonus must be wagered at least 35x before any withdrawals can take place. Full T&Cs apply. #AD

Claim Bonus
Bet
Mr Play
Added:
Bet £10 Get £15
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
New Customer Offer

Bet £10, get £15. £10 minimum deposit. Max £10 free bet is only valid for 14 days. Bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible

Claim Bonus
Bet
Luckster Sport
Added:
Bet £10 Get £10
18+. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. begambleaware.org
T&Cs Apply
Claim Bonus
Bet

The people behind this page

Compare.bet's online gambling content experts helped write, edit and check the content on this page:

Matt Banks matt@sevenstardigital.com
Matt is an SEO Executive and joined us in April 2022. He studied in America for university and then trained as a sports journalist before joining. Matt loves all sports, particularly football, cricket and NFL. In his spare time, he can usually be found cooking or grazing on a village cricket outfield.
Sam Buckingham sam@compare.bet
Sam is the SEO Manager for Compare.bet and joined us in 2020. He has an MSC in International Marketing & spent time abroad at Louisiana State University. He also works on our interview series for Compare.bet news, speaking to Robert Huth, Glen Johnson and Louis Saha among others. Sam enjoys following Leicester City, the LSU Tigers and the NFL in his spare time.

Recommended For You

10th October 2022

NFL Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Preview

Read more
06th October 2022

NFL Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Betting Preview

Read more

Join us today!

Online Gambling Offers, 
Straight To Your Inbox

We're proud to have appeared in:

  • logo-Express Logo
  • logo-Mirror Logo
  • logo-GiveMeSport Logo
  • logo-Daily Star Logo
  • logo-YAHOO_WHITELOGO
  • logo-AS_WHITELOGO
  • logo-GOAL_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MAILONLINE_WHITELOGO
  • logo-MSN_WHITELOGO
  • logo-TALKSPORT_WHITELOGO
Canada Canada Portugal Portugal New Zealand New Zealand Ireland Ireland USA USA

Compare.bet has no intention that any of the information it provides is used for illegal purposes. It is your own personal responsibility to make sure that all age and other relevant requirements are adhered to before registering with a betting operator. By continuing to use this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Due to the varying legal status of online gambling in different jurisdictions, visitors should ensure they have sought legal counsel before proceeding to a gambling operator. When playing at any operator, please remember gambling can be addictive and to always play responsibly. Please also be aware that Compare.bet operates independently and as such is not controlled by any bookmaker or gambling operator. Compare.bet is part of Seven Star Digital, a company based at 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP with company registration number 09968501.

© Compare.bet® All Rights Reserved 2022
Privacy & cookie notice Just so you know, this site uses cookies to give you the best possible experience. Close