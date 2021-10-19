Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Arizona Cardinals Clear Choice at No. 1

The Cardinals deserve their flowers. Not only is Arizona the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, but it added another blowout road win to the resume on Sunday. Those things don’t happen often, and the Cardinals have now routed the Browns, Rams and Titans on their own turf. The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys may be surging, but there is no debate at the top this week.

Here is a look at my power rankings heading into Week 7. Odds courtesy of DraftKings on Oct. 19.

1. Arizona Cardinals (6-0)

Last Week: 2

Week 6 result: 37-14 win over the Browns

Week 7: Cardinals (-17.5) vs. Texans

Super Bowl odds: +1100

The Cardinals didn’t have their head coach, All-Pro center or All-Pro edge rusher against the Browns and it hardly mattered. Half of Cleveland’s points came on an end-of-half Hail Mary. Arizona has an undefeated record and a plus-85 point-differential against a tough early-season slate, and seems to have no major holes as presently constructed.

2. Los Angeles Rams (5-1)

Last Week: 3

Week 6 result: 38-11 win over the Giants

Week 7: Rams (-14.5) vs. Lions

Super Bowl odds: +850

The top two spots in the power rankings go to teams in the NFC West. Los Angeles blasted the Giants on Sunday, as Matthew Stafford continues to excel with his new team. The Rams’ lone blemish this season was a home loss to Arizona.

3. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Last Week: 1

Week 6 result: 34-31 loss to the Titans

Week 7: Bye

Super Bowl odds: +550

The Bills may have beaten the Titans if quarterback Josh Allen didn’t slip while trying a late-game sneak near the goal-line, but either way, the game was close throughout. Buffalo’s defense did not look dominant like it had previously, which drops the Bills a couple spots.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

Last Week: 4

Week 6 result: 28-22 win over the Eagles

Week 7: Buccaneers (-12.5) vs. Bears

Super Bowl odds: +600

The Bucs staved off a late rally by the Eagles to pick up another win. Tampa Bay hasn’t been dominant this season, but is clearly one of the best teams in the NFL.

5. Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

Last Week: 6

Week 6 result: 34-6 win over the Chargers

Week 7: Bengals (+6) at Ravens

Super Bowl odds: +1000

The Ravens have won five consecutive games, including a dominant display against the Chargers last time out. Despite a rash of injuries, Baltimore is proving it is a viable Super Bowl contender behind star quarterback Lamar Jackson and a strong defense.

VICTORY MONDAY ENERGY pic.twitter.com/T1UtyFDrJC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2021

6. Dallas Cowboys (5-1)

Last Week: 5

Week 6 result: 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots

Week 7: Bye

Super Bowl odds: +1400

It took an overtime session, but the Cowboys were able to knock off the Patriots on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Dallas is already three games ahead of everyone else in the NFC East.

7. Green Bay Packers (5-1)

Last Week: 7

Week 6 result: 24-14 win over the Bears

Week 7: Packers (-9.5) vs. Washington

Super Bowl odds: +1200

The Packers knocked off Chicago last week but it was another close contest. The overall record is impressive but Green Bay’s Super Bowl odds have slipped behind Arizona’s in the NFC.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)

Last Week: 9

Week 6 result: 31-13 win over Washington

Week 7: Chiefs (-5.5) at Titans

Super Bowl odds: +700

Patrick Mahomes shook off some early-game struggles and Kansas City eventually pulled away from Washington. The Chiefs have a big matchup this week and clearly the oddsmakers still believe, as they are road favorites against Tennessee.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

Last Week: 8

Week 6 result: 34-6 loss to the Ravens

Week 7: Bye

Super Bowl odds: +2000

The Chargers do not match up well against Baltimore and that was obvious on Sunday as the Ravens rolled. Los Angeles still has a good team and will look to regroup during the bye week.

