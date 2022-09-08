Buffalo Bills @ LA Rams – 1:20am, Friday 9th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Rams – 11/10 with PaddyPower

Spread: Rams +2.5 – 10/11 with 888Sport

Over/Under: Over 52 – 10/11 with bet365

The Rams take the Bills in a shootout to open the NFL season. Whilst most betting sites rightfully have this as a toss-up, I’m going with the reigning Super Bowl Champions to get off to a winning start. Whilst there’s little to choose between them heading into the season, the Rams and Sean McVay have won every single opening game since he became Head Coach in 2017.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Many are calling this a Super Bowl preview for four months from now. Bills receiver Gabirel Davis has impressed in camp after a brilliant playoff run and is the established number two wideout on this team. With Jalen Ramsey locking Stefon Diggs up, i’m backing Davis to get into the endzone tonight.

Gabriel Davis to Score a Touchdown Anytime – 9/5 with SBK

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detriot Lions – 6pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Eagles – 1/2 with SkyBet

Spread: Lions +4 – 10/11 with 888Sport

Over/Under: Under 48.5 – 10/11 with BoyleSports

Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have too much for a Lions team that at least tries these days. Expect them to keep games close under Dan Campbell, but there are still limitations to this franchise and the QB spot is one of them.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

I am super high on this Eagles team, and genuinely believe they could be the #1 seed in the NFC. I think the Eagles will win, and with an elite receiving corps, Jalen Hurts will show that he is ready to take the next step as a passer – starting on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts Over 232.5 Passing Yards – 5/6 with Betfair

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears – 6pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: 49ers – 10/31 with bet365

Spread: 49ers -7 – 5/4 with SkyBet

Over/Under: Over 40.5 – 10/11 with bet365

I’m still not sure what to think of QB Trey Lance but the Niners have gotten along just fine the past few years without having top-10 QB play. Whilst Kyle Shanahan is still Head Coach and George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams are healthy, they will win football games. On the other hand, the Bears seem intent on allowing Justin Fields to be murdered on the football field and look set to continue their decades-long journey to nowhere. I’d also take the over on whatever Nick Bosa’s sack line is this weekend.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

It’s officially Trey Lance’s team now, and I think a game against this weak Bears team is a perfect opportunity to show off how good he is rushing the football. His over/under rushing total seems incredibly low to me, and I am hammering the over.

Trey Lance Over 38.5 Rushing Yards – 17/20 with BetVictor

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals – 6pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Bengals – 4/11 with PaddyPower

Spread: Bengals -6.5 – 10/11 with Ladbrokes

Over/Under: Over 44.5 – 20/21 with BoyleSports

Joe Burrow, all-round God in Baton Rouge and the main reason people know Cincinnati exists, continues to thrive this season with his supporting cast of second-year stud Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, whilst new Steelers starting QB Mitch Trubisky gets to savour an AFC North rivalry beatdown in his first start.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

I think this could be a really gritty battle, and i really like Najee HArris to score first. If the Steelers are to have success, it’ll likely be getting the ball out of Mitch Trubisky’s hands and into Harris’, and even if the Bengals get the ball first, I can see that elite defensive line of Pittsburgh cause the Bengals’ new look line some damage early on.

First Touchdown Scorer: Najee Harris – 13/2 with PaddyPower

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins – 6pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Dolphins – 8/15 with PaddyPower

Spread: Dolphins -3.5 – 10/11 with 888Sport

Over/Under: Under 46.5 – 10/11 with BoyleSports

Whilst there’s been a lot of doom and gloom from Boston reporters (it’s not like them to overreact), the Patriots won’t be as bad as they’ve sounded in these joint practices with the Raiders. That said, historically the Patriots do struggle in Miami and WR Tyreek Hill is capable of masking Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa’s limitations.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

The Dolphins have made some big strides to improving their offence this offseason but Bill Belichick owns rookie head coaches and im expecting a defensive slug fest – give me the under.

Under 46.5 points – 17/20 with UniBet

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers – 6pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Browns – Evens with SkyBet

Spread: Browns +1.5 – 10/11 with bet365

Over/Under: Under 41.5 – 17/20 with Coral

I’d love for Baker Mayfield to complete the narrative and get the win over his old franchise who did him so dirty. But, even with Jacoby Brissett starting at QB for the foreseeable future, this is a Browns team with a lot of talent. I’m not sure RB Christian McCaffery can mask the lack of talent or coaching deficiencies on this Panthers roster even if he manages to stay healthy for the season. Expect a chippy, low-scoring game.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

If Christian McCaffrey stays healthy, he’s going to get a lot of the ball in Baker Mayfield’s first game as a Panther. I like him hitting the over on his rushing yards in this game.

