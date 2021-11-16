Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Who Wants the Top Spot?

It has been a chaotic few weeks in the NFL, as many of the Super Bowl contenders have dropped one or more games recently. It has led to a jumbled outlook at the top of the power rankings, as there is an argument for several different teams to be on top.

Here is where things stand in my power rankings heading into Week 11. Odds courtesy of DraftKings on Nov. 16.

1. Arizona Cardinals (8-2)

Week 10 result: 34-10 loss to the Panthers

Week 11: Cardinals (-2.5) at Seahawks

Super Bowl odds: +1100

The Cardinals were smoked by the Panthers on Sunday, leaving them ripe to be passed by another contender. However, the Rams and Buccaneers both lost, and nobody’s body of work is better than Arizona’s this season. The Carolina defeat came without potential MVP Kyler Murray and superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins. No worries here as Arizona is still the team to beat.

2. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Week 10 result: 45-17 win over the Jets

Week 11: Bills (-7.5) vs. Colts

Super Bowl odds: +600

It’s been an odd season for Buffalo. The Bills have three losses this year, including one to the lowly Jaguars, but every victory has been by 15 points or more. Buffalo has the best point-differential in the NFL and a good balance of offensive and defensive talent. The oddsmakers certainly believe, as the Bills are the Super Bowl favorite.

"These two were the best connection in the league last year. They've been on and off this year. They got it back going on last week."

@PSchrags gives some love to @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs' connection and breaks down the @BuffaloBills bounce back win in Week 10. pic.twitter.com/pG82KUNZue — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 16, 2021

3. Dallas Cowboys (7-2)

Week 10 result: 43-3 win over the Falcons

Week 11: Cowboys (+2.5) at Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: +800

The Cowboys got back on track by demolishing the Falcons on Sunday. Quarterback Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP candidate and the defense has been surprisingly stout all year. Dallas is now the favorite to finish as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which would be a huge boon to its championship aspirations.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

Week 10 result: 29-19 loss to Washington

Week 11: Buccaneers (-10.5) vs. Giants

Super Bowl odds: +650

The Bucs have now lost two straight games after a hot start. Tampa is still a very good team but chances are dwindling for it to finish as the top seed in the NFC, which will make the road tougher come playoff time.

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

Week 10 result: 31-10 loss to the 49ers

Week 11: Bye

Super Bowl odds: +800

The Rams added Von Miller and Odell Beckham to the roster, then laid an egg in San Francisco on Monday night. Matthew Stafford has serious arm talent but has a tendency to be inaccurate. His postseason performance could be the difference between a Super Bowl and an early exit.

6. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

Week 10 result: 17-0 win over the Seahawks

Week 11: Packers (-2.5) at Vikings

Super Bowl odds: +850

The Packers are now the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but the lack of dominant wins still gives me pause. They are only No. 12 in Football Outsiders’ team DVOA. Green Bay is a good team, but still a tier below the Cardinals, Cowboys, Bucs and Rams in my eyes.

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "There haven't been a lot of positives that have come from guys mocking the belt over the years." This year, Robert Quinn, Chandler Jones and Jamal Adams have done it. Packers then beat the Bears, Cardinals and Seahawks. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 16, 2021

7. Tennessee Titans (8-2)

Week 10 result: 23-21 win over the Saints

Week 11: Titans (-10) vs. Texans

Super Bowl odds: +1200

Like the Packers, Tennessee is the No. 1 seed in the AFC but a peg down in these rankings. The Titans keep winning games but aren’t doing it in the most impressive fashion.

8. New England Patriots (6-4)

Week 10 result: 45-7 win over the Browns

Week 11: Patriots (-6.5) at Falcons

Super Bowl odds: +2500

The Patriots have won four consecutive games, including a blowout of the Browns on Sunday. New England is tied for the second-best point-differential in the NFL and rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to impress.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

Week 10 result: 41-14 win over the Raiders

Week 11: Cowboys (+2.5) at Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: +1100

The Chiefs looked back to form against the Raiders and are now back atop the AFC West. Kansas City has a big showdown vs. the Cowboys on Sunday which could tell us a lot about both teams.

10. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Week 10 result: 22-10 loss to the Dolphins

Week 11: Ravens (-6) at Bears

Super Bowl odds: +1400

The Ravens are in first place in the AFC North but this season has not been smooth. They were upset by the Dolphins last time out and have pulled out several close wins. Baltimore needs to show more moving forward to be a true title contender.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Week 10 result: 27-20 loss to the Vikings

Week 11: Chargers (-4.5) vs. Steelers

Super Bowl odds: +2500

The Chargers have played in a bunch of close games this season. They look like a middle-of-the-pack team with upside because of quarterback Justin Herbert.

12. San Francisco 49ers (4-5)

Week 10 result: 31-10 win over the Rams

Week 11: 49ers (-6.5) at Jaguars

Super Bowl odds: +8000

The 49ers finally played up to expectations in an impressive home win over the Rams. San Francisco has been very up and down this season but the playoffs are still a realistic goal, especially if Week 10 was a sign of things to come.

Deebo doesn't need your chain– he's got his own 🥶 pic.twitter.com/N0PfUVDKjH — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2021

13. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

Week 10 result: 27-20 win over the Chargers

Week 11: Vikings (+2.5) vs. Packers

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Minnesota has navigated a tough schedule well enough to remain in the playoff hunt, and has a big game this week against Green Bay.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11: Bengals (-1) at Raiders

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Cincy has fallen back to the pack after two straight losses. The Bengals are playing well enough this season to be a playoff team but there is a lot of competition in the AFC.