10. Tennessee Titans (4-2)

Last Week: 12

Week 6 result: 34-31 win over the Bills

Week 7: Titans (+5.5) vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: +2500

Running back Derrick Henry had another dynamic performance to help the Titans knock off the Bills on Monday night. Tennessee will jump into the Super Bowl conversation if it can upset the Chiefs this week.

Has there ever been an NFL running back who has been all of these things at the same time besides Derrick Henry? ✅ Heaviest (247 lbs)

✅ Fastest (21.8 mph)

✅ Strongest (see gif) pic.twitter.com/89kPA6PyLg — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) October 19, 2021

11. Cleveland Browns (3-3)

Last Week: 10

Week 6 result: 37-14 loss to the Cardinals

Week 7: Browns (-3.5) vs. Broncos

Super Bowl odds: +2200

The Browns were outmatched at home against the Cardinals, and even though they were missing several key pieces, so was Arizona. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is injured and playing poorly. This team is talented but needs to turn it around quickly.

12 .San Francisco 49ers (2-3)

Last Week: 11

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7: Colts (+3.5) at 49ers

Super Bowl odds: +5000

It seems like Jimmy Garoppolo will be back under center this week. The 49ers’ chances of winning the NFC West are nearly gone but a wild card playoff berth is certainly possible. A victory over the Colts seems imperative.

13. New Orleans Saints (3-2)

Last Week: 13

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7: Saints (-5) at Seahawks

Super Bowl odds: +3500

The Saints catch a break this week as they face Seattle without quarterback Russell Wilson.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2)

Last Week: 14

Week 6 result: 34-11 win over the Lions

Week 7: Bengals (+6) at Ravens

Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Bengals continue to exceed expectations after throttling Detroit on Sunday. However, the oddsmakers still have them as longshots to win the Super Bowl.

5.5 Sacks

11 QB Hits Trey Hendrickson is the real deal. pic.twitter.com/Fg0dd0OHFw — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 19, 2021

15. Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

Last Week: 17

Week 6 result: 34-28 overtime win over the Panthers

Week 7: Bye

Super Bowl odds: +8000

The Vikings have clawed their way back to .500 on the season after beating Carolina. Minnesota did lose cornerback Patrick Peterson to a hamstring injury last time out.

16. Las Vegas Raiders (4-2)

Last Week: 19

Week 6 result: 34-24 win over the Broncos

Week 7: Raiders (-3) vs. Eagles

Super Bowl odds: +10000

Las Vegas has seemingly not been adversely affected by Jon Gruden’s sudden resignation, as it routed the Broncos last time out. The Raiders will be in the mix for a playoff berth if they keep this up.

17. Denver Broncos (3-3)

Last Week: 15

Week 6 result: 34-24 loss to the Raiders

Week 7: Broncos (+3.5) at Browns

Super Bowl odds: +8000

The Broncos have lost three straight games after a good start and coach Vic Fangio’s seat seems to be getting hotter. Denver has an important Thursday Night Football contest against the Browns coming up this week.

18. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

Last Week: 16

Week 6 result: 34-28 overtime loss to Vikings

Week 7: Panthers (-3) at Giants

Super Bowl odds: +20000

Carolina has lost a pair of nail-biters in successive weeks. The Panthers traded for cornerback Stephon Gilmore thinking they were a playoff contender, and have to take care of business the next two weeks against the Giants and Falcons to stay in that hunt.

19. Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

Last Week: 22

Week 6 result: 31-3 win over the Texans

Week 7: Colts (+3.5) at 49ers

Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Colts’ tough early-season schedule continues this week on the road against the 49ers. Indy is good enough to make a playoff push but has to win some of these toss-up games to have a shot.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)

Last Week: 18

Week 6 result: 28-22 loss to the Buccaneers

Week 7: Eagles (+3) at Raiders

Super Bowl odds: +20000

The Philadelphia offense didn’t get going until too late against Tampa Bay. The Eagles traded Zach Ertz after the game, so Jalen Hurts will have one less key offensive weapon moving forward.