Christian McCaffrey Over 66.5 Rushing Yards – 5/6 with SkyBet

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans – 6pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Colts – 5/17 with bet365

Spread: Colts -7 – Evens with SkyBet

Over/Under: Under 45.5 – 10/11 with William Hill

Davis Mills’ biggest plus is that he’s not DeShaun Watson. The Texans will be rebuilding for the foreseeable future after trading Watson to the Browns and making him their problem, whilst the Colts felt a guy in the twilight of his career was still a better bet at QB than Carson Wentz (and they’re right). Matt Ryan might be nearing the end but can still sling it as the Colts will be eyeing up the Titans as their main divisional rivals for that top spot – expect Houston to be 4th in the division for a while.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Here’s my underdog pick of the week – I don’t rate the Colts and I think the Texans could surprise some people this year, especially with preseason MVP Dameon Pierce being named as RB1 – I’m taking Houston outright.

Houston Moneyline – 27/10 with Bet365

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons – 6pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Saints – 2/5 with PaddyPower

Spread: Saints -5.5 – 20/21 with BoyleSports

Over/Under: Under 42.5 – 10/11 with WilliamHill

Is this the start of the Marcus Mariota comeback story? No, it’s probably not, but after alienating their greatest QB in franchise history because they wanted to chase the most controversial figure in the sport, the Falcons weren’t left with a whole lot of options. It’s not like them to needlessly self-destruct…meanwhile the Saints begin life without iconic Head Coach Sean Payton. Whilst there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to this new look Saints team, we do know they’re better than the Falcons.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

With Calvin Ridley’s suspension, Kyle Pitts is basically on his own in this Falcons offence this year. I fancy Pitts to be one of the most productive receivers in the NFL this year, and it all starts here. I’m taking the over on his receiving yards, which feels really low here.

Kyle Pitts Over 51.5 Receiving Yards – 5/6 with SkyBet

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets – 6pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Ravens – 10/33 with bet365

Spread: Ravens -7 – 10/11 with SkyBet

Over/Under: Over 44.5 – 10/11 with WilliamHill

The Ravens’ offence is essentially just Lamar Jackson these days, but that should still be enough to take them past a Jets franchise who are, well, the Jets. Mekhi Becton’s season was over before it even began, and there was a fear the same applied to sophomore QB Zach Wilson. In a rare spate of good news for the Jets, Wilson’s injury was not as serious as feared but Joe Flacco will still be the starting QB Week 1. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson will be an interesting watch teamed up with Corey Davis, but there will be plenty of growing pains for the Jets this year and going up against Jackson will be one of them.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

I am a huge fan of Elijah Moore, and with it looking like it’s going to be Joe Flacco starting under centre this week, I expect Moore to explode. Elijah Moore’s best game last season was with Joe Flacco as the QB…11 targets, 8 receptions, 141 yards and a touchdown. Hammer the over.

Elijah Moore Over 51.5 Receiving Yards – 5/6 with SkyBet

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders – 6pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Jaguars – 5/4 with Coral

Spread: Jaguars +2.5 – 10/11 with 888Sport

Over/Under: Over 43.5 – 10/11 with Ladbrokes

I’m a Trevor Lawrence truther and I’m definitely not a Carson Wentz truther. Urban Meyer isn’t around to kick his players this season, so you’d expect a more united locker room – surely the only way is up for the Jags, right?

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Like Sam, i steadfastly refuse to believe the Jags can be any worse this year. Also, remember what happened when Carson Wentz’s Colts played Jacksonville with a playoff spot on the line last year? He blew it. I’m taking the Jags outright.

Jacksonville Moneyline – 23/20 with Betfred

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings – 9:25pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Packers – 5/6 with 888Sport

Spread: Packers -1.5 – 10/11 with Unibet

Over/Under: Over 47.5 – Evens with SkyBet

Even though they’ve lost the best WR in the game, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will keep on doing what they do, which is winning football games. Fresh off a summer of Joe Roganing, the Packers QB will still be in the MVP race with a receiving corp of Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and rookie Christian Watson because he’s just that good. The Vikings have a pair of studs at wideout in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but Kirk Cousins is the QB who is too good to replace but not good enough to take them on a deep playoff run.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Aaron Rodgers has had a wild offseason in the media, and despite the loss of Davante Adams, I’m expecting him to go berserk this week to prove everyone wrong that say he needs Adams to be a success against a division rival. I wouldn’t put it past him to throw for about 600 yards, but i’ll stick with 258.5.

