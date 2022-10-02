NFL Week 4 Betting Preview – Odds and Picks for NFL London & Sunday’s 6pm Games
Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs New Orleans Saints (1-2)
2:30 PM – Sunday 2nd October – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Vikings – 8/15 with 888Sport
Spread: Vikings -3.5 – Evens with SBK
Over/Under: Under 42 – 19/20 with Unibet
I can see this one being a slugfest – expect Marshon Lattimore and the Saints secondary to focus on Justin Jefferson, freeing up Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Dalvin Cook to make plays. Whilst the defence is tough, I’m not sold on the Saints offence and their dub eating abilities. The Vikings have enough playmakers to spread the ball around and leave London with the win.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
What an absolutely horrible game to bet on. Two of the most inconsistent and volatile teams in the league going up against each other in a neutral ground on the other side of the Atlantic. So I’m avoiding any score predictions. I can see a defensive battle happening, and I can certainly see Kirk Cousins doing something stupid at some point, so this is the best I feel most comfortable with for this one.
Kirk Cousins Over 0.5 Interceptions – 10/11 with 888Sport
Cleveland Browns (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Browns – 5/6 with Unibet
Spread: Browns -1 – 10/11 with BetUK
Over/Under: Over 47.5 – 20/21 with Parimatch
The Falcons and Cordarelle Patterson were impressive on the ground in Seattle, but the Browns’ defensive line is a big upgrade on the Seahawks, even with Myles Garrett out. I think the Browns have enough on offence to leave Atlanta with the win.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
This is another extremely tough game to call. Myles Garrett’s injury status will have a huge impact on this game, as he is so essential to what the Browns do on defence, and if he is out, Mariota should have more time to throw at his new favourite target. Rookie receiver Drake London has been remarkably consistent and impressive in his first three NFL outings, and i expect him to continue in that vein here.
Drake London Over 56.5 Receiving Yards – 5/6 with SkyBet
Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Bills – 4/7 with BoyleSports
Spread: Bills -3 – 10/11 with SBK
Over/Under: Over 51 – 10/11 with 888Sport
Two of the NFL’s best offences meet against two pretty beat up defences. There’s no Miami heat to slow down the Bills offence this Sunday and we saw what the Dolphins did to this Raven’s secondary. Lamar Jackson is great, but he can’t do it all himself against Josh Allen and the Bills offence.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
There’s few things better than watching two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks going head-to-head. Both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have looked mightily impressive in their first three games, and will be looking to take their teams to 3-1. Allen comes up against a Ravens defence that has given up more yards per game than any other team in the league, while early-seaosn MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson faces a Bills defence that is carrying a whole load of injuries – I’m predicting a shoot-out.
Over 51 Points – 10/11 with Ladbrokes
Washington Commanders (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)
6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Cowboys – 6/10 with PaddyPower
Spread: Cowboys -3 – 17/20 with Unibet
Over/Under: Under 41.5 – 10/11 with Coral
Another NFC East classic. The Commanders Week 1 win over the Jags is looking more and more like an anomaly as the season moves on – after all, it did take a miracle catch from a rookie wideout to grab that sole win. The Cowboys have done well without their franchise QB, and will extend their win streak to three games as Cooper Rush continues to raise his profile.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
After an good week one victory over Jacksonville, the Commanders have looked pretty dreadful since. Carson Wentz and the Wahsington offensive line have really struggled in the past two weeks, and it doesn’t get any easier here. The Cowboys pass rush has been very good this season, led by All-Pro Micah Parsons, and I can see him living in the backfield in this one.
Micah Parsons Over 0.5 Sacks – 8-15 with 888Sport
Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at Detriot Lions (1-2)
6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Lions – 8/15 with SkyBet
Spread: Seahawks +3.5 – 10/11 with Parimatch
Over/Under: Over 47.5 – WilliamHill 10/11
To the surprise of really no one, the Seahawks aren’t a great football team. This season is about the future, and the Seahawks will not be sniffing the playoffs but will have their eyes on their draft position. The weakness for Seattle last week was run defence, and the ground game is the Lion’s strength. Expect that Detroit offensive line to put in work on Sunday.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
As many of us predicted, the Seahawks week one victory over the Broncos in primetime was a mirage. They are just a straight up bad football team. We live in a world where the Detroit Lions are a comfortably better team on paper than the Seahawks, which feels wrong to say out loud. Dan Campbell and his Lions will be kicking themselves for not being able to secure the victory against the Vikings last week, and will be keen to bounce back at home.