15. New Orleans Saints (5-4)

Week 10 result: 23-21 loss to the Titans

Week 11: Saints (+1.5) at Eagles

Super Bowl odds: +6000

The Saints have a great defense, but with Trevor Siemian at quarterback, it may be tough to hold off some of the other NFC teams for a playoff spot.

16. Cleveland Browns (5-5)

Week 10 result: 45-7 loss to the Patriots

Week 11: Browns (-10) vs. Lions

Super Bowl odds: +4000

Cleveland got walloped by the Patriots and quarterback Baker Mayfield looked terrible. The Browns had high expectations heading into the season but have not lived up to them.

17. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Week 10 result: 34-10 win over the Cardinals

Week 11: Panthers (-3.5) vs. Washington

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Carolina picked up an impressive win over Arizona on the road, albeit against a backup quarterback. The Panthers traded for cornerback Stephon Gilmore and then signed quarterback Cam Newton in recent weeks, signifying that they are going to push hard for a playoff spot.

The biggest steal in free agency was Haason Reddick! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 16, 2021

18. Seattle Seahawks (3-6)

Week 10 result: 17-0 loss to the Packers

Week 11: Seahawks (+2.5) vs. Cardinals

Super Bowl odds: +8000

The Seahawks aren’t out of the playoff picture yet, especially now that star quarterback Russell Wilson is back on the field. However, they need a second-half surge, and facing the Cardinals this week is a tough matchup.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)

Week 10 result: 30-13 win over the Broncos

Week 11: Eagles (-1.5) vs. Saints

Super Bowl odds: +10000

Philly has played well the past three weeks and is not far off the pace for the postseason. This is a hard team to peg but the Eagles shouldn’t be counted out.

20. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Week 10 result: 23-17 win over the Jaguars

Week 11: Colts (+7.5) at Bills

Super Bowl odds: +6000

Indianapolis has won four of its past five to climb back to .500 on the season. However, four of its next five games include matchups against the Bills, Buccaneers, Patriots and Cardinals.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)

Week 10 result: 41-14 loss to the Chiefs

Week 11: Raiders (+1) vs. Bengals

Super Bowl odds: +6000

The Raiders are similar to many teams in the AFC: capable of beating most teams in the NFL but also capable of losing to those same opponents.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)

Week 10 result: 16-16 tie against the Lions

Week 11: Steelers (+6) at Chargers

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a good quarterback any more, but the Steelers were even worse without him on Sunday in the tie against Detroit. It will be interesting to see if the tie helps or hurts Pittsburgh in its quest for the postseason.

Steelers and Chargers play Sunday night, and currently QB Ben Roethlisberger, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, DE Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/22UsuLk7zp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2021

23. Denver Broncos (5-5)

Week 10 result: 30-13 loss to the Eagles

Week 11: Bye

Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Broncos are hard to figure out. Two weeks ago they waxed the Cowboys, only to follow it up with a loss to the Eagles.

24. Chicago Bears (3-6)

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11: Bears (+6) vs. Ravens

Super Bowl odds: +50000

Quarterback Justin Fields did have a promising outing for the Bears against the Steelers, and his progress will be the main thing worth watching down the stretch for a Chicago team going nowhere.

25. New York Giants (3-6)

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11: Giants (+10.5) at Buccaneers

Super Bowl odds: +50000

The Giants have put together three straight impressive games, winning two of them, but will be hard-pressed to keep that going on Monday night against the Bucs.

26. Washington Football Team (3-6)

Week 10 result: 29-19 win over the Buccaneers

Week 11: Washington (+3.5) at Panthers

Super Bowl odds: +30000

Washington picked up a marquee win on Sunday over Tampa Bay. Too bad it won’t mean much in the scheme of things since WFT is a longshot to jump into playoff contention.

27. Miami Dolphins (3-7)

Week 10 result: 22-10 win over the Ravens

Week 11: Dolphins (-3.5) at Jets

Super Bowl odds: +50000

Miami pulled off an impressive upset win over the Ravens on Thursday night and has now won two in a row. Next up are games against the Jets, Giants, Panthers and Jets.

28. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Week 10 result: 43-3 loss to the Cowboys

Week 11: Falcons (+7) vs. Patriots

Super Bowl odds: +50000

The Falcons have a decent record but everything else screams bottom-tier team. They have a negative-85 point-differential, are last in Football Outsiders’ team efficiency rankings and have extremely long Super Bowl odds.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)

Week 10 result: 23-17 loss to the Colts

Week 11: Jaguars (+6.5) vs. 49ers

Super Bowl odds: +50000

The Jaguars were competitive against the Colts a week after beating the Bills. This is a lost season but that is some good news.

30. New York Jets (2-7)

Week 10 result: 45-17 loss to the Bills

Week 11: Jets (+3.5) vs. Dolphins

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Mike White struggled against the Bills, which means Zach Wilson is likely going to be back in the lineup when healthy. Either way, the Jets have issues.

31. Detroit Lions (0-8-1)

Week 10 result: 16-16 tie with the Steelers

Week 11: Lions (+10) at Browns

Super Bowl odds: +100000

The Lions didn’t get their first victory of the season on Sunday, but they did grab their first tie. Progress.

32. Houston Texans (1-8)

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11: Texans (+10) at Titans

Super Bowl odds: +100000

The Texans have lost eight straight games since their season-opening win over the Jaguars and have the worst point-differential in the NFL.