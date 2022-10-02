Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs New Orleans Saints (1-2)

2:30 PM – Sunday 2nd October – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Vikings – 8/15 with 888Sport

Spread: Vikings -3.5 – Evens with SBK

Over/Under: Under 42 – 19/20 with Unibet

I can see this one being a slugfest – expect Marshon Lattimore and the Saints secondary to focus on Justin Jefferson, freeing up Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Dalvin Cook to make plays. Whilst the defence is tough, I’m not sold on the Saints offence and their dub eating abilities. The Vikings have enough playmakers to spread the ball around and leave London with the win.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

What an absolutely horrible game to bet on. Two of the most inconsistent and volatile teams in the league going up against each other in a neutral ground on the other side of the Atlantic. So I’m avoiding any score predictions. I can see a defensive battle happening, and I can certainly see Kirk Cousins doing something stupid at some point, so this is the best I feel most comfortable with for this one.

Kirk Cousins Over 0.5 Interceptions – 10/11 with 888Sport

​​Cleveland Browns (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Browns – 5/6 with Unibet

Spread: Browns -1 – 10/11 with BetUK

Over/Under: Over 47.5 – 20/21 with Parimatch

The Falcons and Cordarelle Patterson were impressive on the ground in Seattle, but the Browns’ defensive line is a big upgrade on the Seahawks, even with Myles Garrett out. I think the Browns have enough on offence to leave Atlanta with the win.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

This is another extremely tough game to call. Myles Garrett’s injury status will have a huge impact on this game, as he is so essential to what the Browns do on defence, and if he is out, Mariota should have more time to throw at his new favourite target. Rookie receiver Drake London has been remarkably consistent and impressive in his first three NFL outings, and i expect him to continue in that vein here.

Drake London Over 56.5 Receiving Yards – 5/6 with SkyBet

​​Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Bills – 4/7 with BoyleSports

Spread: Bills -3 – 10/11 with SBK

Over/Under: Over 51 – 10/11 with 888Sport

Two of the NFL’s best offences meet against two pretty beat up defences. There’s no Miami heat to slow down the Bills offence this Sunday and we saw what the Dolphins did to this Raven’s secondary. Lamar Jackson is great, but he can’t do it all himself against Josh Allen and the Bills offence.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

There’s few things better than watching two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks going head-to-head. Both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have looked mightily impressive in their first three games, and will be looking to take their teams to 3-1. Allen comes up against a Ravens defence that has given up more yards per game than any other team in the league, while early-seaosn MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson faces a Bills defence that is carrying a whole load of injuries – I’m predicting a shoot-out.

Over 51 Points – 10/11 with Ladbrokes

​​Washington Commanders (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Cowboys – 6/10 with PaddyPower

Spread: Cowboys -3 – 17/20 with Unibet

Over/Under: Under 41.5 – 10/11 with Coral

Another NFC East classic. The Commanders Week 1 win over the Jags is looking more and more like an anomaly as the season moves on – after all, it did take a miracle catch from a rookie wideout to grab that sole win. The Cowboys have done well without their franchise QB, and will extend their win streak to three games as Cooper Rush continues to raise his profile.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

After an good week one victory over Jacksonville, the Commanders have looked pretty dreadful since. Carson Wentz and the Wahsington offensive line have really struggled in the past two weeks, and it doesn’t get any easier here. The Cowboys pass rush has been very good this season, led by All-Pro Micah Parsons, and I can see him living in the backfield in this one.

Micah Parsons Over 0.5 Sacks – 8-15 with 888Sport

Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at Detriot Lions (1-2)

6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Lions – 8/15 with SkyBet

Spread: Seahawks +3.5 – 10/11 with Parimatch

Over/Under: Over 47.5 – WilliamHill 10/11

To the surprise of really no one, the Seahawks aren’t a great football team. This season is about the future, and the Seahawks will not be sniffing the playoffs but will have their eyes on their draft position. The weakness for Seattle last week was run defence, and the ground game is the Lion’s strength. Expect that Detroit offensive line to put in work on Sunday.

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

As many of us predicted, the Seahawks week one victory over the Broncos in primetime was a mirage. They are just a straight up bad football team. We live in a world where the Detroit Lions are a comfortably better team on paper than the Seahawks, which feels wrong to say out loud. Dan Campbell and his Lions will be kicking themselves for not being able to secure the victory against the Vikings last week, and will be keen to bounce back at home.

Detroit Lions -4.5 – Evens with Bet365