Detroit Lions -4.5 – Evens with Bet365
LA Chargers (1-2) at Houston Texans (0-2-1)
6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Chargers – 2/5 with 888Sport
Spread: Texans +6 – 5/6 with BetUK
Over/Under: Under 45 – 10/11 with Unibet
For a West Coast team that has so many key guys injured and are playing at 10am PST away from home, a 6 spread is huge. LT Rashawn Slater is done for the year, Joey Bosa is on IR, Keenan Allen, Justin Herbert, J.C. Jackson, Corey Linsley…the list is never-ending. Whilst the Texans are still very much a developing team, the spread is large considering how beaten up the Chargers are.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
The NFL is a constantly changing and evolving league year-on-year, it’s what makes it so entertaining. The one thing that seems to always remain constant however, is that God hates the Chargers. They can just never seem to stay healthy, and can never catch a break. They were dominated in all facets of the game against the Jags last week, but most tellingly in the ground game. James Robinson had his way with the Chargers front last week, and for the Texans, rookie running back Dameon Pierce is starting to show why he was getting so much hype in the pre-season. I can see him having a big day here.
Dameon Pierce Over 60 Rushing Yards – 17/20 with BetVictor
Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)
6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Titans – 6/4 with PaddyPower
Spread: Titans +3.5 – 10/11 with BoyleSports
Over/Under: Under 43 – 19/20 with Coral
The Colts shocked everyone including myself in their win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Titans finally got a win on the board last week and this one will be a divisional slugfest which could go either way. Neither offence has been particularly inspiring so far this season, so I’m leaning the under.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
Well, as precisely zero people on planet Earth predicted, the Colts have started with the season a tie against the Texans, a loss against the Jaguars and then inexplicably beat the Chiefs last week. I have a feeling that may have been a flash in the pan however, and I fancy the Titans to continue the form they showed against the Raiders last week.
Titans Moneyline – 31/20 with Unibet
Chicago Bears (2-1) at New York Giants (2-1)
6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Giants – 8/13 with Betfred
Spread: Giants -3 – 19/20 with BetUK
Over/Under: Under 39 – 10/11 with bet365
For all their faults, the Bears do have a winning record. They snuck past the Texans last week, but will need more against Saquon Barkley and the Giants this Sunday. The Giants offensive line will need to have a better showing this week than against the Cowboys, as Daniel Jones was running for his life at times, and Saquon is a gamechanger given a little bit of room.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
It’s so good to see Saquon Barkley back in his rookie year form. When he’s healthy, there’s very few players as explosive as him. He’s got 105.7 rushing yards per game in his first three outings this year, and I like him to go over his rushing line in a game where he is clearly the best offensive player on either team.
Saquon Barkley Over 79.5 Rushing Yards – 5/6 with Boyle Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)
6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Eagles – 7/20 with Unibet
Spread: Eagles -6.5 – 20/21 with Parimatch
Over/Under: Under 46.5 – 5/6 with 888Sport
We’ve called the Bills at Ravens Sunday’s premiere matchup, but it may turn out to be this one. The undefeated Eagles host the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars, who are fresh off their demolition of the Chargers. Last week I said against a fully healthy Chargers, that game would’ve come to soon for them. This week against a full strength, undefeated Eagles is the real test on how good this Jags team and Trevor Lawrence can be this year.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
Sound the horns! The Jacksonville Jaguars are a good football team! The defence looks nasty, led by rookies Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd, the run game is looking really impressive with the two-headed monster of James Robinson and Travis Ettiene, and Trevor Lawrence is playing well. If they can come out of the Linc with a result, we may have to start talking about them as serious contenders in the AFC. But that is a big, big ‘if’. The Eagles have been superb, and are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, led by this sensational offence with Jalen Hurts looking like an MVP candidate. In his time at the Titans, AJ Brown averaged 72.3 yards a game in his four games against the Jags, and I can see him hitting the over here.
A.J Brown Over 72.5 Receiving Yards – 5/6 with 888Sport
New York Jets (1-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)
6:00 PM – Sunday 2nd October
Sam’s Picks
Moneyline: Jets – 1/2 with PaddyPower
Spread: Jets +3.5 – 19/20 with Betway
Over/Under: Under 41.5 – 10/11 with WilliamHill
Zach Wilson is back and just in time, as whilst Joe Flacco in Week 2 was great, Joe Flacco in Week 3 was not. This Steelers defence gets after the QB and Wilson’s mobility will be key in this one. We know the inconsistencies we get with a Mitch Trubisky lead offence, so this one comes down to how well Wilson does against that Steelers D.
Matt’s Pick of the Game:
Zach Wilson will be making his first start of the season in this game, and it’s a tough one to open up with. The Steelers defence are an extremely talented unit, and despite a down performance against the Browns last week, the ten-day rest will have done them no harm. Expect a rusty Wilson to make some mistakes.