21. New England Patriots (2-4)

Last Week: 21

Week 6 result: 35-29 overtime loss to the Cowboys

Week 7: Patriots (-6.5) vs. Jets

Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Patriots were close to pulling off a solid upset of the Cowboys. Quarterback Mac Jones has shown promise this season, and New England has a winnable game next time out against the Jets that could help them pull back into the wild card race.

PFF grades for the rookie quarterbacks through six weeks: 1. Mac Jones, 79.7

.

.

.

2. Zach Wilson, 59.4

3. Trey Lance, 59.0

4. Trevor Lawrence, 56.8

5. Davis Mills, 56.3

6. Justin Fields, 56.0 — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 18, 2021

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

Last Week: 23

Week 6 result: 23-20 overtime win over the Seahawks

Week 7: Bye

Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Steelers are back to .500, but it wasn’t the most encouraging display, as it took overtime to dispatch a Seahawks team without Russell Wilson. The defense continues to play well, but the offense remains an issue.

23. Chicago Bears (3-3)

Last Week: 24

Week 6 result: 24-14 loss to the Packers

Week 7: Bears (+12.5) at Buccaneers

Super Bowl odds: +20000

The overall record is fine, but the Super Bowl odds and this week’s spread show what the oddsmakers think of Chicago. This team is not very good.

24. Seattle Seahawks (2-4)

Last Week: 20

Week 6 result: 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers

Week 7: Seahawks (+5) vs. Saints

Super Bowl odds: +8000

The Seahawks were competitive against the Steelers, but will clearly need to grind their way to some victories in order to stay in the playoff hunt until star quarterback Russell Wilson returns.

25. Washington Football Team (2-4)

Last Week: 26

Week 6 result: 31-13 loss to Chiefs

Week 7: Washington (+9.5) at Packers

Super Bowl odds: +20000

Washington did a pretty good job early on against the Chiefs before eventually getting overpowered. The playoffs seem unlikely unless some semblance of improvement comes quickly.

26. Miami Dolphins (1-5)

Last Week: 25

Week 6 result: 23-20 loss to the Jaguars

Week 7: Dolphins (+2.5) vs. Falcons

Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Dolphins have fallen apart in a hurry, and a loss to the lowly Jaguars might be the death knell for the season. It will be interesting to see how Tua Tagovailoa looks the rest of the way, and if Miami might be in the quarterback market again soon.

27. Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

Last Week: 28

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7: Falcons (-2.5) at Dolphins

Super Bowl odds: +40000

The Falcons are not a very good team, but can get to .500 on the season if they win as a road favorite against Miami next time out. This is a pretty surprising spread but Atlanta will aim to make it prove true.

28. New York Giants (1-5)

Last Week: 27

Week 6 result: 38-11 loss to the Rams

Week 7: Giants (+3) vs. Panthers

Super Bowl odds: +50000

The Giants look decent one week and then terrible the next. Either way, the losses have piled up quickly.

29. Houston Texans (1-5)

Last Week: 29

Week 6 result: 31-3 loss to the Colts

Week 7: Texans (+17.5) at Cardinals

Super Bowl odds: +100000

The Texans have lost five straight games and are humongous underdogs against the Cardinals. If quarterback Tyrod Taylor can return, they may at least hang around for a half.

30. New York Jets (1-4)

Last Week: 30

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7: Jets (+6.5) at Patriots

Super Bowl odds: +100000

The Jets didn’t lose last week. Oh, they had a bye.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

Last Week: 32

Week 6 result: 23-20 win over the Dolphins

Week 7: Bye

Super Bowl odds: +100000

The Jaguars grabbed their first win of the season in London. Now, about the games in the States…

32. Detroit Lions (0-6)

Last Week: 31

Week 6 result: 34-11 loss to the Bengals

Week 7: Lions (+14.5) at Rams

Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Lions are the only winless team remaining in the NFL, and coach Dan Campbell is calling out quarterback Jared Goff for his inconsistent play. Welcome to the bottom of the rankings, Detroit.