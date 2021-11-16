Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Who Wants the Top Spot?

It has been a chaotic few weeks in the NFL, as many of the Super Bowl contenders have dropped one or more games recently. It has led to a jumbled outlook at the top of the power rankings, as there is an argument for several different teams to be on top.
Here is where things stand in my power rankings heading into Week 11. Odds courtesy of DraftKings on Nov. 16.
1. Arizona Cardinals (8-2)
Week 10 result: 34-10 loss to the Panthers
Week 11: Cardinals (-2.5) at Seahawks
The Cardinals were smoked by the Panthers on Sunday, leaving them ripe to be passed by another contender. However, the Rams and Buccaneers both lost, and nobody’s body of work is better than Arizona’s this season. The Carolina defeat came without potential MVP Kyler Murray and superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins. No worries here as Arizona is still the team to beat.
2. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
Week 10 result: 45-17 win over the Jets
Week 11: Bills (-7.5) vs. Colts
Super Bowl odds: +600
It’s been an odd season for Buffalo. The Bills have three losses this year, including one to the lowly Jaguars, but every victory has been by 15 points or more. Buffalo has the best point-differential in the NFL and a good balance of offensive and defensive talent. The oddsmakers certainly believe, as the Bills are the Super Bowl favorite.
"These two were the best connection in the league last year. They've been on and off this year. They got it back going on last week."
@PSchrags gives some love to @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs' connection and breaks down the @BuffaloBills bounce back win in Week 10. pic.twitter.com/pG82KUNZue
— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 16, 2021
3. Dallas Cowboys (7-2)
Week 10 result: 43-3 win over the Falcons
Week 11: Cowboys (+2.5) at Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +800
The Cowboys got back on track by demolishing the Falcons on Sunday. Quarterback Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP candidate and the defense has been surprisingly stout all year. Dallas is now the favorite to finish as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which would be a huge boon to its championship aspirations.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
Week 10 result: 29-19 loss to Washington
Week 11: Buccaneers (-10.5) vs. Giants
Super Bowl odds: +650
The Bucs have now lost two straight games after a hot start. Tampa is still a very good team but chances are dwindling for it to finish as the top seed in the NFC, which will make the road tougher come playoff time.
5. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)
Week 10 result: 31-10 loss to the 49ers
Week 11: Bye
Super Bowl odds: +800
The Rams added Von Miller and Odell Beckham to the roster, then laid an egg in San Francisco on Monday night. Matthew Stafford has serious arm talent but has a tendency to be inaccurate. His postseason performance could be the difference between a Super Bowl and an early exit.
6. Green Bay Packers (8-2)
Week 10 result: 17-0 win over the Seahawks
Week 11: Packers (-2.5) at Vikings
Super Bowl odds: +850
The Packers are now the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but the lack of dominant wins still gives me pause. They are only No. 12 in Football Outsiders’ team DVOA. Green Bay is a good team, but still a tier below the Cardinals, Cowboys, Bucs and Rams in my eyes.
Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "There haven't been a lot of positives that have come from guys mocking the belt over the years."
This year, Robert Quinn, Chandler Jones and Jamal Adams have done it. Packers then beat the Bears, Cardinals and Seahawks.
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 16, 2021
7. Tennessee Titans (8-2)
Week 10 result: 23-21 win over the Saints
Week 11: Titans (-10) vs. Texans
Super Bowl odds: +1200
Like the Packers, Tennessee is the No. 1 seed in the AFC but a peg down in these rankings. The Titans keep winning games but aren’t doing it in the most impressive fashion.
8. New England Patriots (6-4)
Week 10 result: 45-7 win over the Browns
Week 11: Patriots (-6.5) at Falcons
Super Bowl odds: +2500
The Patriots have won four consecutive games, including a blowout of the Browns on Sunday. New England is tied for the second-best point-differential in the NFL and rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to impress.
9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)
Week 10 result: 41-14 win over the Raiders
Week 11: Cowboys (+2.5) at Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +1100
The Chiefs looked back to form against the Raiders and are now back atop the AFC West. Kansas City has a big showdown vs. the Cowboys on Sunday which could tell us a lot about both teams.
10. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
Week 10 result: 22-10 loss to the Dolphins
Week 11: Ravens (-6) at Bears
Super Bowl odds: +1400
The Ravens are in first place in the AFC North but this season has not been smooth. They were upset by the Dolphins last time out and have pulled out several close wins. Baltimore needs to show more moving forward to be a true title contender.
11. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)
Week 10 result: 27-20 loss to the Vikings
Week 11: Chargers (-4.5) vs. Steelers
Super Bowl odds: +2500
The Chargers have played in a bunch of close games this season. They look like a middle-of-the-pack team with upside because of quarterback Justin Herbert.
12. San Francisco 49ers (4-5)
Week 10 result: 31-10 win over the Rams
Week 11: 49ers (-6.5) at Jaguars
Super Bowl odds: +8000
The 49ers finally played up to expectations in an impressive home win over the Rams. San Francisco has been very up and down this season but the playoffs are still a realistic goal, especially if Week 10 was a sign of things to come.
Deebo doesn't need your chain– he's got his own 🥶 pic.twitter.com/N0PfUVDKjH
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2021
13. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)
Week 10 result: 27-20 win over the Chargers
Week 11: Vikings (+2.5) vs. Packers
Super Bowl odds: +8000
Minnesota has navigated a tough schedule well enough to remain in the playoff hunt, and has a big game this week against Green Bay.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)
Week 10 result: Bye
Week 11: Bengals (-1) at Raiders
Super Bowl odds: +5000
Cincy has fallen back to the pack after two straight losses. The Bengals are playing well enough this season to be a playoff team but there is a lot of competition in the AFC.