Aaron Rodgers Over 258.5 Passing Yards – 23/20 with Betfair

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans – 9:25pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Titans – 2/5 with PaddyPower

Spread: Titans -5.5 – 10/11 with BoyleSports

Over/Under: Under 43.5 – 10/11 with bet365

Is Daniel Jones the guy at QB for the Giants? The front office will probably still be wondering that in ten years time as they think for the 13th year in a row ‘Maybe this is the year he puts it all together’. Other franchises would’ve cut ties a while ago, but this is the Giants. As if they aren’t miserable enough as a franchise, preseason injuries have zapped what little optimism there was. Expect the Titans and Derrick Henry to control the game.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

I’m disagreeing with Sam here. I don’t think the Titans are going to be a playoff team this year and the loss of AJ Brown will be noticeable. Brian Daboll is a smart offensive-minded coach and i think they could pick up a surprise victory on the road here.

Giants Moneyline – 43/20 with Bet365

Las Vegas Raiders @ LA Chargers – 9:25pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Chargers – 4/7 with 888Sport

Spread: Chargers -3.5 – 10/11 with bet365

Over/Under: Over 52.5 – 10/11 with Unibet

This is more of a toss-up than the bookies would suggest, but I’m still taking the Chargers to edge it and cover. Justin Herbert and Derek Carr can sling it and both teams have serious wideouts (Keenan Allen for the Chargers and Devonte Adams at the Raiders). The addition of Khalil Mack to a Chargers defensive line featuring Joey Bosa is a scary prospect. It would be so very Raiders for their former star pass rusher to have a monster day against them on his debut for their divisional rivals.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

When all is said and done by January, we could be looking at two of the best offences in the league with these two. This is reflected by the bookies putting the Over/Under at 52 points, and I still fancy these two teams to hit it comfortably.

Over 52 Points – 10/11 with Unibet

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals – 9:25pm, Sunday 11th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Chiefs – 2/5 with PaddyPower

Spread: Cardinals +6 – 10/11 with William Hill

Over/Under: Over 53.5 – 10/11 with bet365

The Cardinals could win this game 49-0 with Kyler Murray accounting for every single yard and touchdown and some analysts would still ask if he plays too much Call of Duty. Tying down a franchise QB for years to come is normally a great moment for most teams, but in classic Cardinals fashion, Arizona managed to turn a celebration into controversy. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs roll into town, albeit without WR Tyreek Hill – despite the loss, this will still be a team that scores points and will pip Kyler and the Cardinals in a shootout who miss the suspended DeAndre Hopkins.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

I may come to regret this, but I have a sneaky feeling the over is a bit high here when the Chiefs have a brand new offence and Kyler Murray is missing DeAndre Hopkins. Call me crazy for taking the Under in a game featuring two elite quarterbacks, but that’s what I’m doing.

Under 53 Points – 10/11 with Bet365

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys – 1:20am, Monday 12th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Buccaneers – 5/7 with William Hill

Spread: Bucs -2.5 – 10/11 with bet365

Over/Under: Under 50 – 10/11 with Coral

Brady is back in Tampa after his very brief retirement with an offence loaded with playmakers. Despite Bruce Arians retiring and Todd Bowles moving into the role of Head Coach, whilst he’s still playing at QB, expect the immortal Tom Brady to keep this offence moving down the field.

The Cowboys have already lost starting tackle Tyron Smith for an extended period of time, and whilst Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and Micah Parsons are all playmakers, Head Coach Mike McCarthy is not the answer to breaking a decades long Super Bowl drought.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

I just can’t understand why the spread is so short for this game. I have the Buccaneers winning it comfortably, and don’t rate the Cowboys highly at all this year. Expect Brady to carve open this Dallas defence.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 – 8/13 with Boyle Sports

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks – 1:15am, Tuesday 13th September

Sam’s Picks:

Moneyline: Broncos – 4/11 with PaddyPower

Spread: Seahawks +6.5 – 10/11 with 888Sport

Over/Under: Under 44.5 – 10/11 with BoyleSports

Broncos Country, let’s ride. The biggest trade of the off-season was QB Russell Wilson moving from Seattle to Denver for a haul. It’s clear Russ had checked out of Seattle and was stuck on a franchise that couldn’t afford to fill the necessary holes around him, due to paying Russ an obscene amount of money and trading 1st round picks for safeties to rush the passer. Pete Carroll can go back to running the football, tank to find his next star rookie QB and invest the freed salary in top positional players, whilst Russ has a whole new territory to share his marketing gifts with. Everything on paper says the Seahawks will be terrible this year, but this a game where emotion can even out skill. Lumen Field will be rocking, and whilst the Broncos should still win you know Pete Carroll wants this one bad.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

I’m expecting Russell Wilson to cook here, and all the noise from camp has been that Courtland Sutton has emerged as his number one target, and I fancy him to score in this game.

Courtland Sutton to Score a Touchdown Anytime – 6/4 with Bet365