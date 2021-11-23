Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: The NFC Reigns Supreme

Another week, another blow to several of the projected Super Bowl contenders. The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans were both handled by inferior competition, leaving more AFC chaos in its wake. The NFC, though, has some teams that continue to flex their muscles.
Here is where things stand in my power rankings heading into Week 12. Odds courtesy of DraftKings on Nov. 23.
1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2)
Last week: 1
Week 11 result: 23-13 win over the Seahawks
Week 12: Bye
The Cardinals went on the road and demolished the Seahawks with backup quarterback Colt McCoy under center. The score was only this close because Matt Prater missed a pair of field goals and an extra point. Arizona has an elite defense and an elite offense when quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy. He should be back after the bye, as the Cardinals remain the team to beat.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)
Last week: 4
Week 11 result: 30-10 win over the Giants
Week 12: Buccaneers (-3) at Colts
Super Bowl odds: +600
It’s pretty clear that the two best teams in the NFL reside in the NFC. Tom Brady is the MVP favorite for good reason, as Tampa Bay has the most potent passing game in the league. The Bucs demolished the Giants on Sunday, but will need the Cardinals to slip up in order to claim the all-important No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.
3. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)
Last week: 5
Week 11 result: Bye
Week 12: Rams (+1) at Packers
Super Bowl odds: +900
The Rams haven’t been particularly crisp of late, so this is more of an indictment of the other contenders failing to perform. Los Angeles has a good head coach, a talented quarterback and two elite defensive pieces, which is enough to make it a viable contender even if there have been some hiccups this year.
4. New England Patriots (7-4)
Last week: 8
Week 11 result: 25-0 win over the Falcons
Week 12: Patriots (-6) vs. Titans
Super Bowl odds: +1400
The Patriots are on a serious roll, winners of five straight games in impressive fashion. They now lead the NFL in point-differential and just may be the team to beat in the AFC, even with a rookie quarterback at the helm.
The #Patriots are just crushing teams right now. NE has the No. 1 point differential in the NFL at +123 (#Titans are +37 with 1 more win). During their current 5-game win-streak, they're beating teams by an average of 25 points.
5. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)
Last week: 9
Week 11 result: 19-9 win over the Cowboys
Week 12: Bye
Super Bowl odds: +750
The Chiefs have won four straight games, and while Patrick Mahomes has shown flashes of dominance, it’s been the stark turnaround of the defense that is most impressive. Kansas City has the second-best Super Bowl odds again, and while there are flaws, it would not be a surprise to see the Chiefs come out of the AFC.
6. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)
Last week: 3
Week 11 result: 19-9 loss to the Chiefs
Week 12: Cowboys (-7.5) vs. Raiders
Super Bowl odds: +900
The Dallas offense was stuck in neutral against the Chiefs, although injuries played a big part in that. The Cowboys still have all the makings of an upper echelon squad but will need to prove they are a true contender down the stretch.
7. Buffalo Bills (6-4)
Last week: 2
Week 11 result: 41-15 loss to the Colts
Week 12: Bills (-5.5) at Saints
Super Bowl odds: +800
OK, it’s time to stop giving the Bills the benefit of the doubt. They were thoroughly outclassed by the Colts on Sunday and have failed to play like the juggernaut that was expected. Buffalo is still a contender, but cannot be considered the favorite in the AFC at this point.
8. Green Bay Packers (8-3)
Last week: 6
Week 11 result: 34-31 loss to the Vikings
Week 12: Packers (-1) vs. Rams
Super Bowl odds: +1000
The Packers fell from the perch of the No. 1 seed with the loss to Minnesota and it’s unlikely they will regain it. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is currently dealing with a toe injury, the latest ailment to one of Green Bay’s stars.
9. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
Last week: 10
Week 11 result: 16-13 win over the Bears
Week 12: Ravens (-4) vs. Browns
Super Bowl odds: +1400
Baltimore escaped with a victory in Chicago despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens haven’t been as dominant this season as in years past but still have to be considered a threat in the conference.