15. New Orleans Saints (5-4)
Week 10 result: 23-21 loss to the Titans
Week 11: Saints (+1.5) at Eagles
Super Bowl odds: +6000
The Saints have a great defense, but with Trevor Siemian at quarterback, it may be tough to hold off some of the other NFC teams for a playoff spot.
16. Cleveland Browns (5-5)
Week 10 result: 45-7 loss to the Patriots
Week 11: Browns (-10) vs. Lions
Super Bowl odds: +4000
Cleveland got walloped by the Patriots and quarterback Baker Mayfield looked terrible. The Browns had high expectations heading into the season but have not lived up to them.
17. Carolina Panthers (5-5)
Week 10 result: 34-10 win over the Cardinals
Week 11: Panthers (-3.5) vs. Washington
Super Bowl odds: +15000
Carolina picked up an impressive win over Arizona on the road, albeit against a backup quarterback. The Panthers traded for cornerback Stephon Gilmore and then signed quarterback Cam Newton in recent weeks, signifying that they are going to push hard for a playoff spot.
The biggest steal in free agency was Haason Reddick!
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 16, 2021
18. Seattle Seahawks (3-6)
Week 10 result: 17-0 loss to the Packers
Week 11: Seahawks (+2.5) vs. Cardinals
Super Bowl odds: +8000
The Seahawks aren’t out of the playoff picture yet, especially now that star quarterback Russell Wilson is back on the field. However, they need a second-half surge, and facing the Cardinals this week is a tough matchup.
19. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)
Week 10 result: 30-13 win over the Broncos
Week 11: Eagles (-1.5) vs. Saints
Super Bowl odds: +10000
Philly has played well the past three weeks and is not far off the pace for the postseason. This is a hard team to peg but the Eagles shouldn’t be counted out.
20. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
Week 10 result: 23-17 win over the Jaguars
Week 11: Colts (+7.5) at Bills
Super Bowl odds: +6000
Indianapolis has won four of its past five to climb back to .500 on the season. However, four of its next five games include matchups against the Bills, Buccaneers, Patriots and Cardinals.
21. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)
Week 10 result: 41-14 loss to the Chiefs
Week 11: Raiders (+1) vs. Bengals
Super Bowl odds: +6000
The Raiders are similar to many teams in the AFC: capable of beating most teams in the NFL but also capable of losing to those same opponents.
22. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)
Week 10 result: 16-16 tie against the Lions
Week 11: Steelers (+6) at Chargers
Super Bowl odds: +8000
Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a good quarterback any more, but the Steelers were even worse without him on Sunday in the tie against Detroit. It will be interesting to see if the tie helps or hurts Pittsburgh in its quest for the postseason.
Steelers and Chargers play Sunday night, and currently QB Ben Roethlisberger, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, DE Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/22UsuLk7zp
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2021
23. Denver Broncos (5-5)
Week 10 result: 30-13 loss to the Eagles
Week 11: Bye
Super Bowl odds: +10000
The Broncos are hard to figure out. Two weeks ago they waxed the Cowboys, only to follow it up with a loss to the Eagles.
24. Chicago Bears (3-6)
Week 10 result: Bye
Week 11: Bears (+6) vs. Ravens
Super Bowl odds: +50000
Quarterback Justin Fields did have a promising outing for the Bears against the Steelers, and his progress will be the main thing worth watching down the stretch for a Chicago team going nowhere.
25. New York Giants (3-6)
Week 10 result: Bye
Week 11: Giants (+10.5) at Buccaneers
Super Bowl odds: +50000
The Giants have put together three straight impressive games, winning two of them, but will be hard-pressed to keep that going on Monday night against the Bucs.
26. Washington Football Team (3-6)
Week 10 result: 29-19 win over the Buccaneers
Week 11: Washington (+3.5) at Panthers
Super Bowl odds: +30000
Washington picked up a marquee win on Sunday over Tampa Bay. Too bad it won’t mean much in the scheme of things since WFT is a longshot to jump into playoff contention.
27. Miami Dolphins (3-7)
Week 10 result: 22-10 win over the Ravens
Week 11: Dolphins (-3.5) at Jets
Super Bowl odds: +50000
Miami pulled off an impressive upset win over the Ravens on Thursday night and has now won two in a row. Next up are games against the Jets, Giants, Panthers and Jets.
28. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Week 10 result: 43-3 loss to the Cowboys
Week 11: Falcons (+7) vs. Patriots
Super Bowl odds: +50000
The Falcons have a decent record but everything else screams bottom-tier team. They have a negative-85 point-differential, are last in Football Outsiders’ team efficiency rankings and have extremely long Super Bowl odds.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
Week 10 result: 23-17 loss to the Colts
Week 11: Jaguars (+6.5) vs. 49ers
Super Bowl odds: +50000
The Jaguars were competitive against the Colts a week after beating the Bills. This is a lost season but that is some good news.
30. New York Jets (2-7)
Week 10 result: 45-17 loss to the Bills
Week 11: Jets (+3.5) vs. Dolphins
Super Bowl odds: +100000
Mike White struggled against the Bills, which means Zach Wilson is likely going to be back in the lineup when healthy. Either way, the Jets have issues.
31. Detroit Lions (0-8-1)
Week 10 result: 16-16 tie with the Steelers
Week 11: Lions (+10) at Browns
Super Bowl odds: +100000
The Lions didn’t get their first victory of the season on Sunday, but they did grab their first tie. Progress.
32. Houston Texans (1-8)
Week 10 result: Bye
Week 11: Texans (+10) at Titans
Super Bowl odds: +100000
The Texans have lost eight straight games since their season-opening win over the Jaguars and have the worst point-differential in the NFL.