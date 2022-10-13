Soldier Field, Chicago, IL – 1:15 AM – Friday 14th October

I highly commend you if you stayed up until 4:00 am watching that last week. Thursday Night Football between the Broncos and Colts was rough, but it literally cannot get any worse this week can it? Now, time to check the schedule and see what the NFL has in store for us this week… oh for God’s sake.



Well here we go, two of the worst offences in the NFL battling it out in prime time – let’s get into the big matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

Commanders at Bears Odds

Bears to win outright: 10/11 with Unibet

Commanders to win outright: 10/11 with Unibet

Spread: Chicago Bears +1.5 – 5/6 with 888Sport

Points Total: 38 (Over: 22/25 | Under – 9/10) – With BetUK

(Odds correct as of 3:00 pm 12/10)

The Commanders are on a grim three-game losing streak, with last week being about as tough as it gets. Washington outgained the Tennessee Titans 385 to 241, and completely nullified Ryan Tannehill, but then Carson Wentz did what Carson Wentz does at the worst possible time. They were at the Tennessee two-yard line, late in the fourth quarter needing a touchdown to win, and Wentz threw a pick. Ron Rivera threw his quarterback under the bus after the game, and it seems as if the wheels are falling off already in Washington. A loss here could make his position untenable. For a second straight week WR Jahan Dotson, TE Logan Thomas and OT Samuel Cosmi are out for Washington, who are undoubtedly big misses.

The best way I can describe what it’s like watching the Bears this season is the following: Justin Fields is on pace to throw for fewer yards and touchdowns than 1949 Bears quarterback Johnny Lujack, who only played 12 games. No, seriously.

The Bears managed to make it close last week against the Vikings last week after going down 21-3 early in the game, but never really looked like winning it, and while Matt Eberfluss continues to run this prehistoric offence, they will always struggle to overturn deficits. Somehow, if Chicago wins here, they will go to 3-3 on the season, which reflects incredibly badly on the teams they’ve played more than anything else.

It has to be said, both teams are decent on the defensive side of the ball, and anyone that’s predicting loads of points needs their heads checked. The Commanders have been woeful against the pass this season, but that shouldn’t be a problem against Fields and the Bears, whereas they have been a top-10 unit against the run. The Bears’ pass defence has been mostly good, but got torched by the Vikings last week, while their run D has been one of the worst in the league. In short, these two teams are not good football teams.

Commanders at Bears Best Bets

Moneyline: Chicago Bears

Spread: Chicago Bears +1.5

Over/Under: Under 38 points

I was surprised to see the Commanders favoured for this one. They are on a losing streak, confidence is low, and their quarterback is getting pelters from his own coach. The Bears have shown themselves to be a gritty team this year, playing tough and creating turnovers at opportune moments. I’m going with the Bears to cover the spread in a tight game.

As for the points total, there was no way on god’s green earth I was ever taking anything other than the under. These offences are just both so bad, and this game could be a real slog. Both team’s punter and kicker should expect a fair amount of work.