10. Los Angeles Chargers (6-4)
Last week: 11
Week 11 result: 41-37 win over the Steelers
Week 12: Chargers (-3) at Broncos
Super Bowl odds: +2000
The Chargers survived a wild game against Pittsburgh, which was critical for their playoff hopes. Justin Herbert was phenomenal in the contest, and his continued ascension could make Los Angeles a tough out if it makes the postseason.
MIKE WILLIAMS BOMBS AWAY
THIS GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YnWAZjoS2R
11. Tennessee Titans (8-3)
Last week: 7
Week 11 result: 22-13 loss to the Texans
Week 12: Titans (+6) at Patriots
Super Bowl odds: +1800
The Titans knocked off some of the NFL’s best teams in recent weeks but injuries caught up to them in a shocking loss to the Texans on Sunday. Tennessee might have the best record in the AFC but it is decidedly not the team to beat.
12. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)
Last week: 12
Week 11 result: 30-10 win over the Jaguars
Week 12: 49ers (-3) vs. Vikings
Super Bowl odds: +5000
The 49ers are back in the playoff hunt with back-to-back impressive wins. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is playing well, but must prove he can keep it up. San Francisco could be a dangerous low seed if it makes the playoffs.
13. Minnesota Vikings (5-5)
Last week: 13
Week 11 result: 34-31 win over the Packers
Week 12: Vikings (+3) at 49ers
Super Bowl odds: +5000
The Vikings, like the 49ers, have played well of late and are now in line to qualify for the postseason. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is quietly having a solid year. Minnesota has a lot of toss-up games left, including Sunday in San Francisco, that will ultimately determine its fate.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (6-5)
Last week: 14
Week 11 result: 32-13 win over the Raiders
Week 12: Bengals (-4) vs. Steelers
Super Bowl odds: +4000
The Bengals picked up a key win over Las Vegas on Sunday and did so easily. Cincy certainly has the look of a playoff team, though the standings are quite muddled in the AFC.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)
Last week: 19
Week 11 result: 40-29 win over the Saints
Week 12: Eagles (-3.5) at Giants
Super Bowl odds: +6000
The Eagles have turned it on of late. They have won three of four behind an offense that has really figured things out. Philadelphia looks like a fringe playoff team.
Longest active streak of consecutive games scoring 21+ points@Eagles 9
Colts 8
Patriots 7 pic.twitter.com/gNcaC9kou3
16. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
Last week: 20
Week 11 result: 41-15 win over the Bills
Week 12: Colts (+3) vs. Buccaneers
Super Bowl odds: +4000
The Colts made a big statement by crushing the Bills and have to be taken seriously moving forward. Running back Jonathan Taylor is having a phenomenal season, and the Indy offensive line is paving some serious holes.
17. New Orleans Saints (5-5)
Last week: 15
Week 11 result: 40-19 loss to the Eagles
Week 12: Saints (+5.5) vs. Bills
Super Bowl odds: +8000
New Orleans is already without quarterback Jameis Winston for the rest of the season, and the rest of the roster is being ravaged by injuries. The Saints are good enough to claim a wild card but the competition will be fierce down the stretch.
18. Cleveland Browns (6-5)
Last week: 16
Week 11 result: 13-10 win over the Lions
Week 12: Browns (+4) vs. at Ravens
Super Bowl odds: +4000
The Browns won on Sunday, but it felt like a loss, barely beating the woeful Lions. Things are not going well in Cleveland.
