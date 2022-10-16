NFL Week 6 Preview – Betting Odds and Picks for Every Game on Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Picks

6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Ravens
Spread: Giants +5.5
Over/Under: Over 45.5

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

It’s always tough coming back from London and playing the next week, and I think that could mean the Giants get off to a slow start against a dangerous offence with Lamar Jackson playing great football. For that reason I’ve gone with the first half points spread.

First Half Points Spread: Baltimore Ravens -3.5 – Evens with Boyle Sports

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints Picks

6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Bengals
Spread: Bengals -3
Over/Under: Over 43

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Joe Burreaux’s big return to Louisiana makes for an interesting narrative for this game. The other big talking point is just how beat up the Saints are at the moment. It was a good win for them against Seattle last week, but the Bengals should be a tougher challenge. I like Burrow to make a big-time return to the state that loves him so much.

Joe Burrow Over 250.5 Passing Yards – 5/6 with Betfair

​​Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Picks

6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Sam’s Betting Picks
Moneyline: Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars +1.5
Over/Under: Under 41

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

The Jags came slamming back down to Earth with their loss to the Texans last week, but they are still a team on the up. Even at their absolutely lowest ebbs in the last two years, theyve found a way to beat the Colts. Until Indianapolis proves they can beat the Jags, I love betting them as underdogs in this matchup.

Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline – 15/13 with 10Bet

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins Picks

6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Vikings
Spread: Vikings -3
Over/Under: Under 45.5

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Skylar Thompson’s first NFL action last week was pretty rough, and he’s the starter for this week’s game with Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both still out in concussion protocol. I feel like Skylar Thompson’s passing yard line is a bit rich at 209.5 and I’m taking advantage of that.

Skylar Thompson Under 209.5 Passing Yards – 4/5 with 888Sport
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns Picks

6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Browns
Spread: Browns -2.5
Over/Under: Over 43

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

If youre a fan of watching two teams run the snot out of the ball, this is the game for you. Nikc Chubb and Kareem Hunt will do what they always do, but I’ll be keeping a keen eye out on Rhamondre Stevenson. With Damiem Harris out for this game, Stevenson will be a true three-down back, and he has shown flashes of brilliance already this season. I like him to get in the endzone this weekend.

Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown – Evens with PariMatch

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers Picks

6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Packers
Spread: Jets +7.5
Over/Under: Under 45.5

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

I’ve spoken about Matt Lafleur’s record when the Packers are coming off a loss in the past – but it bears repeating. It is completely insane. Aaron Rodgers is a man that is fueled by spite and as soon as people start to count him out, he puts on a show.

Aaron Rodgers Over 242.5 Passing Yards – 5/6 with PaddyPower

​​San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons Picks

6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Sam’s Betting Picks
Moneyline: 49ers
Spread: 49ers -4.5
Over/Under: Under 44.5

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Fantasy managers aross the world were rueing starting Tyler Allgeier last week in his first start as a Falcon. He struggled to get going and only managed 45 yards. He has a tough matchup again, but I quite like him to bounce back and hit the over this week in a game that will feature the run game a lot on both sides.

Tyler Allgeier Over 42.5 Rushing Yards – 5/6 with Betfair

Tampa Bay Buccanneers at Pittsburgh Steelers Picks

6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Bucs
Spread: Bucs -9.5
Over/Under: Under 46

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Kenny Pickett’s life won’t get any easier this week as he faces a mean Buccaneers defence. I think he’ll have another tough time and will struggle to complete passes. It’s looking pretty bleak for the Steelers right now, and while Pickett may be their future, it’s only his second start in the NFL.

Kenny Pickett Under 22.5 Passing Completions – 17/20 with 888Sport
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Picks

9:05 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks +2.5
Over/Under: Over 50.5

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

The Seahawks are a fun team, and the big talking point out of Seattle is that Geno Smith is playing genuinely good football. One thing that’s being missed by a lot of people is that Seattle can’t play defence, like at all right now. In their last three games, the Seahawks and their opponents have cominbined for an eye-watering 224 points, and they play an offence that can make things happen with a very talented quarterback in Kyler Murray this week. All of this, and yet the over is only 50.5 for this game? Bet of the week.

Over 50.5 Points – 22/25 with Unibet

Carolina Panthers at LA Rams Picks

9:05 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Rams
Spread: Panthers +10
Over/Under: Under 41.5

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Thanks to a Baker Mayfield injury and a Matt Rhule sacking, it’ll be PJ Walker and Steve Wilkes up agaisnt the reigning Super Bowl champions this weekend. The Rams have been poor this year, but I expect them to win against the Panthers. However I have that sneaky feeling that we’ll see the classic bounce for a team that fired their coach, and I like them to cover the spread here.

Carolina Panthers +10 – 10/11 with Unibet

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

9:25 PM – Sunday 16th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Bills
Spread: Bills -2.5
Over/Under: Over 54

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

What a game this is. This could well be a preview of this years AFC Championship game, and the last time these two met they put on an absolute show. I’ve gone for a fun bet here, because I’m expecting loads of yards, loads of points, and for Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to show everyone why they are the best two quarterbacks in football.

Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen 275+ Passing Yards & 3+ Passing TDs Each – 7/1 with SkyBet

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Picks

1:20 AM – Monday 17th October

Sam’s Picks

Moneyline: Eagles
Spread: Cowboys +6.5
Over/Under: Under 42

Matt’s Pick of the Game:

Given the fact Dak Prescott got injured in week one, Cowboys fans will be delighted that this game is for first place in the division. The Cooper Rush story has been fun to watch this year, and he’s playing sound, mistake-free football. That said, he hasn’t played in an atmosphere like the Linc yet, and I can see him throwing his first pick of the season under the lights.

Cooper Rush Over 0.5 Interceptions – 22/31 with 888Sport
