Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Picks 6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October Sam’s Picks Moneyline: Ravens

Spread: Giants +5.5

Over/Under: Over 45.5 Matt’s Pick of the Game: It’s always tough coming back from London and playing the next week, and I think that could mean the Giants get off to a slow start against a dangerous offence with Lamar Jackson playing great football. For that reason I’ve gone with the first half points spread. First Half Points Spread: Baltimore Ravens -3.5 – Evens with Boyle Sports Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints Picks 6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October Sam’s Picks Moneyline: Bengals

Spread: Bengals -3

Over/Under: Over 43 Matt’s Pick of the Game: Joe Burreaux’s big return to Louisiana makes for an interesting narrative for this game. The other big talking point is just how beat up the Saints are at the moment. It was a good win for them against Seattle last week, but the Bengals should be a tougher challenge. I like Burrow to make a big-time return to the state that loves him so much. Joe Burrow Over 250.5 Passing Yards – 5/6 with Betfair ​​Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Picks 6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October Sam’s Picks Sam’s Betting Picks

Moneyline: Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars +1.5

Over/Under: Under 41 Matt’s Pick of the Game: The Jags came slamming back down to Earth with their loss to the Texans last week, but they are still a team on the up. Even at their absolutely lowest ebbs in the last two years, theyve found a way to beat the Colts. Until Indianapolis proves they can beat the Jags, I love betting them as underdogs in this matchup. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline – 15/13 with 10Bet Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins Picks 6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October Sam’s Picks Moneyline: Vikings

Spread: Vikings -3

Over/Under: Under 45.5 Matt’s Pick of the Game: Skylar Thompson’s first NFL action last week was pretty rough, and he’s the starter for this week’s game with Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both still out in concussion protocol. I feel like Skylar Thompson’s passing yard line is a bit rich at 209.5 and I’m taking advantage of that. Skylar Thompson Under 209.5 Passing Yards – 4/5 with 888Sport

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns Picks 6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October Sam’s Picks Moneyline: Browns

Spread: Browns -2.5

Over/Under: Over 43 Matt’s Pick of the Game: If youre a fan of watching two teams run the snot out of the ball, this is the game for you. Nikc Chubb and Kareem Hunt will do what they always do, but I’ll be keeping a keen eye out on Rhamondre Stevenson. With Damiem Harris out for this game, Stevenson will be a true three-down back, and he has shown flashes of brilliance already this season. I like him to get in the endzone this weekend. Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown – Evens with PariMatch New York Jets at Green Bay Packers Picks 6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October Sam’s Picks Moneyline: Packers

Spread: Jets +7.5

Over/Under: Under 45.5 Matt’s Pick of the Game: I’ve spoken about Matt Lafleur’s record when the Packers are coming off a loss in the past – but it bears repeating. It is completely insane. Aaron Rodgers is a man that is fueled by spite and as soon as people start to count him out, he puts on a show. Aaron Rodgers Over 242.5 Passing Yards – 5/6 with PaddyPower ​​San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons Picks 6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October Sam’s Picks Sam’s Betting Picks

Moneyline: 49ers

Spread: 49ers -4.5

Over/Under: Under 44.5 Matt’s Pick of the Game: Fantasy managers aross the world were rueing starting Tyler Allgeier last week in his first start as a Falcon. He struggled to get going and only managed 45 yards. He has a tough matchup again, but I quite like him to bounce back and hit the over this week in a game that will feature the run game a lot on both sides. Tyler Allgeier Over 42.5 Rushing Yards – 5/6 with Betfair Tampa Bay Buccanneers at Pittsburgh Steelers Picks 6:00 PM – Sunday 16th October Sam’s Picks Moneyline: Bucs

Spread: Bucs -9.5

Over/Under: Under 46 Matt’s Pick of the Game: Kenny Pickett’s life won’t get any easier this week as he faces a mean Buccaneers defence. I think he’ll have another tough time and will struggle to complete passes. It’s looking pretty bleak for the Steelers right now, and while Pickett may be their future, it’s only his second start in the NFL. Kenny Pickett Under 22.5 Passing Completions – 17/20 with 888Sport