19. Carolina Panthers (5-6)
Last week: 18
Week 11 result: 27-21 loss to Washington
Week 12: Panthers (-2) at Dolphins
Super Bowl odds: +25000
It’s been such an inconsistent season for Carolina. It lost to Washington on Sunday, delivering a blow to the Panthers’ playoff chances one week after a win over the Cardinals
20. Seattle Seahawks (3-7)
Last week: 20
Week 11 result: 23-13 loss to the Cardinals
Week 12: Seahawks (+1) at Washington
Super Bowl odds: +15000
Russell Wilson did not look like himself against Arizona, and the loss to a backup quarterback may have been the death knell to a disappointing season. The Seahawks need to be nearly perfect the rest of the way to have a shot at the playoffs.
The Seahawks have a passing game led by Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They haven't thrown a TD in back-to-back games. It's been baffling. pic.twitter.com/NnEJqm0dBi
21. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)
Last week: 19
Week 11 result: 32-13 loss to the Bengals
Week 12: Raiders (+7.5) at Cowboys
Super Bowl odds: +10000
Three straight losses for the Raiders, who are regressing to their normal level after a deceivingly hot start.
22. Denver Broncos (5-5)
Last week: 23
Week 11 result: Bye
Week 12: Broncos (+3) vs. Chargers
Super Bowl odds: +10000
Big game this week for the Broncos against divisional foe Los Angeles. Both teams could really use the win.
23. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1)
Last week: 21
Week 11 result: 41-37 loss to the Chargers
Week 12: Steelers (+4) at Bengals
Super Bowl odds: +10000
The Steelers almost stole one against Los Angeles but the defense let down. Pittsburgh needs to get healthy on that side of the ball or risk falling out of playoff contention.
24. Washington Football Team (4-6)
Last week: 24
Week 11 result: 27-21 win over the Panthers
Week 12: Washington (-1) vs. Seahawks
Super Bowl odds: +25000
As if there aren’t enough teams vying for the playoffs, Washington could actually get in the conversation with a win over Seattle this week.
25. Chicago Bears (3-7)
Last week: 24
Week 11 result: 16-13 loss to the Ravens
Week 12: Bears (-3) at Lions
Super Bowl odds: +50000
Matt Nagy is on the hot seat, with reports that he will be fired after Thanksgiving. It’s a good idea so the Bears can get a jump on finding a coach who pairs well with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.
26. Miami Dolphins (4-7)
Last week: 27
Week 11 result: 24-17 win over the Jets
Week 12: Dolphins (+2) vs. Panthers
Super Bowl odds: +50000
Three straight wins for Miami, but it’s too little, too late.
27. New York Giants (3-7)
Last week: 25
Week 10 result: 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers
Week 11: Giants (+3.5) vs. Eagles
Super Bowl odds: +50000
The Giants looked terrible on Monday night and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was fired on Tuesday. It feels like the Daniel Jones era is also winding down.
28. Houston Texans (2-8)
Last week: 32
Week 11 result: 22-13 win over the Titans
Week 12: Texans (-2.5) vs. Jets
Super Bowl odds: +100000
The Texans pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Titans. Houston actually looks like an NFL team when Tyrod Taylor is the quarterback.
29. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
Last week: 28
Week 11 result: 25-0 loss to the Patriots
Week 12: Falcons (-1) at Jaguars
Super Bowl odds: +100000
Atlanta’s illusion of being a decent team has crumbled. The Falcons are clearly among the league’s worst.
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)
Last week: 29
Week 11 result: 30-10 loss to the 49ers
Week 12: Jaguars (+1) vs. Falcons
Super Bowl odds: +100000
At this point, it’s simply a battle to see which also-ran finishes at 32. The Jags are in contention.
31. New York Jets (2-8)
Last week: 30
Week 11 result: 24-17 loss to the Dolphins
Week 12: Jets (+2.5) at Texans
Super Bowl odds: +100000
Zach Wilson will start this week as the New York quarterback merry-go-round continues.
32. Detroit Lions (0-9-1)
Last week: 32
Week 11 result: 13-10 loss to the Browns
Week 12: Lions (+3) at Bears
Super Bowl odds: +100000
Give the Lions this: they are pretty good at staying close, and thus, covering spreads.